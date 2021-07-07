The elusive crayfish

At $60-plus per pound, crayfish catchers are finding that they must work extra hard to earn it. This is the reason why it is so expensive!
In areas along the southern face of the Northern Range where crayfish used to abound in streams and rivers, hunters say this is a thing of the past. Despite the generous rainfall this year, ravines in the valleys of Lopinot and Aripo did not “take water” as in the old days. They have remained dry throughout the rainy season, with surface water disappearing as soon as the rainfall ceases.
In Valencia where there was a ravine named “crayfish ravine” in the 1990s, present hunters do not seem to remember the name because, like other ravines, this has been a dry gully for a long time.
Climate change and deforestation have been contributing impacts on this loss of habitat, and this species of our crustaceans is becoming scarce.
However, along the northern face of the range, crayfish, also called “crawfish”, are still plentiful in tributaries and main rivers, except in areas where agricultural practices have contributed to the scarcity of this crustacean. Residents blame this absence of their favourite freshwater source of food on the use of agrochemicals that ultimately leach into the water.
In Brasso Seco, residents used to form a bucket lime to collect hundreds of crayfish that washed down river by flooding from the first heavy rains. Now, this has also become a thing of the past as crayfish have not been seen for a very long time.
Elder Joe Wong, who grew up catching crayfish in Quare River, observes that crayfish are now very scarce this side of the mountains.
“People don’t catch as much as long time. Now, they using a liquid named Fastac to stun and catch whatever is there. This is toxic to the aquatics and very wrong because when they throw that in the water up the river, that is the same water we have to use lower down.
“People also throw pieces of coconut to lure them out and catch them. We used to catch plenty crayfish in Platanal and Matura, but now, most hunters have migrated out of there for a brighter life. Those who remain say that the rivers still have an abundance of crayfish, perhaps because less Cumacans are hunting them. The bad access road does not encourage outsiders to go up there to hunt crayfish.”
Vice-president of the Hunters’ Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Rashad Mohammed, hunted crayfish with his father in the rivers of the Matura forest as a teenager.
“We tied pieces of cassava on sticks and stuck them in shallow parts of the river to lure the crayfish out of the holes. We used a scoop net to harvest them.”
Many ravines, rivers are gone
Hunters vary in their techniques of harvesting this aquatic creature as Valencia resident Ryan Meloney relates.
“I was born in Valencia and have lived here all my life. I have found that the crayfish in Platanal, Matura, Matelot, Shark River and other north-eastern areas are always bigger than the usual size.
“I hunted along all the rivers in Valencia and know each basin by name. Names like ‘Hot and Cold’, ‘Long Basin’, ‘Intake’ and ‘Blue Basin’ are a few. The sad thing is that most of the rivers and small ravines that flowed into the main Quare River have dried up. Certain areas had springs, but these no longer exist.”
Meloney relates how he used to hunt the crayfish barehanded until he learnt his lesson.
“I used to put my hand under the rocks to pull them out, but I can tell you from experience that this is a dangerous practice. One night, I pulled out a coral snake instead. It was the first and last time that happened to me. I got cold sweat and went and sat on a rock. From that time, I stopped using my bare hands and cut a fork stick instead to pull them out.
“The thing is, crayfish is something that you catch mainly at night because that is the time that they come out to feed on tadpoles, worms, some vegetation, whatever suits them, but you have to be extra careful because plenty mapepire come down at the side of the river, especially during the dry season.”
This writer can relate to these experiences over the years, having practiced survival techniques in the deep forest with the late Carib descendent Coro. Crayfish used to be such a treat when you manage to catch one. They move very fast, so you have to match that. When you do catch one, you immediately pop it and consume it raw on the spot. No fuss!
One night, we found that we were not the only ones who delighted in consuming crayfish. Coro drew my attention to several mapepires stretched across the stream outside the camp. They were feeding on crayfish!
Crayfish is not a protected aquatic animal in this country and as such can be caught at leisure. However, with the disappearance of once healthy waterways in some areas despite continuing rainfall, those that are still blessed with an abundance of crayfish will make treasurable moments to hunters while they last.
—Heather-Dawn Herrera