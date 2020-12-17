The ‘Christmas Clock’chimes

Orange Sky

IN TUNE WITH THE SEASON: Orange Sky, legendary Caribbean rock band, has released its new song “The Christmas Clock”. From left: Nicolas Rojas, Dax Cartar, Dion Camacho and Nigel Rojas.

—Photo courtesy Darren Lala/Orange Sky

Internationally acclaimed T&T rock band Orange Sky’s latest offering, “The Christmas Clock,” is a rock guitar ballad for the times. It brings the glad tidings that although life has changed that’s no reason to stop living.

“‘The Christmas Clock” is a means of looking back at 2020 and knowing how it has affected everyone in so many ways, but to say that it’s still Christmas and we’re still alive, so enjoy life as much as possible because the clock is ticking,” said the band’s frontman Nigel Rojas.

Rojas’ acoustic strumming and sweet vocals lead the new song, with his brother Nicolas on bass and supporting vocals, Dion Camacho on drums, Dax Cartar on lead guitar and Phill Hill on piano.

If you never expected a Christmas song from Orange Sky in their 25th anniversary year, neither did they. “It just came as a melody that was haunting me in my head, so I put words to it that turned out to be a total Christmas song,” said Rojas, the songwriter. “I couldn’t betray my instincts to do it any other way.”

The lyrics are haunting too but apt for the year of the Covid-19 pandemic in which lives were shattered:

We never gonna get back yesterday

Tomorrow is just a moon away

Wake up

It’s Christmas, let the spirit kick in

Wake up every day and live your life

Never swim against the tide of time

Wake up

It’s Christmas and the clock is ticking

“This year has been extremely challenging, to say the least—financially devastating, to be completely honest,” Rojas admitted. The band had planned to celebrate 25 years of Orange Sky, a milestone that acknowledged the band’s many highlights since their formation. Over the years, the band scored three international recording deals, and completed ­multi-city tours in the US, UK, India and all over the Caribbean.

Orange Sky produced seven albums and Rojas himself did two solo albums and a guitar instrumental album. The band has 26 radio hits under its belt and “Christmas Clock” is shaping up to be another. Not a bad haul for 25 years.

The anniversary is also being marked with a rockumentary by Darren Lala, which they hope will premiere at the 2022 trinidad+tobago film festival. And Rojas is working on another guitar instrumental album.

“We wanted to make a big hullaballoo about [the anniversary], but with all live performances shut down completely it was not possible. However, we still managed to get into the studio to record a brand new EP and ‘The Christmas Clock’ is a part of it.”

He added, “We want to thank our supporters after all these years for keeping us pumping... sending big love out to you.”

Orange Sky’s single “The Christmas Clock” is on YouTube and in heavy rotation on Caribbean radio stations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The ‘Christmas Clock’chimes

The ‘Christmas Clock’chimes

Internationally acclaimed T&T rock band Orange Sky’s latest offering, “The Christmas Clock,” is a rock guitar ballad for the times. It brings the glad tidings that although life has changed that’s no reason to stop living.

+2
The poaching menace

The poaching menace

The loud explosions that you hear reverberating throughout our forested hills and valleys at…

+2
Creating solutions

Creating solutions

Millions of dollars a day are lost in goods and services due to package theft in the United States. Being a victim himself, Trinidad-born electrical techni­cian and innovator Raymond Sylvester James invented the Package Pally after an Amazon package was stolen from his front porch.

Covid brings surge in fertility patients

Covid brings surge in fertility patients

CHRISTMAS is usually the slowest time of the year at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre. But this year is different. When the pandemic was declared in March, the clinic which had plans to introduce new fertility innovations followed their international counterparts in the US and Europe and stopped fertility treatments while they assessed the threat that Covid-19 might pose for pregnant women and babies.

The clinic reopened its doors in May and by September there was a significant increase in both calls and treatment bookings compared to 2019.

Carnival is a must, protocols, masks and mas

Carnival is a must, protocols, masks and mas

The Incredible Myron B (Myron Bruce) is singing those Covid Christmas blues.

True to his brand the comical entertainer, who now goes by the moniker Calypso Nite, has found the humorous side of the current circumstances of a raging global pandemic in the form of a reworked version of the Yuletide favourite “12 Days of Christmas”.

Myron’s version laments in detail all the stages of the local experience from initial lockdowns to gaining those extra pandemic pounds from lack of activity and the reopening of restaurants and public beaches.