The death of a Naps boy

During the dark days of World War II (1939-1945), Edward Algoo packed his bags and emigrated with wife Doris to Trinidad, from Guyana, after his oil company employer shut down operations there.
Algoo found work at Trinidad Leaseholds Ltd (later to close as Petrotrin) and the couple would have seven children.
One of the Algoo offspring, Stanley, made it into Naparima College, San Fernando, and became only the second boy from South to win an Island Scholarship, breaking the North’s monopoly on the awards.
Stanley obtained degrees at McGill University and the University of British Columbia, Canada, returning to Trinidad to serve as head of Central Library Services (predecessor to Nalis), and head librarian at the Carnegie Library, San Fernando.
He returned to Canada, obtained a Master of Library Science degree and retired as a director at the Scarborough Public Library, Toronto.
However, Stanley Algoo never forgot his roots, or the school that educated him. He helped form the Naparima Alumni Association of Canada, which raised funds for various improvements at the Presbyterian school started at the turn of the 20th century, and returned to Trinidad frequently to join in activities that involved school legends from that time—Dr Brinsley Samaroo, Robin Maharaj, the Sammy brothers and Winston Dookeran.
Algoo has penned his recollection of his days at Naps between the years 1954 and 1961. His writing chronicled the larger history, lost to many, of the final years before Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence.
He wrote, “In January 1954, when I entered Naps, World War II had ended nine years before (and) the Americans in Trinidad were mainly a memory in the WWII calypso ‘Rum and Coca-Cola’, which confirmed the rest and recreational function of Manzanilla beach, where injured and de-mobbed soldiers were sent before their return to the USA.
Much of this information disappeared from the Trinidadian memory because WWII was conducted with minimum information-sharing with the natives since Britain was their master and communication between the British and Americans was considered sufficient.
Additionally, with America downsizing its presence in Trinidad, contractors denuded the bases of saleable material and only the runways remained as witness to this history.
The other influential event in my life was the British expedition’s success on May 29, 1953, of reaching the summit of Mt Everest.
The news reached London in time to be released on the morning of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, June 2, 1953, after her accession to the throne on February 6, 1952’ upon the death of her father’ George VI’ while she was on a tour of Kenya.
To my mind, this was devastating news, a kind of violation of the last mystery of planet Earth. This sacred site was in India, my ancestral home, and had always defied Imperial mankind but now was another European conquest that validated their claims to evolutionary superiority over the non-white world.
In Trinidad, this struggle for influence led many Trinidadians to choose migrating to Britain as the Mother Country, while others migrated to the USA, enthralled by the lifestyle they saw propagated in the movies.
Across Europe, Winston Churchill once more marshalled the English language and dropped an Iron Curtain that separated communist Russia from its once Western alliance.
The world ended a hot war and began a Cold War era of threatened mutual nuclear annihilation.
Once the Russians launched the space age with Sputnik 1 on October 4, 1957, Trinidad and the rest of the world were locked in the battle of ideological supremacy between Capitalism and Communism.
In the rivalry between East and West, a classmate had a brother, Dr Randolph Teemul, who had obtained a Russian scholarship and was studying in Moscow. I discovered this bizarre event through intermittent enquiry of him about his brother by one of the masters.
Many Trinidad politicians and advocates supported Marxism in an effort to overthrow British Imperialism and gain Independence.
These were the global influences impacting a young boys experience at secondary school from 1954-1961.”
School life on the hill
“The verdant rolling sugar cane fields of Phillipine lay to the south; San Fernando and the adjacent Paradise Pasture, which would be the site of the unique Naparima Bowl with its Greek-styled open-air amphitheatre and indoor auditorium, extended to the north.
The exclusive whites-only Naparima Club, where we were shooed away by a stern-faced white woman when we wandered on to their property in search of dongs during lunch, was only a hedge away.
The less-exclusive Promenade tennis club was past a short cut through The Tray, used by boys hustling to catch their buses at the King’s Wharf.
In those days the hill was a community of schools and missionary family compounds which included the Lutes, Newcombes, Newberrys, Thompsons and later Purdys and Dayfoots.
Besides Naps, there were the co-ed Naparima Teachers Training College, Theological College, and three dormitories (one for the male teachers, another for theological students and one for Naps boys).
