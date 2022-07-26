The genesis of an insurrection

In early 2016, Simon Cottee, senior lecturer in criminology at the University of Kent in England, visited Trinidad and Tobago to report on locals who sought to join the militant Islamist group ISIS.
In an interview with Fuad Abu Bakr, he was told that his father, Yasin Abu Bakr, who led the attempted coup of July 27, 1990, was “a truly spiritual person”.
Fuad recounted the events which took place on that incredible day 32 years ago when Jamaat-al-Muslimeen leader Bakr tried to overthrow the government of prime minister ANR Robinson.
Outside the mosque on Mucurapo Road, Yasin Abu Bakr gathered his men for a group prayer and words of encouragement.
Cottee described: “They were armed to the teeth with AK-47s, pump-action shotguns and rifles. According to Fuad, Bakr was seeking guidance from God, a sign that he was on the right path: ‘He was saying to God, ‘If I’m gonna do the wrong thing, then stop me from leaving here’.’ But there was no divine obstruction, and Bakr and his men, all 114 of them, sped off into Port of Spain to overthrow the government.”
Further recounting the events on that fateful day, Cottee said that one group headed for the Red House where Parliament was in session, and another to the only TV station at the time, Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT), on Maraval Road. During the ensuing melee at the Red House, Robinson was shot in the leg.
Among the casualties at the site was MP Leo des Vignes, who died from blood loss after being shot in the leg.
Cottee added: “Robinson, already wounded, was made to lie on the floor with his trousers pulled down.”
Twenty-seven hostages were being held at the TTT building where Bakr was preparing to address the nation.
Cottee said: “Like the stars of the present-day global jihad, Bakr instinctively understood the power of the media, both as a tool for attracting attention and for spreading propaganda.
“At just after 7 p.m., TTT went on air with the most dramatic newscast in its 28-year-old history: ‘At 6 p.m. this afternoon, the government of Trinidad and Tobago was overthrown,’ Bakr coolly told the nation. ‘The Prime Minister and members of the cabinet are under arrest. We are asking everybody to remain calm. The revolutionary forces are commanded to control the streets. There shall be no looting.’ Almost immediately, looting began—but there was no uprising.”
Cottee said that the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen (JAM) believed “once they took over the Parliament and TTT, a groundswell of popular support would propel them forward to a real and durable political takeover. But it didn’t happen because while many Trinis sympathised with Bakr’s critique of political corruption and social injustice, they were appalled by his violent contempt for democracy”.
He added: “This included the vast majority of Trinidad’s mostly East Indian Muslim population, who were suspicious of Bakr’s group and did not take kindly to Bakr’s inflammatory suggestion, voiced to the Trinidad and Tobago Sunday Express in 1985, that they were not ‘really practising the true tenets of the religion’.”
Dark shadow over T&T’s
life and politics
The attempted coup continues to cast a dark shadow over life and politics in Trinidad, Cottee said.
“Bakr and his followers were never properly punished for their actions—they were pardoned after serving just two years in prison—and Bakr not only took perverse delight in playing up to the monstrous image that the local media had assigned to him but remained a vexatious and controversial public figure in Trinidad, right up until his death last year aged 80.”
He said that many Trinidadians see runaway levels of crime in the country as the offspring of the attempted coup.
“In Freudian terms, Bakr, the big monster, cleared a path for all the little monsters, showing them it was possible to unleash murderous havoc in Trinidad, and more or less get away with it.”
Cottee posed the question of how could this mainly Christian and Hindu country, with a population evenly divided between descendants of African slaves and Indian indentured labourers, fall victim to an attempted Islamist coup?
He explained: “The answer doesn’t lie in ideology—although Bakr would have journalists believe that the JAM had sacrificed themselves for ‘the poor and oppressed’. While it’s true that Bakr’s group attracted many impoverished families, providing them with shelter, food, work and a supportive community, the coup had nothing to do with advancing the interests of Trinidad’s marginal men and women. Nor was it about some grand plan to create an Islamic state in Trinidad.”
He added that the primary cause “was far more prosaic”.
“It was to do with a convoluted land dispute between the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen and the government over the ownership of 1 Mucurapo Road. When the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen moved there in the late ’70s as guests of the Islamic Missionary Guild (IMG), it was mostly swampland. The IMG left, but the Jamaat- al-Muslimeen remained: they drained the land and started building on it, putting up a mosque, a medical clinic, housing quarters and a primary school. But they did so without the approval of the local government, and on land that they had no legal right to. And so began the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen’s conflict with the government.”
‘Military solution to a
military problem’
Through his research, Cottee learned that three months before the coup attempt, the army and police entered the Mucurapo premises and set up positions, preventing the Muslimeen from continuing to build on the land.
He said: “Bakr not only saw this as an intolerable challenge to his moral authority, he also came to believe that the authorities wanted to kill him and destroy his group. When asked in 1993 by criminologist Ramesh Deosaran what ‘really sparked’ the 1990 insurrection, Bakr said: ‘It was a military solution to a military problem.’”
In 2021, Cottee produced a 12-minute documentary entitled Diary of a Jihadi: The 1990 Coup in Trinidad and Tobago.
The film was supported by the Airey Neave Trust, whose objective is to support and promote research that contributes in a practical way to the struggle against international terrorist activity. The trust was established in memory of Airey Neave, a British lawyer, soldier and politician whose life and work was cut short by terrorism in 1979.
Of the documentary, Cottee said: “The opening scene features the late Raoul Pantin, a prodigiously talented journalist who was working at TTT when Bakr’s men came calling and was taken hostage alongside his other male colleagues. In his personal account of the coup, Days of Wrath, he sharply conveys the sheer ridiculousness of Bakr and the strangeness of the events he unleashed.
“In one telling passage, he recalls that three days into the coup, Bakr and his men broke into song: ‘There was Bakr, using the mouth of an AK-47 rifle as a microphone, singing along with a popular calypso playing on the radio. It was the old legendary calypsonian Sniper crooning, ‘Trinidad is my land and to love it I’m proud and glad’.... Two or three other gunmen had joined in, one of them using his rifle butt as a drum, and the other strumming an imaginary guitar on his AK47.’”
Cottee said: “Toward the end of Days of Wrath, Pantin wonders if Bakr is crazy. On the last day of the coup, after he had successfully negotiated a deal with the government and agreed to surrender, Bakr invited all the hostages at TTT to dinner at his Murcarapo compound once the coup was over. ‘A shuddering thought went through my mind’, Pantin wrote. ‘He’s insane. He’s probably been insane for years.’”
In the conclusion of his article, Cottee said: “Whether the jihadi spirit will be rekindled in Trinidad is yet to be seen. But Bakr’s coup shows just how easy it is for a small group of marginal men, radicalised by grievance and inflamed with ideological zeal, to inflict a tremendous amount of chaos and suffering on a democratic society. It also serves as a salutary reminder that while we should resist the temptations of apocalyptic alarmism, we should never take for granted the resilience of democratic institutions.”
Portions of this story were taken from Simon Cottee’s original article “The Jihadists of the Caribbean” at unherd.com.