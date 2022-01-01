The Cherrie on top Trini actor lands Netflix flick Husband of a King

T&T-born actor Michael Cherrie is set to star in the upcoming biopic Shirley.
The movie project, which recently started filming, tracks the 1972 political campaign of US presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm.
Born into a Barbadian family, Chisholm was America’s first black congresswoman. Her boundary-breaking campaign was marked by its youth engagement and her efforts to gain enough delegates to speak at the Democratic Convention.
Academy award winner Regina King will portray the late groundbreaking female politician in the upcoming film written and directed by Academy-Award winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Guerrilla, Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992).
Cherrie, 50, will play King’s husband Conrad O Chisholm in the film jointly produced by Los Angeles film production company Participant and Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions. It will air on Netflix on a date to be announced.
“My talent is being seen and acknowledged. It’s of great significance because I’m getting to work with actors of the highest calibre. Regina King and Terrence Howard and these actors getting to work with them is a highlight in my career.
“The script is amazing. The story is amazing. I hope it helps put (US Vice President) Kamala Harris in the top chair in the Whitehouse when the time comes,” a composed Cherrie told the Kitcharee via WhatsApp from his Los Angeles base on Thursday.
Cherrie says being cast in such a profile production amongst an A-List cast is not just an indication of his rising star in Hollywood, but also a credit to the home-grown theatre talent in T&T.
Shirley’s cast also includes Lance Reddick (John Wick 1-4), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Christina Jackson (Swagger), Dorian Missick (For Life), Amirah Vann (Underground), W Earl Brown (Deadwood), with André Holland (Passing) and Terrence Howard (Empire).
“This is a pedigree production, its Netflix, it is of great significance. Getting to work in America on an A-List film, being with people like John Ridley is a significant step. For talent coming out of Trinidad it means possibilities. People in this position are seeing talent from Trinidad. Hopefully from this they will look to Trinidad to employ more actors and not only actors but maybe directors and screenwriters as well,” Cherrie said.
The black Brando
Labelled the black Brando for his performance in Britain’s Channel 4 television production of Kittitian-born Caryl Phillips’ The Final Passage in 1996, Cherrie is a Cacique-award winning actor who has appeared in numerous theatrical and film productions in T&T and the US.
Cherrie’s theatre credits in the US include: A Streetcar Named Desire (Pablo), Lobby Hero (William), A Raisin in the Sun (Walter Lee Younger) and Arthur Feinsod’s Table 17 (Winston Todd). His last appearance in the US was as Marcus Garvey at The Centre for Caribbean Studies at Trinity College’s Marcus and Amy Garvey State Visit to Hartford, Connecticut.
Cherrie’s onscreen work includes Home Again for Telefilm Canada, The Mystic Masseur (Man in the Yellow Suit) for Merchant Ivory Films and Maya Cozier’s Tribeca Film Festival selected She Paradise.
Cherrie acknowledged it’s been a rough 18 months for theatre and film creatives back home in T&T. Despite the challenges creatives must keep finding outlets for their craft as “you never know who’s watching”.
“It has been a difficult time for creatives. Luckily for me I have a faculty job at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT); that’s my Clark Kent job,” he joked.
“I have been exploring the web, doing monologues on Facebook and Instagram,” he continued more seriously.
“I have also been exploring stuff like Zoom online readings. Its not the same as a live production or live performance, because you don’t have the audience. But creatives have to pivot. We have to look at, the technology and how we can monetise the digital online space and pivot into that streaming space and the possible audiences we can tap into, not only in the Trinidad and Tobago space but the global space.
“We are not the first; there are other creatives utilising that space, but we have to see what is unique about us and what we can bring to that artistic dramatic space that no one else can bring,” he maintained.
Cherrie’s agent, Trinidadian Simon Baptiste of Question Mark Entertainment credited his client’s ability to pair hard work with natural talent for continued ground-breaking success in theatre and film.
Baptiste said Participant will be focusing its impact work tied to Shirley around the company’s ongoing dedication to advancing civic engagement and social justice.
“Michael’s body of work and dedication to his craft, certainly speaks volumes, but his integrity and character is what makes him stand out, and the major reason why we wanted to represent him. Michael is a good soul who wants to see everyone succeed, and that drives us to work harder on his behalf each and every day,” Baptiste said.
Cherrie, meanwhile, chuckled through a plea for the 1.4 million film critics back home in T&T “to not be too harsh” of his upcoming project.
“I hope it will be a good reaction and the critics wont be too harsh,” he laughed.
“But seriously I hope it will also inspire younger generations of actors and theatre artistes to do creative stuff that would be seen and heard by people. We are in the business of being seen and heard and we want to be heard and seen globally. Hopefully people will up their game in order to bring really high-quality work that can be seen by global audiences,” he concluded.