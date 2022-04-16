THE GOODNESS OF GOD

A reflection of God’s goodness even through the pain and heartache of a global pandemic.
That’s how gospel music singer/producer Judah Peters describes his region-uniting Goodness Riddim project.
Peters’ Goodness Riddim, which is divided into two volumes, features 18 acts from around the Caribbean and North America. T&T gospel stars Positive (Joel Murray) and Blessed Messenger (Tyronne Walters), Guyanese singer Samuel Medas, Jamaicans DJ Zeal (Ramon Watson) and Chozenn (Duane Besentie), Bajan Sherry Ann Maughan, Belizean Mervin Budram, Nigerian Brenda Patrick and Americans Emrand Henry and Wisdom, among others, all appear on the project.
Peters said the Redemption Studios project “was birthed out of a frustrated financial situation” when he was reminded that despite the problems of the day “Christ had already blessed me with all things pertaining to life and Godliness”.
“That’s where it all began. I composed the riddim and wrote my first song ‘Good To Me’ within 48 hours, then sent it out to the various artistes to record whatever the Lord told them. I was about to move on to my next riddim after the (January) release, but God said no. So here we are today with Goodness Riddim Volumes one and two.
Recording all those acts required a lot of remote coordination and planning, Peters admitted. The Penal-born musician hopes the effort gives every listener an added motivation to face each coming day despite their own personal challenges.
“Over the past two years when the pandemic started many people were facing challenging times, but thank God many of us are also still alive today by the grace and goodness of God. I hope we can all think about the many ways God has been good to us even up to this present moment,” he said.
A time for family
and friends
The past two years have been difficult for everyone on the planet, Peters concedes. He deems it an “eye-opening” period where he “shifted focus” in order to “hear from the Lord what direction to take”.
“I tried to focus less on all the negative things that were happening around me and focus more on music business and engineering. One positive idea that came out of that period was a concert called ‘Praise In Yuh House’,” he revealed.
Put on by his Redemption Studios the Praise in Yuh House concert series featured three virtual shows, he added.
“We wanted to encourage the audience through the live performances by pairing new and experienced artistes. They performed songs that were previously released on riddims, but backed by our live band. The best part of the events was giving a random person the opportunity to win a free fully produced song by us,” he beamed.
Peters’ production sound is impressively current. The Goodness Riddim would fit right in on a DJ’s turntable at a major Carnival fete. He says he puts no restrictions on his creative process in studio understanding that “all music comes from God”.
“Firstly, I don’t believe that there is something called a secular beat. I believe God created all music and blessed persons with the gift to create, but it was intended to give God glory. For me, what makes it different is the message and the spirit in the music. However, my hope is that all producers and artistes can use music to send a positive message to the world especially since times are changing and we need better role models for young people,” he said.
Peters says while his musical work never stops, he will be using the Easter weekend to reconnect and relax with family and friends.
“I am still working on some others projects, during the Easter vacation but I am also taking a break to relax with my family, travel, visit some beaches and eat some good food. Cannot get better than that,” he laughed.
Beyond that Peters says he intends to “keep following all the ideas the Lord spoke to me about”.
“I will definitely be doing more music and connecting with other people locally and internationally that want to bring about salvation and change in every nation. I am more focused now on establishing new music businesses that will help other producers and artistes achieve their goal. I am also looking forward to moving the virtual concerts to in-person events,” Peters concluded.