The deepest Roots of soca

Editor’s note: During the 1980s to the 2000s the soca bands drove the fetes. The level of energy generated by the musicians and frontline singers fuelled the fete goers, keeping them moving non-stop for hours on end. In the early days there weren’t any digital instruments, the musicians created the sounds of music through raw talent and skill. The vocalists sang without any digital leads supporting their vocals or any autotune enhancing their voices.