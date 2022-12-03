The evolution of The Incredible Myron B

This coming year signals a new dawn for the artiste formerly known as The Incredible Myron B.
A mod moniker, haute hairstyle and avant-garde approach to the business of entertainment has seen the man born Myron Bruce evolve from calypso’s jester of the court to “nite” in shining armour, over the past 12 months.
The Maraval-born entertainer/entrepreneur says “the changes have been long in coming”.
“I have been considering the ‘Calypso Nite’ rebrand since 2009 actually and started making moves to create a brand that would best represent my artistry and culture in a fast-evolving digital space,” Bruce revealed during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday evening.
The six-time National Humourous Calypso Monarch and former National Extempo champion is determined to drag the traditional mother genre into the digital era.
Bruce created, owns and operates iENT Digital Marketing a content creation media company which specialises in entertainment marketing strategies and social media solution. iENT most famously produced his viral Extempo News series.
“We are at the dawn of the digital revolution in art and culture globally and we now have a golden opportunity to create digital footprints, that would not only define our era, but also leave markers for generations to easily reference and access,” Bruce added.
The wit and charm that endeared The Incredible Myron B to his loyal fanbase is still present in his new incarnation, Bruce assured.
“With the transition to Calypso Nite I didn’t just change a name or sobriquet, but rather created a digital brand that is better equipped to make an artistic and cultural impact in this new digital world. Calypso Nite sits on the foundation built by The Incredible Myron B. He is still funny, witty and full of joyful energy. He is however focused on creating music and content for a global audience that may not be familiar with our art, culture and lifestyle,” Bruce explained.
So how did fans respond to all the changes? The proof is in the pudding, Bruce insisted, revealing that he has already seen a marked increase in his international online engagements.
“So far so good; we have seen a lot of growth in non-Caribbean people consuming my content online and they now make up the majority of my followers online across all platforms. This is one of the reasons why it was important to include Calypso in the new name,” he winked.
The new age parang soca boss
Calypso credentials aside, Bruce has spent the last two decades compiling an enviable Christmas music catalogue of hits. His parang soca anthems “Talking Parang”, “One Man Parang”, “Barrel of Rum”, “My Wish” and “Greedy, Greedy”, among others, have become Yuletide standards across the region.
“There is a sense of fulfilment in that area,” Bruce agreed when asked to reflect on his life work.
“After almost 20 years of consistently having a unique hit or two in the season and with a catalogue of around 60 soca parang songs I am quite satisfied with what I have achieved in the space,” he nodded.
The work is never done though, he insists. Bruce says he plans to continue to innovate, create and contribute to parang soca every year to keep the fans of the genre happy. His 2022 Christmas release “Everybody Dance” the first under the Calypso Nite brand, seeks to do just that, he added.
“This year I decided to do a happy, feel-good song for the season. One that would be easy for everyone to sing and dance to. This would be the first year since the pandemic that people would be able to come out and freely express themselves and I just wanted to capture that emotion of being free again,” he related.
Necessity has been the driving force behind every evolution in Bruce’s career. His need for specialised support throughout his music career drove him to learn production, video editing and marketing strategies in order to keep churning out content. Now he shares those talents at a fraction of the current market cost with other entertainers.
“Business has been good. The Digital Marketing agency has opened up a lot of doors for me and it kept me very busy during the pandemic years. My vision was always to be self-sufficient and be in control of my destiny.
“The growth on the business, marketing and production side are all manifestations that came as a result of this focus. This was never about adjusting the finish line or even part of the initial vision for myself. It just more or less “happened” as I focused on self-mastery and maximising my potential,” Bruce concluded.
Fascinating to see what he does next!