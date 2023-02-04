The growth of Mical Teja, the artiste

If home is where the heart is, then Ravi B’s very lifeblood courses through the streets and lanes of Sangre Grande.

Born and raised Ravi Bissambhar in the sleepy eastern town, it was there the three-time winner of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition first rose to prominence. It was Big Blood, the town’s title English translation, that first showed his band Karma love. And it is a place that remains a retreat and oasis for the world-travelled entertainer.