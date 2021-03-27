The Greatest Shot Caller

Last week a young, developing singer/producer sent me, via email, songs on a riddim he had produced. Impressed by what I heard, I wrote back to him that his music was reminiscent of $hel $hok. “Who is that?” That response sent me into a tailspin. I literally shouted at the monitor, “Nah!”
This is a young producer who already has hits playing on radio, his music obviously having been influenced by that of the late, great Sheldon Benjamin aka $hel $hok and the youth has no idea who this man was. Sad. Angering, in fact.
This incident with the young man simply underscores the fact that we as a people easily forget the giants that have walked among us, as rapso group 3Canal have said. The young producer is feeding off of fruit the seeds of which were sown by a man he does not even know existed. Bad enough our youth today don’t know of $hok and other musical greats. It’s even worse for a musician not to.
Teach the children! Even when he was just seven-years-old, my son knew of $hel $hok and of the valuable contributions he made to the musical landscape of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the Caribbean at large. $hok revolutionised soca, rapso, dancehall and even the Caribbean hip-hop scene.
Had it not been for $hok, Trinidad’s popular music would have been very different today. Vastly different. He gave the youth of his day a platform upon which they could express their poetic creativity as Trinbagonians in true Trini style, without apology. I would even be bold enough to say that it was $hok who really created what we know today as urban culture.
My very first encounter with $hok was in the late 1980s when he was still just Sheldon Benjamin. My church’s youth choir had been invited to perform for a tea party at the Mt Hope Hospital. One of the other performers was a tall, slim youth. He had a keyboard to which he had somehow hooked up to a Technics cassette player, synching the two. He had basically created his own sequencer. Whatever he had done was madness, but the music he created from it was great.
A few years later I went to do interviews at the newly opened Caribbean Sound Basin and there was the same person from the tea party, producing songs for General Grant, KMC, Ataklan and the other artistes on the Kisskidee Karavan beginning with, “D Shot Call,” which kicked off General Grant’s international career as well as $hok’s in 1992.
The most classics
Between 1992 and 2008 $hok produced several hundred songs for a wide selection of artistes from those doing soca and rapso, to dancehall and hip-hop acts. He was in demand here, across the Caribbean and even in the United States and Europe. He even moved to New York in 1996 because his production skills were in demand in the US.
Many of the songs produced by $hok have become timeless classics. More than any other local producer.
Songs such as, “Dis Trini Could Flow” Kindred (1992); “Dan It Up” Yard Fowl Crew (1993); “Poverty Is Hell (Remix) Shadow (1994); “Trinidad” Black Mayl (1995); “Big Truck” Machel Montano (1997); “Spanish Fly” Ataklan (1998); “Talk Yuh Talk” 3Canal (1999); “Good Morning” 3Canal (2007) and many more available space does not allow me to list.
There are very few people in the music arena who can boast the work ethic $hok had. He was relentless in the studio, refusing to release any song until he was completely satisfied. I am sure many tracks with hit potential ended up in the trash on his computer because they didn’t meet his criteria. $hok was a no-time-for-nonsense producer who would tell an artiste to leave his studio and don’t come back until they were really ready to work. And work hard.
$hok and I had a love/hate relationship. The kind an artiste and journalist are supposed to have, I guess. He did not like interviews because he did not like, “dotish questions. And allyuh reporters always get what I say wrong”. Several times I would answer the phone to hear $hok say, “What stupidness you write dey man? You could have called me.” I would have then asked him what did I get wrong. “You not wrong, but is how you write it man. You know better.” ...Exasperating.
The last days
One morning I received a call. I answered and a lady said, “Mr Bowman? This is Sheldon Benjamin’s mother. He wants you to come and see him at his home as soon as you can. Could you make it today?” I asked her what did he want to see me for and she told me I would find out when I got there. I told her I would be there the next morning.
When I arrived $hok’s mother took me inside and lead me to his bedroom. I wondered why was I being taken in there. I soon got my answer. $hok was in bed, under a blanket, clearly very sick and in pain. He told me what was wrong and directed me, as only $hok could, to do an article on him battling Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer.
He wanted me to set things straight because there were people who were aware that he was sick and spreading a very nasty and completely unfounded rumour.
Friends set out to lend support to $hok, raising funds for medical treatment. One of the projects was the Lifeline concert at Club Zen. But $hok faded fast, even though his will to live was strong. On June 9, 2009, I was at my desk when former journalist, Klysha Best called me to say $hok had just passed away. I could actually hear people crying in the background as Klysha spoke to me. I began to sob and my editor at the time, Deborah John came over to comfort me. She didn’t have to ask, she knew what the phone call was about.
Wendel Manwarren of 3Canal told me last week that $hok was borderline genius, if not full blown genius.
He was way ahead of his time and many have benefitted from his creativity over the years since. The youth who once did the most popular mixtapes during the maxi-taxi “hard pong” era went on to become an iconic music producer who was taken from us much too soon.