“It’s a girl; her name is Adria.”
Reigning Queen of Carnival Shynel Brizan made that smiling revelation with a loving rub of her baby bump on Friday.
Brizan, 30, who had “a false alarm” last weekend when she started getting contractions, is due to deliver her third child and first daughter at the end of July. What makes baby Adria special is that upon her birth she will technically be the youngest ever Queen of Carnival, having been very much a key part of her title-winning mother’s crowning glory.
A then five-month pregnant Brizan was almost barred by National Carnival Commission (NCC) officials from competing at this year’s Taste of Carnival King & Queen show at Dimanche Gras, held on February 21 at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
The daring Pleasantville-born stilt walker was strongly advised against taking the wet Savannah stage following a persistent drizzle. Four months later and Brizan still insists she was never in any real danger going up on stilts to portray her title winning “Olugbe-Rere Ko – The Spirit Who Brings Good Things.”
“The stage was wet. I understand they were trying to keep me safe, but stilt-walking is something I’m comfortable with, I would never do something I felt was unsafe to endanger my baby. That win showed that pregnant women can do things. Woman is boss and we showed that,” Brizan told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange.
Brizan is already mother to two boys, three-year-old Prince and two-year-old Kenji. The unborn infant will go down in history with 12-year-old Syri Alvarez, daughter of Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez and Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) as two girls who shared special crowning moments on stage in the wombs of their respective mothers.
A nine-months-pregnant Lyons-Alvarez won both the 2009 International Soca Monarch (ISM) Power and Groovy Soca titles with the Carnival hits “Meet Super Blue” and “Heavy-T Bumper” respectively on Fantastic Friday. Five days later Lyons-Alvarez’s power soca jam, an ode to her father SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) was also named as the Road March winner.
Brizan, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, said her entire family are excited to meet their little title winner. Adria’s birth will be another bright spot in what has been a difficult two years for he family because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“For the past few years I have been home with the boys. Doing gigs are my source of income due to the pandemic that messed things up a little. I just started a nursing assistant course. Prince is very much excited. Some nights ago we were lying down and he said to me ‘mommy all you have to do is get baby bottle and I will feed her when u go to work’. Mr Kenji on the other hand not liking the idea of another baby in the house,” she laughed.
Plotting her title defence
Despite expecting a baby in less than a month Brizan says her mind is already on her title defence for Carnival 2023. The two-time Queen of Carnival winner, who previously won the Carnival Queen title in 2019, said she is determined to make a strong run for back to back titles next year.
“In August is when my design team and I will begin planning for next year Carnival. I’d definitely be back on stage. in the meantime I am preparing for some gigs and photoshoot that I am already booked for,” she revealed.
Plans are also afoot to host a stilt walking workshop for children in the eastern community of La Horquetta during the July/August school break, she added.
“Some colleagues and I suppose to start a stilt workshop in La Horquetta, maybe in August, that includes teaching the stilt walking art form, making stilts and costumes,” she beamed.
Reflecting on her crowing achievement earlier this year, Brizan said she is most proud that she was able to prove that pregnant women “can still do things”. She thanked her design team of Alan Vaughn and Tekel Sylvan and seamstress Debbie Marquis for their unwavering belief and support.
“It took us exactly three weeks to get it done, even on the day itself we were doing minor things. But this proves pregnant women can do things too, It’s not a sickness, you just have to know your limits and I’ve been doing this (making mas) for almost 14 years,” Brizan concluded.