The Carnival Oasis Luxury rest stop

Carnival Oasis

These revellers enjoy the cool down experience at the Carnival Oasis before hitting the road again. —Photo: Querine Salandy/Chambers Media.

US-based alcohol brand Ten To One Rum recently partnered with The Party And Event Company Limited and Chambers Media Solutions to curate The Carnival Oasis on Trinidad Carnival Tuesday.

Set in a lush undisclosed location in the heart of Port of Spain, this intimate cultural collaboration was the first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago for the internationally acclaimed Caribbean rum brand, founded by Marc Farrell, alongside operations manager Krista Clarke and publicist Tenille Clarke.

Tenille Clarke

Public relations specialist and writer Tenille Clarke awaits her drink at the bar.

The Carnival Oasis featured a number of signature experiences, including a Ten To One cocktail bar in collaboration with Sevent7 Premium Event Rentals; a masseuse station courtesy Shoeaholics Ltd; a 19 Crimes Bubbly Bar from Brydens Premium Beverages; a make-up touchup station courtesy L’Oréal Paris; snacks courtesy Sunshine Snacks; Gourmet Pop popcorn and complimentary WiFi service courtesy Visit Trinidad.

couple

This couple took advantage of the hammocks at the Carnival Oasis.

—Photo: Querine Salandy/Chambers Media.

Founder of Ten To One Rum, Marc Farrell is excited about the momentum created during this Carnival season, and welcomed the partnership with the two businesswomen, as a continuum of presenting the very best that the Caribbean has to offer.

According to him, the goal is to continue to innovate and break ground with an expanding audience year after year.

Krista Clarke

Krista Clarke, Operations Manager Party and Event Limited.

“A core part of our mission at Ten To One is focused on elevating not just rum as a category, but in bringing the magic of our culture to a global stage. I’m always excited to work with inspired and amazing people and partners who share this same vision and could not be more thrilled to have teamed up with Krista and Tenille for Carnival 2023!”

Krista Clarke, who brought the logistics of The Carnival Oasis to life through her Party and Event Company Limited, said she was pleased by the feedback from the event’s special invitees.

Loreal representative

A Loreal representative refreshes the make-up on this masquerader. —Photo: Querine Salandy/Chambers Media.

“From all accounts, it was a very welcomed reprieve for our attendees. They really enjoyed and appreciated the various amenities: including the 360 camera from Brydens, Ten To One cocktails, Shoeaholics Power Massages and the L’Oréal Make-up Touchup Station.

“Next year, we’re aiming to elevate The Carnival Oasis experience with more amenities that are constantly relevant to the evolving needs of our masquerader guests.”

As a seasoned public relations specialist, Tenille Clarke has always stressed on the importance of boosting the visibility of the regional Carnival ecosystem beyond the mas and costume arenas.

“Having had the opportunity to work in a number of festival circuits, I think it’s always important to involve public and private stakeholders in these innovative experiences so that we all have a better understanding of the depth of industry benefits that are bridged through the spirit of partnership. For example, this year, Chambers Media Solutions and Mel & N Media Group worked alongside Tourism Trinidad for the Industry 360 Press Trip, where we invited international members of the media to attend Trinidad Carnival - some of whom were able to be here at this event,” said Clarke, who is also a published Global Travel, Culture and Entertainment writer.

“The Carnival Oasis is an essential meeting of several industry touchpoints – beauty, wellness, multimedia, food & beverage and luxury – that all stand together to tremendously strengthen their brand identities with a targeted audience in the Trinidad market and beyond.”

