The economic impact of cataract surgery

Ministries of health across the Caribbean must make cataract treatment a top priority, urges consultant ophthalmologist Dr Ronnie Bhola.
A cataract is the clouding of the natural lens in the eye and is one of the leading causes of blindness locally and internationally, reducing the mobility, independence and quality of life of millions around the worldwide.
About five million people lose their sight to cataract every year, according to the National Institutes of Health. This should concern every government and health ministry because vision loss and blindness has a tremendous burden on individuals and society as a whole, notes the consultant ophthalmologist and CEO of the Trinidad Eye Hospital.
With the month of June being Cataract Awareness Month, Bhola is highlighting the positive impacts of cataract surgeries, which reverse blindness. Unlike other eye diseases like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, cataract is unique in that it is 99 per cent treatable; it is a 10 to 15 minute surgical procedure that can reverse blindness and restore sight, says Bhola.
Improving eye health
Interventions to improve eye health, such as cataract surgery, are directly and indirectly linked to the advancement of a country’s sustainable development goals and have a significant economic impact on persons, households and countries as a whole because it allows for more productive members of society, he adds.
Bhola points to recent research done by the American Academy of Ophthalmology which proves that the patient value and financial return to society, conferred by cataract surgery, is extraordinary. Therefore, the consultant ophthalmologist, who has performed more than 10,000 cataract surgeries since 2009, is urging health ministers and governments across the Caribbean region to prioritise eye care and invest in cataract surgeries.
“Normally light passes through the lens to get to the back of the eye in order for us to appreciate vision, if the lens starts to get cloudy, it blocks the light from entering the eye and the patient will start to experience cloudy and reduced vision,” he explains.
There are different types of cataracts and they can develop at any age. Bhola recently operated on a seven-year-old boy who had cataracts in both eyes. During cataract surgery, the cloudy lens is removed from the eye and replaced with an artificial transparent lens.
“Cataract surgery is an amazing surgical procedure for restoring 100 per cent vision once the rest of the eye is healthy,” says Bhola.
If cataracts are removed at an earlier stage, there will be better surgical outcomes, a lower risk of something going wrong and faster recovery. In most cases, even when it is advanced, something can be done. However there are instances where some patients may develop other complications that can render the eye inoperable.
‘Life changing’
The best way to describe the impact of cataract surgery is “life changing,” says Bhola.
During his tenth mission trip to Antigua, the ophthalmologist operated on a 33-year-old man who developed bilateral cataracts and needed assistance to walk. Today, this patient can see clearly and has even returned to playing sports.
Over the years, Bhola has witnessed the transformation that cataract surgery has brought to the lives of the elderly - many of whom are dependent on others and suffer from depression because of living with cataracts. Bhola remembers one woman who came to his clinic prior to surgery looking forlorn and dishevelled. When he saw her again for her post-surgery appointment, her outlook changed drastically. She was wearing makeup and was thrilled that she was finally able to see her daughter’s face clearly.
“Because of cataracts, many miss key events in their lives. When they get their vision back, it’s like their life has begun again,” says Bhola.
Although it is a common condition, accurate up-to-date data --as it relates to how many people have been blinded by cataracts and how many are yet to have surgery --is woefully lacking in T&T and across the region. Bhola and his team have been working with the health ministries in T&T, Antigua and other Caribbean islands to get better data as it relates to the amount of cataract surgeries that have been done. Currently, he is working with the Ministry of Health to determine the cataract surgical rate (CSR) or the number of cataract operations performed in Trinidad.
“The CSR not only tells us how many people are affected by cataracts, it is a marker of economic development within a country; the higher the cataract surgical rate, the better off a country will be economically,”explains Bhola.
“Governments and health care leaders need to know that cataract surgeries and having a high cataract surgical rate should be prioritised when they look at the economic growth and development of their country.”
From their trips to other Caribbean islands, Bhola and his team have found that developing private and public partnerships have proven to be very effective in eradicating blindness due to cataracts.
“We have been able to raise the cataract surgical rate in Antigua from 370 in 2013 to 2860 in 2022. This year we are on track to cross a cataract surgical rate of 4000 which has the potential to make the island a cataract free zone in the next five to ten years,”says Bhola.
Here in Trinidad, most people can access health care and the condition can be diagnosed by optometrists and ophthalmologists pretty quickly. Getting cataract surgery however, is the biggest problem, as many don’t have the funds for surgery or the waiting period is very long, acknowledges Bhola.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the NHS in the UK have opted to acquire services from independent/private cataract surgery providers to do cataract surgeries and have begun to share the burden of care to reduce vision impairment and blindness with high volume surgery models. This proved to be more successful than trying to do it all with increased spending in the public system.
In our region, Antigua & Barbuda has taken the same approach and has made strides in improving the quality of life for many. Bhola endorsed this method and recommended that Trinidad and Tobago consider this route.
“Healthcare professionals need to inform decision makers so that they can prioritise eye care and make more data driven decisions about where and how they spend their health care budget,” says Bhola.