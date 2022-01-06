The Godfather left us

“I am de Godfather of calypso.”
That declaration from the Mighty Bomber (Clifton Ryan) in his 2001 calypso “The Godfather” meant long before his passing he dictated how he should be remembered.
Bomber recited in song the venerable titles of “living legend, sage, veteran and vintage” equally lauded upon him through the years by awed colleagues and an adoring public. He sang:
Some people say I’m a legend
While others call me a sage
Some folks does say I’m a veteran
Others say that I am vintage
Sprang say a man of sartorial elegance
Impeccable diction par excellence
A monarch of all I survey
The venerable bard was equally brave in examining his own mortality as he was in calling for all awards from the State to be presented to him while he still drew breath: He continued:
I would like to go in a blaze of glory
Like the Lord Kitchener
Let the media know
And they must tell the story
Biographical details of Bomber
Doh wait until I gone to meet the Lord
To give me a posthumous award
Give me now let de people know
I am a living legend of calypso
I say to give meh now let de whole world know
I am de Godfather of calypso
Those lyrics would have weighed heavy on the hearts of every true calypso fan following Bomber’s passing on January 1. Bomber, 93, reportedly died of natural causes, bringing an to end an illustrious 80-plus years in calypso music.
“I’m quite sure he is going to heaven,” calypso veteran King Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) said yesterday when asked to look back on Bomber’s career and contribution to the art form.
Crazy and Bomber first met in 1975 at The Mighty Sparrow’s (Slinger Francisco) Young Brigade calypso tent. They later moved to Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) Revue where, according to Crazy, they became “true friends”.
“If you have Bomber as a friend you eh want no friend again. He is a true, true, true friend. A gentleman and an honest man. And a humorous man,” Crazy continued during a phone call with the Express.
Won his first calypso
contest in 1957
Born in Grenada in 1928 to a Trinidadian father and a Grenadian mother, Bomber migrated to Trinidad in 1956. He won his first calypso contest in 1957 at the Radio Trinidad Tenth Anniversary competition.
He later won the National Calypso King Competition in 1964 defeating the Mighty Sparrow with “James and Joan” and “Bomber’s Dream”.
That victory brought the young bard face to face with his idol Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) for the first time. Kitchener, the premier act on the island at the time, was immediately enamored by Bomber as he recalled during a 2007 interview at his home in Laventille.
“He say ‘you is de lil fella that shock dem in de Savannah?’ Ah say yes. He say ‘yuh drop a bomb on dem boy dey should call you Bomber...’ and that’s how I got my name in calypso. Kitchener and I became great friends after that. He was always coming here blowing his horn in my yard,” Bomber said.
Bomber was also heavily influenced by the late Mighty Spoiler (Theophilus Philip). Spoiler, widely regarded as the great grandfather of humorous calypso died on Christmas eve in 1960. He was only 34. Following his passing Bomber adopted his trademark retort “I wanna fall” in tribute to his mentor.
Six-time Humorous Calypso Monarch Myron B (Myron Bruce) said there are no more calypsonians of the ilk of Spoiler and Bomber around today.
“I doh think you could put a measure to it. Watching him deliver his humour with his wit and class, I think he would have been de last stand-and-deliver calypsonian that we had.
“He was a true calypso entertainer as opposed to one of those chasing a crown,” Myron B noted.
Myron, now known as Calypso Nite, said carrying on the legacy of Bomber would require a similar selfless approach to creating art.
“How do we carry on the legacy of people like Bomber? Well it doh have much of us left. We have work pile up. We have to get calypso creative and carry on what those fellas started in todays dispensation,” Myron B added.
An immortal parrandero
Parang soca veteran Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph) lost his battle with Covid-19 on January 2, a day after Bomber’s passing.
Sixty-nine-year-old Kenny J became a victim of the virus despite being full vaccinated.
The calypso entertainer, who was warded at the Couva Hospital, had been a vocal proponent of vaccination and recorded an advert for the Ministry of Health encouraging the vaccine-hesitant to take the jab.
Kenny J is best remembered for his timeless soca parang standards “Paint Brush” and “Alexander”. His calypso credentials are also strong having placed second in the 1990 National Calypso Monarch competition with his selections “Addicted to Sweet Soca” and “Leave She”. The following year, he placed third in the National Young Kings Calypso competition, with “Praying for T&T” and “Drug Abuse is Destructive”.
“Ah feel guilty yuh know because I tell him to go and take de Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He ask meh wha yuh think about this and I say boy go and take de thing,” lamented Crazy yesterday.
Crazy, however, said he is certain the vaccine saved his own life after contracting Covid-19 while on tour recently.
“Everywhere I perform people want to take photos and they want me take off my mask. I tell dem I eh dat Crazy.
“I ended up in quarantine. I took the one-shot Johnson & Johnson and had my booster in Atlanta (USA). Is a good ting because I believe that is what save my life,” he said.
At the time of his passing Kenny J was working on a legacy project with Myron B. The two were recording music videos for all Kenny J hit singles.
“We only got to complete the video for “Paint Brush”. We were planning to do “Alexander” after the Christmas,” Myron B lamented.
Myron B recalled the first time Kenny J walked into his music studio and how open he was to allowing a “virtual unknown” creative reigns on his project.
“We produced ‘Stay Inside’ which was a hit that year. He embraced the process and was never threatened by be as a younger talent. After that every concert I had, no matter how small, he would come and perform. What he did, as well as people like Crazy and Scrunter (Irwin Reyes) is invest in the future of the parang soca genre to ensure succession,” Myron B continued.
Crazy, meanwhile, said Kenny J will live forever through his soca parang music which he believes will play on long after every living soul today is gone from this earth.
“We all have to die, Kenny set a standard in the parang soca thing. I start parang in 1978, but he started that double entendre. The parang soca makes you immortal. Just like (Singing) Sandra (Des Vignes-Millington) “Paramin” and Sprang (Dennis Hall) “Bring Drinks” Kenny’s music will play forever.
“We lost two gentlemen. Bomber and Kenny J. I will remember dem as true friends and they are now immortal,” Crazy concluded.