The Country Boy Scholar

It was a fluke of circumstance to have witnessed the metamorphosis of a country boy into a scholar and professor emeritus. Dr Samaroo was a senior contemporary of mine at Naparima College. My witness to his metamorphosis was a circumstance of chance. We both joined the 1st Naparima College Scout Troop at its initiation under legendary scout leader SK Ramsingh of the equally legendary 1st Gasparillo Scout Troop. Without this fortuitous circumstance this junior student would not have benefitted from the influence of his senior.
Brinsley was a dormitory boy of bucolic antecedents from the Rio Claro/Ecclesville vicinity which produced graduates like radio personality Bobby Thomas, the Ramcharans, Dr Roland Hosein, TTT’s notorious weather man Rabindranath Maharaj and Winston Dookeran. The scouting brotherhood provided lots of camping and personal interaction between us.
Brinsley always had a penchant for public speaking and represented the college at debates and oration contests. He also had a wry sense of humour and told many hilarious stories of life as he saw it. He wrote ribald stories for Chancellor campfire competition, which had our rivals filling the forests with hooting laughter, a quality that distinguished his university lectures as well.
On his return from India the stories were even more rollicking, depicting the cultural differences between Trinidad and India where feral monkeys with sacred status, accessed his room and made teasing calisthenic mockery of his “Fruit of the Loom” wardrobe with fitting-room efficiency, requiring replacement garments in a dhoti-ful culture without such need, and mandatory importation from TT by friendly but infrequent couriers. He also discovered the chronological diversity of India on a visit to a remote village of head hunter tribesmen who valued his unusual coiffure (head and all) for their collection and which made the visit of unusual celerity.
Nocturnal rodents also made turban wrapping a sagacious nighttime habit which he practised on return to TT. These and many stories with which he regaled us, made for hilarious evenings and Mayaro mile consuming hours. Imprinted on Mayaro from childhood, it was his favourite guest hospitality location where he carried on his “Greek” symposia on TT history with local and cherished imported libations to the chagrin of Joan. With limited mechanical skills, he depended on his devoted information-hungry Beujcal chalor-buddy and chef, Mahadeo, whose recipes always began with two hot peppers which stimulated his libated taste buds and penalised everyone else’s especially some visiting student from the southern US, who had to be gustatorily rescued with copious Kentucky fried chicken in lieu of his pepper-hot soup.
Mahadeo was a minimalist dresser who in chauffeur and chef roles wore only a blue pair of shorts, protuberant hairy belly and a cigarette drooping from his lips but had a total recall of conversational information you gifted him on previous visits, and which he generously returned on your next visit. Brinsley needed him to keep his vehicle in running order.
In his immediate post-Naps days he purchased a second hand French Dauphin car, which he dubbed the “batmobile” with which he perused the popular watering holes of the south, negotiating the winding pot holed roadways, cigarette between lips, arm stylishly window-dangling and car screeching to a stop in a cloud of smoke requiring cans of engine oil, a supply of which he carried around.
Once the cloud of smoke was generated by an unreleased hand brake. Mahadeo liberated him from this mechanical purgatory with the purchase of a Ford pickup. Both Joan and Mahadeo added scholarly time to Brinsley’s life; she by her indifference to absence on his diasporic scholarship jaunts and Mahadeo by the mechanical maintenance time he lifted off of Brinsley’s shoulders.
The scholar had more research time wandering from Fiji, India, Natal, British Museum and New Brunswick, Canada with symposia, archival discoveries and oral sources.
Brinsley was with his brother Rev Bert Samaroo, plucked with persuasive determination by Rev AC Dayfoot, a Canadian missionary, from a fate of family agricultural future for a scholarly opportunity at Naparima College. In residence at the dormitory he acquired the urban culture of San Fernando, such as running water and electricity absent in the country. When Dr Eric Williams lectured at Naps, Brinsley, lurking outside the auditorium, overheard him enjoin his audience to “decolonise the minds of Trinidadians”, which phrase stuck with him and inspired him to become an historian.
While Williams was focussed on British Imperial history, Brinsley found the diasporic history of the Indo-Trinidadian more appealing and in need of research and meaningful restoration, a cause to which he devoted his life. He sanitised the diasporic culture, humanised it and gave academic credentials to elevate it. His scholarship together with the efforts of Hans Hanoomansingh who with the help of radio, TV and Divali Nagar protected Indian culture labelled (“a hostile and recalcitrant minority”), against the majority Afro tendency of the day.
As an urban San Fernandian, I was accustomed to riding a racing bike to school which gave me some panache and attracted an invitation from Brinsley when he was on staff at Naps and I was a final year Sixth Form student, to ride around the island as a scouting extension. He was not a skillful rider but manfully followed me from Cedros to Toco, Sangre Grande and back to Sando staying with dormitory boys or camping at the beach stops on the east coast.
In my last year I was trying for the Modern Studies Island scholarship which was an incentive to many Naps boys who were runners-up but until Larry Lutchmansingh was always won by CIC or QRC boys. When I won in 1961, Brinsley was studying in India on a scholarship and was among the first to send aerogramme congratulations to his junior partner. This was a bond we shared for life and he stayed with us whenever he visited Canada.
As a minister of government he worked with Winston Dookeran and the US government to negate the coup d’etat and restore normalcy to the country.
He made invaluable political and equitable contributions during the 1970s and 1980s as part of the United Labour Front (ULF) and the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR). He restored the legacy of the sugar museum at Brechin Castle, the West Indian collection at the Knox Street library and latterly the political role of the Labour Union in the face of the criminal culture prevailing in the nation by urging them to take back their country for which their members spilled blood in Rio Claro, Toll Gate, Mon Repos, Pointe-a-Pierre, Fyzabad and Point Fortin when imperial Britain brooked no opposition.
“Doctor politics” of 1962 were the beneficiaries of the blood of the “martyrs” who together with the urging of PM Harold Macmillan to ”hurry up West Indies, the winds of change are blowing” made independence an easy assurance to the colonies.
Brinsley’s contribution to the national identity, academia and individual impoverished students will be an outstanding model for those who wish to follow.