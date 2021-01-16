The Black Consciousness Festival launches podcast

THE BLACK CONSCIOUSNESS Festival’s “20 Conversations for 2020” is now available on major podcast platforms.
The Black Consciousness Festival sought to provide a global online platform for the commemoration, celebration and sharing of vital histories and stories that boost the awareness and impact of the Pride, Power and Practice of people of African descent and build awareness around how each of us can take the necessary steps for restitution (healing) and reparation (repair).
Several dynamic wide-ranging conversations on themes around blackness took place online during the month-long festival in November 2020. These discussions now represent a reservoir of ideas and information that anyone can draw from, on topics from growing black businesses to the understanding of blackness in art. They are being uploaded daily in January 2021. Discussants from Africa, Latin America, North America, Europe and the Caribbean took part in the conversations, which were streamed live, with simultaneous translations where necessary.
Inaugurated last year, The Black Consciousness Festival grew out of the annual celebration of Black Consciousness Day on November 20. A longstanding observation in Brazil, where it first began, Black Consciousness Day became a part of Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural calendar because of the efforts of the Festival’s team members to stage this commemorative series of events in 2020.
Festival director Erica MB Ashton heads the leadership team: Creative and Strategy director Nadella Oya; Partnership and Sponsorship director Heather Mac Intosh-Simon; and director of Content and Communications Sean Samad. A team of youth volunteers supported their efforts.
Response to the festival has been overwhelmingly positive. “The festival’s roots were in the perceived need for a space where people of African descent could focus on the things that matter to us. The time was never better than 2020 and the proof was in the pudding. We received many compliments about the relevance and need for the work the festival is doing, and that it was a new and refreshing approach to deal with the challenges that black people all over the world face. We look forward to increased collaboration and continual creation in the festival. Shabaka Kambon in a radio show interview dubbed it ‘a festival of ideas,’ and we hope that these ideas will be the seeds that grow into sources of power, pride and practice for people of African descent worldwide,” said Samad.
Far from resting on their laurels after the success of the 2020 festival, they have already begun programming its November 2021 iteration.
Pre-festival activities begin in February with a youth-led human rights workshop. Another youth-led weekend of activities is planned in April, focussing on the issue of reparations for people in the African Diaspora. This weekend will include awareness-raising workshops and seminars. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has urged countries to make reparations for the atrocities of slavery and colonialism. “Behind today’s racial violence, systemic racism and discriminatory policing lies the failure to acknowledge and confront the legacy of the slave trade and colonialism,” she said in June 2020. This Youth Reparations Weekend relates back to the festival’s objective and the conversation “Youth, Black Identity and Civil Society,” in which youth discussants demanded compensation for African chattel slavery’s systemic theft of the lives and liberty of black people. It was noted that having youth involved in reparations discussions augurs well for the future.
Deepening connections fostered by the first festival is a key goal of the organising team. Each conversation during the inaugural festival shed light on a unique aspect of blackness through the lens of activists, businesspeople, intellectuals, artists and others. In the conversation “How Afro-Caribbean Stories and Talent Influence and Activate the Global Space,” Trinidad-born UK actor Rudolph Walker, Jamaican director Storm Saulter, Trinidadian actor/director Paul Pryce, and Jamaican comedian and producer Christopher “Johnny” Daley talked with former general manager of FilmTT Nneka Luke, the moderator. In the rich dialogue, they pointed to how Afro-Caribbean identity and ritual have seasoned international events and continue to be the genesis of new cultural expressions and spaces. In a discussion on “Faith, Healing and Ancestry,” discussants cited the inherent racism in calling African traditional healers “witch doctors,” when healers from other cultures—like yoga, Ayurveda and Chinese traditional medicine—are respected and incorporated into global wellness practices.
Another discussion, “Beyond Celebration,” took place between Festival Content and Communications director Sean Samad, and the Barbados Ambassador to Brazil HE Tonika Sealy-Thompson. They talked about the importance of moving beyond black pride towards sustainability. They noted that the conversations were key because asking what’s next leads to a threshold of change.
More pre-festival activities will be announced throughout the year, culminating in the staging of the second edition in November 2021. The Festival team foresees that it may be largely online and incorporate conversations, cultural activities and new areas of exhibition including music, literature, food, film, fashion and art.
The Black Consciousness Festival’s “20 Conversations for 2020” are available on Anchor.fm, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Radio Public, AntennaPod and PodcastGuru.
For more information on the festival, go to: theblackconsciousnessfestival.com.