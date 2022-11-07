According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) fact sheet, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year or an estimated 32 per cent of all deaths worldwide.

These diseases are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. More than four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age, the WHO stated.