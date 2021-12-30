The final farewell

This year was one of transition for the cultural and entertainment sector in Trinidad and Tobago.
Already dealing with the effects of a near two-year debilitating pandemic, which continues to affect every facet of its operation, the creative fraternity also suffered from the shocking loss of a few of its iconic and beloved practitioners.
Today, on the final day of the year, we reflect on only a few of those who have journeyed into the great beyond. We celebrate their influential contributions, and pay tribute to a life well lived.
Wayne Jagdeo, musician - April 10, 1951 - January 5, 2021
Parrandero Wayne Jagdeo died at 7 p.m. on January 5 at his Couva home. Jagdeo, 69, had been diagnosed with lung cancer just a month earlier. In October 2020, after he tested positive for Covid-19, a tumour was discovered on his right lung.
The visionary pannist co-founded the Los Alumnos Parang group while teaching at the San Juan North Secondary School. Jagdeo went on to marry the band’s lead singer Alicia Jaggasar and together they parented two children: Maria and Michael.
Jagdeo championed a professional approach to the business of music for parranderos across the islands. He was also a vocal defender of the First Peoples Community. His family and band remain committed to carrying on his works.
Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes- Millington), calypsonian - December 10, 1957 – January 28, 2021
Calypsonian Singing Sandra passed away on January 28 at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. She was 64.
Sandra is best remembered for her iconic calypsoes “Voices from the Ghetto” and “Die with my Dignity”. Sandra was a mother figure to many young calypsonians and shared her experience and wisdom openly with anyone who solicited her advice.
She won the National Calypso Monarch title on two occasions with “Voices from the Ghetto” and “Song for Healing” in 1999 and again with “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “Ancient Rhythm” in 2003.
Sergio Francisco, calypsonian - October 17, 1980 – May 17, 2021
Calypsonian Sergio Francisco passed away suddenly on May 17. Francisco, 40, was the son of music icon Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco).
Francisco, a former National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) Young King finalist and Top 20 Stars of Tomorrow honoree, was described by colleagues as a young, bright talent in the genre. He had a reputed striking resemblance to his famous father.
During an interview with the Express in May, late Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) president Bro Resistance (Lutalo Masimba) described Francisco as “a brilliant composer” with a “positive future” .
“It’s a great loss, especially among our youth who have chosen have to go in the direction of our indigenous art form. Sergio to us would have been one of those young, bright artistes. He was a brilliant composer, a man that coulda write all different styles. Certainly, he would have had a real positive future in this art form,” Resistance said.
Top Dog Donnell (Donnell Phillip), comedian - June, 6, 2021
Comedian Donnell “Top Dog” Phillip died of Covid-19 at the Port of Spain General Hospital on June 6.
Phillip’s unique perspective as a man with Down syndrome fuelled his Instagram-famous witty retorts wrapped in local street slang to a loyal following over 65,000 strong. His trademark exclamations of “whey”, “wha yuh telling yuhself”, “hear he” and “I living my best life” have been shared through memes, gifs and stickers across social media since his rise to popularity in 2018.
Following his passing thousands of his online followers posted tributes as well as clips of his old videos to their social media pages.
Winsford “Joker” Devine, musician/composer August 15, 1943– June 29, 2021
Winsford “Joker” Devine, died on June 29 at the age of 77. He was reportedly diabetic, suffered from high blood pressure and had previously had two strokes.
Born in Morne Diablo, the self-taught musician composed over 500 calypsoes. Among his most notable works are the Mighty Sparrow’s (Dr Slinger Francisco) 1984 road march winner “Doh Back Back” as well as his hits “Marajhin”, “Saltfish” and “Philip, My Dear”. Devine also wrote Baron’s (Timothy Watkins Jr) “Feeling It”, “Somebody” and “Doh Rock It So”.
He also penned King Austin’s classic “Progress” and Mighty Trini’s (Robert Elias) “Sailing” and “Curry Tabanca”. Devine also had a hand in soca star Machel Montano’s genesis, penning his first party hit “Too Young to Soca” and his calypsoes “I Love My Country” and “Take me Back Africa”.
Rev Dr Margaret Elcock, gospel music promoter – February 9, 1948 - July 4, 2021
Dr Margaret Elcock passed away on July 4, following a heart attack.
Elcock, 73, was the founder of the Family Focus Network (FBN), parent company of the Isaac 98.1FM gospel radio station, the first Christian radio station in Trinidad and Tobago.
Elcock is lauded as a visionary and pioneer of local gospel music and radio. Her four-decade-long career in broadcasting began with a focus on Christian programming in 1988 and led to her establishing Family Focus in the early 1990s. She received the Hummingbird Medal Silver in 2010 for her contribution to the broadcast industry.
Jamie Thomas, TV/radio personality - September 14, 1974 – May 2, 2021
Gospel music promoter Jamie Thomas died suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep on May 2. Thomas, a presenter and programme director of W107.1FM was 46.
Thomas was well-known in the local gospel industry and was a judge and host for the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards and promoted Caribbean gospel music through the media and other promotions.
In 2015 the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards gave Thomas the president’s award for his “invaluable contribution” to the growth and development of Caribbean gospel music during the 2014 Marlin Awards.
Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba), rapso poet – October 24, 1954 to July 13, 2021
Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation (TUCO) president Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba) died on July 13 at the WestShore Medical Private Hospital in Cocorite. The renowned rapso artiste and poet was 67.
TUCO dedicated the 2021 edition of Calypso History Month to their fallen leader. The observance of T&T’s mother musical genre was themed “De Bell Reigns”, in tribute to the Network Rapso Riddim Band lead singer.
Resistance was a pioneer of rapso, a sub-genre of calypso developed in the 1970s and he served as a mentor to many of today’s popular rapso artistes. He was a founding member of the Network Riddim Band. The Queen’s Royal College graduate from Laventille was also very active in the Black Power movement during the early 1970s.
A Humming Bird Silver Medal recipient in 2012, he held a first degree in History and a Master’s degree in Carnival Studies from UTT. He was reading for his Phd in Carnival Studies at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) at the time of his passing.
LeRoy Clarke, master artist– November 7, 1938 – July 27, 2021
LeRoy Clarke passed away at his home, The Legacy House, in Cascade on November 7. The Master Artist, author and poet was 82.
Clarke, also known as Chief Ifa’ Oje’ Won Yomi Abiodun, was awarded the Staff of Eldership and given the Chieftaincy title of the Orisa community by the Ile’ Eko Shango/Osun Mil’osa (IESOM) during the sixth annual Shango/Osun Rain Festival in 2005.
Clarke’s artistic expression often reflected the hurt, anger and bravado of what it meant to be African in the new world. His preferred medium of paint on canvas earned him great international reverence. Ever so often he put those emotions into words.
At the time of his death on July 27 Clarke published five books of poetry: Taste of Endless Fruit (1972); Douens (1976); Eyeing De Word – Love Poem for Ettylene (2004); De Distance Is Here, The El Tucuche Epic 1984-2007 (2007); and Secret Insect of a Bird Deep in Me, Wanting to Fly (2008).
Dawud Orr, musician – December 5, 1959 - August 19, 2021
Dawud Orr passed away on August 19. Music producer Roger Israel, who shared a four-decade-long friendship with the British-born showman found Orr unresponsive when he was summoned to the Diego Martin house Orr shared with Israel’s brother-in-law. The musician had reportedly complained of stomach pains a few days prior to his death. He was 61 years old.
A complex character with an unorthodox approach, Orr saw the world as a musical score upon which he was free to ad-lib and express himself. Everyone else was meant to keep the melody and tempo beneath his saxophone, wind controller and flute while he drifted off to different musical dimensions.
It was an approach that took him across the globe playing music alongside the late cultural icon Andre Tanker and acclaimed sitarist Mungal Patasar.
Apart from the wind instruments for which he was reputed Orr also played harmonica, guitar and violin.
Clifford Learmond, actor/comedian – July 29, 1967 - September 13, 2021
Actor Clifford Learmond died in Tampa, Florida in the United States on September 13.
In a Facebook post a week prior to his death, Learmond wrote the word “COVID” in all caps and tagged the Tampa General Hospital as his current location. Four days later, on September 1 he wrote: “Getting discharged today!” It was his last activity on social media.
Learmond moved to the US a year earlier in search of better care for his ongoing cardiac, renal and hypertension medical issues.
He reportedly tested negative for Covid-19 at the time of his death.
A thespian for over 30 years, Learmond appeared in several advertisements and plays including Richard Ragoobarsingh’s adaptation of Ray Cooney’s Run for Your Wife and the late Raymond Choo Kong’s adaptation of the 1970 Broadway theatrical, Norman Is That You?
Peter Telfer, percussionist/cultural activist - February 28, 1958– October 15, 2021
Cultural activist Peter Telfer died in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Arima Hospital on October 15. Telfer, 63, a well-respected musical composer and teacher had been warded at the health facility for over three weeks.
The oldest son of the late artist Henri Telfer, Peter brought African drumming out of the shadows into the bright lights of mainstream performance spaces including in the hallowed halls of Catholic churches across the country.
Telfer started the Mawasi Experience (MXP) band on October 12, 1980. The musical collection was the resident band at the Sacred Heart RC Church in Port of Spain for several years. It was there that Telfer first blended local culture with traditional Catholic worship.
Always adorned in national colours, Telfer is described by his surviving contemporary musical colleagues as a true ambassador and patriot of T&T.
Dr Anthony Williams, pannist - 24 June 1931 – 21 December 2021
Pan legend Dr Anthony “Tony” Williams died on December 21. Williams, fondly called “Muffman:, was one of the pioneers of the pan. He was 90.
Williams invented the soprano pan, which he called the “spider web pan”. in 1953. A bandleader, pan-tuner, and arranger for Pan Am North Stars, he led the band to the Panorama title in 1963 (the first year of the competition) playing Sparrow’s “Dan is the Man” and in 1964, playing Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) “Mama Dis is Mas”.
Williams received the Chaconia Medal Gold in 1992 and the nation’s highest honour, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, in 2008. Williams also received honorary doctorates from The University of the West Indies in November 2016, and from Northern Illinois University in June 2021.