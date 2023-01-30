A close look at Texaco’s private Housing Aid programme for Trinidad which built over one thousand homes for Texaco workers beginning in 1957.
Photo: Milton E. Zaiffdeen from the late Arthur Down collection. Some may notice the World War 2 bunker at Plaisance, center left in the photograph, just below the hill. At the time there was no other structures around in sharp contrast to the scene today.
Information has come from various sources including articles by Anthony P. B. Davenport, editor of Texaco Caribbean Magazine, documents in the late Arthur Down collection and Mr Norbert Dorset.
THE HOUSING AID PROGRAMME
It all began one wet day in 1957 when a group of people collected for an important ceremony on a grassy field in what was once run-down coconut plantation called Plaisance Estate in south-west Trinidad. A yellow Texaco bulldozer ground its way up the hill and clanked to a stop. The driver climbed down, and the Minister of Housing left the group and rather gingerly climbed into the driver’s seat and settled himself into the unfamiliar controls of the machine. Then, lowering the massive blade, he put the machine in gear and shoved forward a few yards, the blade tearing up a wide swath of crab-grass and earth. And so it was; the ground for Texaco’s Plaisance Park Housing Estate was broken making way for one of the biggest private housing projects in the history of Trinidad and Tobago. To understand how it all came about we need to look back at Texaco’s arrival in Trinidad and some of the vision behind their business plans.
I sometime cast my mind back to the days when San Fernando’s economy was powered almost entirely by the oil industry and the refinery at Pointe a Pierre was a major employer. The history of the refinery is vast, detailed, important and very interesting but far too extensive to be made in a single post.
However, to give some idea of its relevance, I once saw a document published in 1952 by Trinidad Leaseholds Limited (predecessor to Texaco Trinidad Inc) which listed its company length of service statistics at a time when the industry had been established for some 30 years. This document claimed that approximately 246 employees at the time had over 25 years of service, 390 had over 20 years and almost 2,300 had been employed for over 10.
I often hear derogatory remarks made about the pre nationalisation companies that ran the refinery re; Trinidad Leaseholds Limited (TLL) and Texaco Trinidad Inc. And because of this I have always been interested in looking back at the things I remember from those times.
During my Trinidad railway research, I often get side-tracked with things that were associated with the traffic on the railway, like the movement of refinery equipment and the distribution of refinery products. It always interests me what I find.
It must be understood just how complex a refinery like Point-a-Pierre was. Running it efficiently, keeping it competitive in an ever-changing world was not for the faint heated. Highly trained personnel and a very disciplined process of operation was carried out under tight safety margins. The organisation required to run such an operation is often overlooked by those who take it all for granted. This was once a world class operation that required ‘charging stock’ (materials that are processed in the refinery, mostly oil) from all over the world because Trinidad alone could not supply enough. This is where its part in the world was secured by the flow of tankers bringing ‘charging stock’ and taking away refined products for the highly competitive international markets. These complexities were taken for granted by many.
Trinidad Leaseholds Limited, Texaco’s predecessor, was a British company and I have already covered its history in a previous post. Companies, much like Governments and indeed people, tend to do some things very well but make a real mess of others. It was perhaps the historic records that were studied in detail and used to create new commitments from Texaco management when they arrived in Trinidad in 1956. It is worth looking back at some of the obligations that Texaco took on concerning its then future operations in Trinidad. The first was to operate the refinery at full economic capacity and to expand it where possible. To do this, oil exploration in Trinidad had to be intensified; then existing oil resources were to be exploited based on “sound operating practice at the maximum economic rate”.
In order to achieve any business objectives, it was fully accepted there would have to be good industrial relations, maintained on the basis of good established practice. There was to be a policy of “fair treatment of existing personnel and training of as many local men (and women) as possible to take high positions in the Company”.
One of the areas of focus with regard to local personnel was to establish “better living conditions through assistance in home ownership”. At that time, to run a complex industrial organisation of over 8,000 employees, 95% of whom were locals, some new amenities were indeed required. The most important of which was the encouragement of homeownership through the newly established Company Housing-Aid Plan.
The idea of a “Housing Aid Plan” had indeed been in the planning stages before World War 2 but plans had to be shelved when war broke out. A few years after the end of the war, the first announcement of such a plan eventually came and it coincided with Texaco’s arrived in 1956. The announcement was made at the company’s Long Service Awards, Badge Presentation Ceremony that year.