Among the female parade were two golden-haired daughters of missionaries. During school days, dressed in Naparima Girls’ High School (NGHS) uniforms, they wended their way with stoic purpose among 500 appreciative boys to the parent whose car would take them to NGHS at La Pique.
On weekends, a tranquillity descended on the depopulated hill as the sun set in a kaleidoscope of colours shadowing the isolated Gittens house on Farallon Rock in the Gulf, to which a few adventurous guys might swim.
In the courtyard of the Training College, an unattended Rediffusion set echoed nostalgic music and unlistened DJ soliloquies. Some dormitory boys who remained over the weekend (Brinsley Samaroo among them) would be engaged in meditative study or plans for a movie evening from among the cinemas located near the market with its redolent smells of fresh and decomposing vendibles.
On Sundays, some might find themselves at evening service at Susamachar church assessing the NGHS dorm girls who were compelled to attend.
On a cycling trip around the island with Brinsley Samaroo, I discovered that the Naps dormitory boys (at whom we stopped over) came from distant points of the island and their fraternity added a unifying identity to the college as day students hung out after hours with dormitory classmates, bonding with stories of their home locality and current school experiences which made for life-long friendships.
Many country boys would be introduced to urban experiences like electricity and plumbing, town commerce and health services, and social activities absent from rural areas and which would prime them for study and living abroad as many ended up doing.
Teenage boys are always hungry and dorm food at $6 per month was sparse and unappetising, consisting of bread each morning and evening in combination with some of the following: cheese, sardines, jam, butter, scrambled eggs, corned beef, saltfish-choka and bhajee.
Stewed chicken/beef/fish with talkari such as bodi, ochro, pumpkin, moko, curried channa, chataigne or aloo might appear at lunch with dhal and rice. Tea at 3.30 p.m. was juices, cocoa tea, currant rolls, biscuit or coconut sweetbread.
Those who stayed on the weekends had fat soup on Saturday, chicken on Sundays. The chickens were sometimes handicapped and missing the choice parts.”
North-South rivalry
“Under colonialism Trinidad was run by British functionaries and a white elite Roman Catholic class based in Port of Spain, who controlled the economy. It included anybody who was not black or brown, eg, French Creole, Spanish, Lebanese, Syrian, Jews, Portuguese, Chinese or missionaries and expatriates. Two northern schools propagated this power structure. One was Queen’s Royal College (QRC) founded to inculcate Imperial values and colonial compliance and to which Naparima College (Naps) had to be affiliated for government recognition.
This Port of Spain bias would prevail throughout my Naps career and would make my final graduation a satisfying triumph over this bias. One of the offsetting influences of this second rate psychology inflicted on South schools was the triumph in 1954 of Alma Lum Ser who won the girls open island scholarship from Naps. There were five open island scholarships which enabled winners to study at any university in the world at government’s expense and carried no national service obligation upon completion. Since 1931 girls from Naparima Girls’ High School (NGHS) attended Naps for classes unavailable at NGHS. So 1953-4 saw Naps triumph as South soccer champs and winner of one of the coveted five scholarships open to all the schools in the island.”
Note: Stanley Algoo has been contributing his knowledge to the Trinidad Express since 2013. He received a BA from McGill, BLS Univ of British Columbia, and MLS from Univ of Toronto.
He was a former head of the Trinidad Central Library (South), director of Scarborough Public Library Technical Services, and retired in Markham, Ontario, where he pursued research in the intellectual history of mankind with emphasis on the neglected history of India, China and the Fertile crescent of the Middle East.
He provided editorial assistance for Fred Thornhill’s Dyslexia: Different not Disabled, Rev Brian Brown’s Four Testaments and his Seven Testaments of World Religions: Jewish, Taoist, Confucian, Buddhist, Hindu, Christian, Muslim, and Kenneth Lalla’s A Republic in Constitutional Transition: (Trinidad and Tobago).
Algoo died two Saturdays ago at his home in Markham, Ontario, Canada, where he lived with wife Imogen Foster-Algoo and son Brendon. Algoo wrote a column in the Express a week before he died. It was about his friend, Dr Brinsley Samaroo, who also died in July. Algoo’s funeral was held in Markham yesterday. He was 81.