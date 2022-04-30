THERE are few things in life that take you to a place of relaxation like an aromatic cup of tea. Add to that berry croissants, French toast topped with fruit and syrup and an ambience that can make any Bridgerton fan blush and what you have is a House of Tea.
Since House of Tea opened its doors in Arima in February, it has become the latest obsession among foodies and anyone hoping to sit back and enjoy breakfast, lunch, brunch and of course - tea. Judging from the reviews, it’s safe to say that House of Tea has exceeded expectations and they’ve enjoyed overwhelming support from the public. In the space of nine weeks they’ve amassed close to 10,000 followers on social media. And their first ever afternoon tea serving on Easter Sunday which featured dainty sandwiches, scones and macarons was a huge success with many signing up for the next afternoon tea experience even though the date is yet to be set.
There is a reason why people from as far away as Moruga and Penal make the trip to House of Tea and it has everything to do with its customised menu and chic ambiance that reminds most of its diners of being in a fantasy land. What makes this tea room especially unique is the fact that it is open only on weekends - a decision made by its owner Shermane Rivers who is as comfortable serving tables as she is behind the scenes.
House of Tea didn’t come about by chance nor did it spring up overnight. The idea to have a space dedicated to hospitality, etiquette and high quality customer service had been germinating in Rivers’ mind for several years. Since her days at hotel school where she was awarded “Best Student” in menu merchandising, Rivers has put her stamp on the world of hospitality and etiquette. She’s the manager of Food and Beverage Service at the Office of the Parliament and three years ago the etiquette and protocol expert founded the Etiquette School of the Caribbean. She also has a column in a daily newspaper that specifically targets children’s etiquette.
“All my life I’ve been involved in etiquette and protocol. It’s my passion, I have always loved helping and serving people,” says Rivers whose tone reveals her enthusiasm for what she does.
It was her lifelong dream to open a tea room of her own that would serve as the centre of social interactions. But that was easier said than done.
“When I looked at rent... it was anything between $17,000 - $20,000, plus I had to consider overhead costs,” says Rivers. “I thought to myself: “How many eggs do I have to fry to make this happen?”
The thought of starting a new business in the middle of a pandemic was scary, she admits. It meant getting a loan and investing money. The way forward became clearer once Rivers hired a business strategist who formulated a comprehensive plan which outlined in detail what she needed to do to get her business off the ground. Finally in 2021, after what felt like years of wishing and hoping, the groundwork for House of Tea was laid and the wheels were set in motion. And on February 12, 2022, House of Tea which is located at 157 Jones Madeira Place in Malabar Settlement served its first diners.
“This is a family business,” says Rivers, whose brother, sister, nieces and nephews all came on board to help turn her dream into a reality.
While the right ambience attracts people to a restaurant, the question of whether or not they will return depends on the quality of the food and service. Rivers, who is a stickler for detail, devoted a lot of attention to creating a menu that would not be a list of random items but reflect her brand’s personality. To do so she enlisted the help of experts. Rivers consulted with young, like-minded professionals who share her vision of giving customers an authentic, consistent dining experience. She teamed up with afternoon tea expert Eileen Donahue and restaurant consultant and caterer Jeremy Lovell who helped to develop the menu. Bartender and mixologist Carla Cupid assisted with the drinks menu. Besides the meals which are prepared by head chef Safiya Da Silva, House of Tea features desserts from some of the best bakers Denille Forde, Avanelle James and Cuisine Royale.
Customers can be assured that every item on the menu has been carefully chosen to optimise their experience, says Rivers.
“It is so important to get everything right and to give people a taste of class, etiquette and afternoon tea,” says Rivers. “There are some who crave a cup of hot chocolate, pancakes and waffles at 3 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon, I wanted to create a space that gives people the option of having those dishes not just in the morning but any time of the day. “
A favourite among her customers is their eggs and potatoes dish which is served with pineapple chutney and tamarind sauce. Their signature passion fruit iced tea is also a crowd pleaser.
It took passion, enthusiasm, attention to detail and lots of planning to make House of Tea a reality. And now Rivers is living her dream.
“I’m so thankful to our customers, the support and reviews are unbelievable and have superseded my expectations. But at the end of the day what’s just as important as the food that is served is the overall customer service experience since that is at the heart of what I do,” says Rivers.
House of Tea is just warming up, expect many more exciting events including more afternoon tea experiences.