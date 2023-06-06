The bookstore burning

Landlord Norman Mohammed made a small fortune buying and selling properties in post-World War II Port of Spain.
But he would choose to get out of town and raise his family in the south of the island, settling in cane country—Harmony Hall, near San Fernando.
That spot bears his name to this day—Norman Junction—his descendants carrying on the shop he opened at a time when the shop-keeper could be your credit friend for the Christmas, but ruthless loan shark when you couldn’t pay back by Carnival.
Mr Norman would father 11 children with wife Sumatie, his barrack house rentals, real estate deals and money-lending business making him one of the richest people in Gasparillo by the time Britain offloaded the colony by granting Trinidad and Tobago Independence.
And by the time of his death in 1972, Norman Mohammed would have the clear titles to 16 properties and the tied-up-in-court deeds to several others, owed by many, repaid by few.
One of these properties, acquired in the 1950s, was a rambling house at the corner of Rushworth and Freeling Streets, San Fernando. The place, with detached servants’ quarters, would be tenanted to all manner of people, mostly single, looking for a cheap, clean room to come to after work.
For the last quarter-century or so, part of that house, one of the oldest in the city to have dodged demolition, was occupied by Mr Norman’s daughter Merlyn, a woman highly educated and equally eccentric, who followed in her father’s footsteps and became landlady to this and several other family properties.
Having returned from university in Canada, she worked as a teacher and in accounting in Port of Spain before opening a bookstore in a mall at High Street, San Fernando, while washing dishes at a nearby restaurant.
Meanwhile, she avoided marriage or bearing children (“my mother advised me against that at age eight, too much pain,” she said) and went about making her own version of a contented life.
But the business needed a bigger space, so Merlyn brought her books home to Rushworth Street.
And in a section of the ground floor that had a sweets shop two generations back, Merlyn put up her used books for sale and named the place The Book Shop.
And it was like no other. This place is the opposite of Nigel R Khan.
It was open most days from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If the ceiling-high doors were propped open, you could step inside. This was not a place to linger, because it was dangerous.
You would be advised to step carefully and consider what you were pulling from the shelves, lest you dislodge something and be buried under an avalanche of encyclopaedia that educated a generation of children before Google. Browsing took on new meaning here. Books leaned crazily from crooked shelves lining the walls of the shop rich with the musky odour of decaying paper, ink, glue, and the earth beneath the floorboards.
But for the bibliophile, what a place! Here are books you haven’t seen since the 50s, magazines from the time before the age of online everything, journals with photographs that were our first glimpse of faraway places.
Dig deep enough and you will find things much older.
Stay long enough and Merlyn might have share a story or two, maybe about Polly, the beautiful darkie with long tresses, loved by many men who hanged herself from the kitchen upstairs, or the senior fireman found dead in his bed, or the renter who read the tarot cards but got consumed in the end, she says, by his belief in dark magic.
And while there, consider this from the research of the late historian/author Angelo Bissessarsingh, himself a Book Shop visitor.
Paradise Estate was a sugar plantation owned in the early 19th century by the Gome family who had settled in San Fernando since 1790. In 1868, the town of San Fernando only stretched as far south as Harris Promenade, with sugar cane fields being the sight from then on. That year, the Borough acquired Paradise Estate and the cemetery which still bears the name (and some of the samaan trees from the plantation) was laid out.
In the 1880s and 1890s, however, a pressing need for housing saw lots being laid out on the rest of the estate and new streets graded such as Rushworth Street, Sutton Street, and Keate Street, all being named after governors, along with Irving and Lewis streets.
The house that contained this bookstore dates from at least 1900 based on its architectural elements, said Bissessarsingh. It could not be older than that since there was a pond and small river passing through there up to around 1899 when they were concreted.
This part of Paradise Estate was still a pasture where people grazed cattle.
The building was also well known to the country’s most prolific author and historian Michael Anthony, who lived just up the street from the residence during his Year in San Fernando, when he attended the Junior Technical School before going on to great things.
Anthony, ailing now but still with us in his 90s, would be pleased to know that reports of the death of the physical book have apparently been greatly exaggerated, since sales are on the increase across the world, with people turning away from the e-version and returning to the printed word on paper.
Conservationists were relieved to know that Merlyn had no desire to liquidate this asset. The house would not be passed to the real estate agents and developers hunting for law firm locations. While other city treasures continue to fall and be replaced by glass and steel, this one was safe.
But in August 2017, Merlyn Mohammed was severely burnt in a fire that destroyed her home and the bookstore.
Police say that the very books that Mohammed sold and collected at her residence, which housed five tenants, may have been used to make a bonfire that consumed the building.
She survived.