The announcement was followed by a period of planning between various departments of the company’s administration. Eventually, through the efforts of the Employee Relations, Legal and Engineering departments, the scheme was finally launched in December of 1957. New homes were built for oilmen and their families at Pointe-a-Pierre, Forest Reserve and Barrackpore, the company’s three largest operating locations.
The financing involved some $8.5M and careful planning and preparation went into the scheme. Suitable arrangements were made with Barclays Bank D.C.O. and The Royal Bank of Canada. Mortgage loans totalling $6M were underwritten, and another $1M spent in developing housing estates.
While the financial planning was going on, a number of firms were asked to submit plans for suitable low-cost housing and at the same time company engineers and design staff also worked on their own suggestions. It was reported that “a good deal of thought and ingenuity went into the various recommended house designs to ensure that prospective house-builders would own well-constructed, sturdy, and attractive homes”. To the credit of the scheme, during the first years following its inauguration cost was kept at a reasonable level and various improvements in construction methods were introduced.
Five secondary programmes were eventually introduced under the main scheme and these developments were created, after further case studies, in order to satisfy the various categories of house-owner. Each of the subordinate programmes considered varying degrees of home and land ownership or leasehold depending on location, type of home and or type of loan required. A “fit all” policy was the order of the day and by 1966 the one thousand home milestone was achieved and proudly announced by the company.
The company helped employees wanting to build their own home in many different ways thus relieving them of a number of major hurdles, as a free service under the programme. Help like for instance the examination of land titles and the execution of lease agreements were arranged, advise in the selection of house design and plans, the choice of a suitable contractor and careful supervision was provided to ensure that money was well spent.
The Government of the day embraced the programme and did their part of oversee and administrate their part in the smooth expedition of plans. The programme set a standard which for some time was followed by other employers seeking to improve the livelihood of their own workforce and at the same time remain competitive as a choice employer.
Texaco’s housing aid programme was undoubtedly a popular one. Since it began, the dream of owning one’s own home became a reality for many people who in the ordinary course of events might never have had the opportunity to build and own their own homes.
While I was writing this piece last week a very timely contribution about the opening ceremony at Plaisance Park was sent to me by Mr Norbert Dorset which I am very pleased to include here as follows:
The Plaisance Park Estate Opened. (Minister) at Key Ceremony. “The efforts made by Texaco for the housing of employees have not been lost on Government and I can only hope that more and more industrialists will follow your lead; said the Hon. Gerard Montano, Minister of Housing and Local Government, speaking at the official opening of the employees housing scheme site at Plaisance Park, Pointe a Pierre, on February 22 (1960).
During the ceremony, keys were handed over to the first 14 employees to complete their houses and the gathering, which included Government, banking, and industrial representatives as well as Texaco Executives and employees, toured the site and inspected three of the houses.
The ceremony was opened by Manager of Public and Industrial Relations Mr R Pike in whose division the Employees Housing Scheme falls. He welcomed the guests who included Mr Oscar John Dorwin senior vice president and General counsel Texaco Inc, New York.
Mr Pike then introduced General Manager Mr J A Hulme who outlined the project and the Company's housing programme. In thanking the banking representatives for their co-operation in the scheme, Mr Hulme said that no less than half a million dollars had been advanced for the scheme, of this $80.000 had been repaid already. The scheme would not have been possible however had it not been carried forward in New York by the local board Mr J B Christian and its acceptance by Mr Augustus C Long chairman of the board of Texaco Inc.
Speaking on behalf of the employees, Aubrey Duke thanked the company and other speakers for their good wishes in their new life. The Minister handed over keys to Cecil David, Gilbert Howard, Cecil Ramsey, Donald Stephens, Hamilton Mayers, Joseph Caesar, Aubrey Duke, Allen Mc Lean, Arthur Eric Shand, Bertrand Samuel, Loderick Danclar, James Dorset, Kenneth Keppel, McDonald Williams.
The Housing Aid Plan was a big success but it not only helped Texaco Employees, it also helped Trinidad and Tobago by providing new and urgently required housing for its citizens.
Although it may have been a rainy day when the Plaisance Park housing estate was formally inaugurated, for thousands of Texaco workers who lived with their families in their own homes all across the country, the tropical sun began to shine over their rooftops for many years afterwards.
I wonder how many of those families still live at Plaisance Park today and whether they ever spare a moment to reflect on events in history which led to the construction of their homes. Do any of these people remember Plaisance when it was a coconut estate and does anyone have a single coconut palm tree in their yard today?
The early housing schemes that set the standard for affordable housing in Trinidad and Tobago was certainly a part of the Trinidad we once knew.