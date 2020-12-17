The ‘Christmas Clock’chimes

Internationally acclaimed T&T rock band Orange Sky’s latest offering, “The Christmas Clock,” is a rock guitar ballad for the times. It brings the glad tidings that although life has changed that’s no reason to stop living.
“‘The Christmas Clock” is a means of looking back at 2020 and knowing how it has affected everyone in so many ways, but to say that it’s still Christmas and we’re still alive, so enjoy life as much as possible because the clock is ticking,” said the band’s frontman Nigel Rojas.
Rojas’ acoustic strumming and sweet vocals lead the new song, with his brother Nicolas on bass and supporting vocals, Dion Camacho on drums, Dax Cartar on lead guitar and Phill Hill on piano.
If you never expected a Christmas song from Orange Sky in their 25th anniversary year, neither did they. “It just came as a melody that was haunting me in my head, so I put words to it that turned out to be a total Christmas song,” said Rojas, the songwriter. “I couldn’t betray my instincts to do it any other way.”
The lyrics are haunting too but apt for the year of the Covid-19 pandemic in which lives were shattered:
We never gonna get back yesterday
Tomorrow is just a moon away
Wake up
It’s Christmas, let the spirit kick in
Wake up every day and live your life
Never swim against the tide of time
Wake up
It’s Christmas and the clock is ticking
“This year has been extremely challenging, to say the least—financially devastating, to be completely honest,” Rojas admitted. The band had planned to celebrate 25 years of Orange Sky, a milestone that acknowledged the band’s many highlights since their formation. Over the years, the band scored three international recording deals, and completed multi-city tours in the US, UK, India and all over the Caribbean.
Orange Sky produced seven albums and Rojas himself did two solo albums and a guitar instrumental album. The band has 26 radio hits under its belt and “Christmas Clock” is shaping up to be another. Not a bad haul for 25 years.
The anniversary is also being marked with a rockumentary by Darren Lala, which they hope will premiere at the 2022 trinidad+tobago film festival. And Rojas is working on another guitar instrumental album.
“We wanted to make a big hullaballoo about [the anniversary], but with all live performances shut down completely it was not possible. However, we still managed to get into the studio to record a brand new EP and ‘The Christmas Clock’ is a part of it.”
He added, “We want to thank our supporters after all these years for keeping us pumping... sending big love out to you.”
Orange Sky’s single “The Christmas Clock” is on YouTube and in heavy rotation on Caribbean radio stations.