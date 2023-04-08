The Gospel according to Nathanael

The gospel music movement is alive and kicking in T&T says singer/songwriter/producer Ryan “Nathanael” Hamilton.
Hamilton’s Fisherman Project production house, which he runs with his younger brother Daniel, is the creative force behind many of the gospel crossover hits heard in recent years. The two have worked with many of the genre’s heavy hitters, including Jaron (Jaron Nurse), Positive (Joel Murray) and Sherwin Gardner.
It’s little surprise Fisherman Project went on to win back-to-back Producer of the Year awards at the Gospel Music Awards of Trinidad and Tobago (GMATT) in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, the brothers also walked away with the Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Collaboration of the Year awards.
Accolades aside, Hamilton says his mission remains as the day he first started 15 years ago in 2008 writing soca hits with the group Full Blown Entertainment: make music that has a lasting, positive impact on people’s lives.
“We are still pushing the gospel of Jesus Christ. Messages of faith, hope and love—to inspire the young ones to live right, to encourage someone who needed to hear ‘hold on, just keep going’, to bless someone in a difficult season, to uplift a heavy heart by reminding them of God’s goodness.
“Honestly, for me, the gospel message is timeless and not confined to any landscapes, so the music just has to follow suit,” an inspired Hamilton told the Kitcharee during an online exchange Thursday.
The restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the arts and entertainment sector was a blessing in disguise for the spiritual genre, Hamilton reckons. While the pandemic took away the familiar platforms artistes typically depend upon to promote their music, it also on the other hand, levelled an uneven playing field, he said.
“Yeah, I feel like the pandemic took away the platforms… the usual way of doing things, but in a sense, it levelled the playing field. You see we were all affected, so it more or less redefined how we ‘do’ community.
“Stages turned to Zoom calls, team calls, skype meetings, Instagram Lives—I think it provided an avenue for us to get even more connected and more interactive than before. Engagement was deeper. Real. Two-sided. Concerts never gave much opportunity for discussion, questions, that direct interface, but the pandemic forced us to adapt, and in so doing connect,” he explained.
Gratitude the greatest lesson
The greatest personal take-away from the pandemic was to have and show more gratitude for everyday life, Hamilton says.
“I saw how many things we took for granted. How easily life’s trajectory could change. Limited movement, having to communicate digitally and not being able to connect with friends, family and loved ones was a wake-up call for me to check on peeps, to not take moments, people, things for granted. Every day is filled with blessings. Lost some good ones along the way too,” he lamented.
Hamilton is also grateful for the music that came to him during long lonely months. He completed and released two album projects Szns Change and Forever + 1.
“Like I said, my focus was mainly on continuing to push messages of faith, hope and love in the music. Between pandemic to now I was able to release two album projects: Szns Change—an album birthed in the pandemic that specifically dealt with the different seasons we went through during that time. Navigating those emotions honestly and openly, but through the lens of faith and God’s word. So, we got songs on there, speaking about brokenness, loss, hope, forgiveness, gratitude all based on real life experiences.
“More recently (last November) I Forever + 1 I released another project I started during the pandemic but finished in the early part of 2022. It’s an entirely love/relationship themed album which explores romance, courtship, marriage from a biblical perspective,” he explained.
Earlier this year Hamilton also dropped a single: “My Blessing”. He calls the track, “a record of praise and thanksgiving acknowledging God’s goodness in my life, in spite of all life’s challenges”.
It’s a message he wants to echo through the hearts and minds of all T&T nationals this Easter weekend.
“I think my message for the season is just to love on people, show grace, show compassion, show forgiveness… life is short and we really do not know when… so cherish it. Be thankful to God for the little things. Every little thing. Look out for each other. Help when you can,” he said sincerely.
Amid all the celebration of the weekend he also urged believers to recall the meaning of the season.
“John 3:16—‘for God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son so that whosoever believes in Him shall have everlasting life’. Eternal life rests in believing in Jesus, accepting our heavenly Father’s gift to us, a gift of salvation, a gift of redemption, a gift of freedom.
“It’s a daily walk, it’s not always easy but with God we get through. In Him we find peace, in Him we find strength, in Him we find love, in Him we find comfort, hold on to God. Get closer to God,” Hamilton concluded earnestly.