The fascinating story behind maps

MUCH has been said and written about the relationship between Queen Elizabeth I of England and the ambitious and handsome Earl of Leicester Sir Robert Dudley. It’s possible that they were lovers, but it is an undisputed fact that Dudley was indeed the Queen’s favourite.
It may surprise many local history aficionados to know that among all the tales of intrigue, scandal, mystery and suspicion involving Dudley and Elizabeth, there is one true story that actually features the island of Trinidad. And it comes courtesy David Montgomery’s fascinating new book, Maps of Trinidad and Tobago. Looking For Caire.
It all began in 1594 when the dashing swordsman set sail to the New World in his quest for gold; the end result was that Dudley became the first person to produce the first map of Trinidad—it’s an image which looks nothing like what you will find on modern-day maps. However, it was monumental; the map he brought back to the royal court was the first glimpse the indomitable Elizabeth had of our islands. Today, all of Dudley’s instruments are in the Galileo museum in Florence, Italy.
For lovers of maps or history in general, Montgomery’s Maps of Trinidad and Tobago. Looking for Caire is a real feast for the eyes. This extraordinary book—the only one of its kind—features 159 maps, including, of course, Dudley’s map and the Juan De La Cosa map drawn by Juan de la Cosa, who was on the second voyage with Christopher Columbus in 1493. Among the many maps in the book is one showing the third voyage of Columbus to Trinidad, the De Bry and Thevet maps and the Walter Raleigh map of Trinidad and Guiana, which was done on parchment and is the only one in the world.
The book also contains one of the earliest maps for a land dispute between two parties in 1799. There is the Jaillet map of Port of Spain and a map of early Port of Spain done in 1803 which gives an artistic impression of what life was like more than 200 years ago.
Window to the world
Each map tells a story which Montgomery shares in his book. For example, in his description of the map of the Port of Spain fire, Montgomery writes that in 1808, the inhabitants of Port of Spain were awakened to the toll of drums and the ringing of bells as a great fire swept across the town, leaving destruction in its wake. Other important details such as the year the maps were produced, the map’s maker and its present location are also included in the pages of Montgomery’s boo .
Maps were to past civilisations what the Internet is to us today—indispensable. They were a window to the world and essential to empires that were eager to stretch their tentacles to far-flung, exotic lands if it meant finding gold and other treasures and increasing their wealth and dominance. Maps were so important that they were carefully guarded to prevent them from being stolen. Occasionally, however, they did end up in the hands of the enemy. In Montgomery’s book, there is a map of Trinidad that the British stole from a Spanish ship four years before the British invaded Trinidad.
According to Montgomery’s research, the foundation for cartography was laid in the time of Claudius Ptolemy, who produced several maps, including a world map which is prominently featured in Maps of Trinidad and Tobago. It is believed, said Montgomery, that Columbus used a copy of Ptolemy’s maps when he set sail in 1492. In the centuries that followed, T&T was mapped several times; the images of the islands morph and become more and more accurate as the instruments used by map makers evolved over time.
Maps were also strategic during times of war; Montgomery’s book contains three “secret” maps that were only recently decommissioned which show how Port of Spain could be invaded by the enemy. For instance, the military map of Trinidad in 1941 lays out in great detail where landings could take place by the enemy during the Second World War.
Some maps raise more questions than answers, says Montgomery. The first president of Mexico, Guadalupe Victoria, decided that Trinidad was so important that he sent his map makers here to make maps of this island, but what exactly was it about Trinidad that captivated him? No historian has been able to tell Montgomery.
To say that Montgomery is fascinated with maps would be an understatement. He has been collecting them since he was a teenager.
“I bought my first map at about 19,” said Montgomery. “I was a student in England going along the Portobello road and I saw a map of the West Indies when Trinidad was owned by the Spanish, I knew it had to be before 1797. I thought to myself, ‘Gosh, isn’t that amazing! Trinidad was owned by the Spanish when that map was done’.”
He paid three pounds for the map which started his collection. On another occasion, he was walking in the Clerkenwell area of London when he spotted a copy of the Laurie and Whittle map of Trinidad in the shop window of a hardware store, of all places. Montgomery spoke with the owner who was unaware that there was a map in his window. He offered Montgomery the map which he gratefully accepted. Montgomery subsequently got the original.
20 years in the making
Today Montgomery has between 75 to 100 maps in his private collection. He was once offered the first map of Barbados and one of California when it was an island, but he has chosen to collect maps specifically on T&T. Given the time and effort it took map makers to produce maps, Montgomery views cartography as an art form. One of his favourites is a Waghenaer map of “Trinidada and Tubagga”.
“Mr Waghenaer produced maps in a particular style which everyone recognised, it has been around for a long, long time,” said Montgomery.
Maps of Trinidad and Tobago. Looking for Caire has been in the making for 20 years. It was not always apparent to Montgomery that he would turn his passion into a one-of-a-kind book.
“A friend of mine looked at me two or three years ago and told me I should really do something with the maps I had. During the Covid lockdown, it was just me and my computer so I sat down and got to work. I also had tremendous support from people, museums and organisations that helped me produce the book,” he said
Maps are by definition geography but they also give a social history. Montgomery hopes that his book will be a reference tool for years to come.
“I feel very happy that I’ve done it; the stories and maps are stepping stones for anyone who wishes to utilise them,” he said. “Maps show where we come from, it’s part of our history, and they are works of art and beauty.”
Maps of Trinidad and Tobago. Looking for Caire is available at Paper Based Bookshop, Horizons Art Gallery, Peake Trading: The Home Store and the Metropolitan Bookstore.