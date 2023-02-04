The growth of Mical Teja, the artiste

He has worked with some of the biggest names in the soca industry, and now takes his place among them. But singer, songwriter and producer Mical Teja (Mical Teja Williams)still sees himself as “a humble youth from Gonzales, Belmont, who loves music and culture”.
“I am also a very inquisitive individual, as I am always seeking information to understand things around me,” Teja told Kitcharee.
“I think this has caused me to be so much more involved in music, culture and the arts.”
On Tuesday, Teja will achieve a milestone in his career when he competes in the final of the Young Kings Calypso Monarch competition scheduled for the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. It will be his first time in the competition.
“To be selected for the Young Kings final is blessing,” he said.
“If I win the competition, it would not just be a win for me, but a win for the Gonzales, Belmont, community, a win for hard work and dedication and a win for youths in Trinidad and Tobago, who are their goals.
“My main aim however, is really to just put my best foot forward and showcase my talent and what I have to offer as an artiste and not simply the writer and producer everyone knows me to be.”
To say that Mical Teja is having a good Carnival is an understatement.
“Carnival 2023 has been great to me so far. I am truly ecstatic to be out there performing for live audiences again. People are truly recognising me as an artiste, not just a writer and producer, and I have been performing at numerous events where people are singing the lyrics to my songs word for word; this has me flabbergasted at times.
“The overall support has been overwhelming but I am truly grateful to receive so much love from the people of my nation and across the seas. Around this time last year, I was performing, but not at this level with such a great demand for me at events.”
Asked how he is managing this hectic season, Teja said he is grateful for his team for having his back, as it were, in this hectic season.
“They give me the necessary support in the avenues I need to really carry me through the season.
“Personally, I always try to find time to get as much sleep as possible and I also prioritise eating right. During the Carnival season I don’t consume alcohol, so I can be completely focused on my craft.
“Hall of Fame”, is the song that is keeping Teja booked and is also the one he will sing at next week’s competition. He thinks the growth of the song, since its release last year, has everything to do with an appreciation for the culture by Trinbagonians.
“‘Hall of Fame’ for me truly embodies the feeling of celebrating not just yourself and Carnival, but our culture and the richness of what our culture entails. I think the song tapped into that appreciation and the joy people feel towards being Trinbagonian, that feeling of knowing that nowhere else in the world can do what we do, the way we do it.”
Teja’s 2023 Carnival offerings also include “Mas”, with Freetown Collective, which he said is also doing well, and “Trini Gyal”, on the High Street Riddim.
Two weeks ago, when Machel Montano launched his “Shake The Place”, (to quote his musical signature) Teja (was) on it.
He told Kitcharee that since Tobago Carnival, last October, the song was in the works. Teja serves as co-producer and co-writer on the song alongside Michael “Tano” Montano, Machel Montano and Travis World.
Of Machel, he said having worked with Machel in the past, the two have built a great relationship over the years.
“He has always been one to give me really solid advice.”
The writer of songs like Kes and Nailah Blackman’s “Workout” (2016); Nailah Blackman’s “Iron Love” (2018); Ding Dong’s (Andre Houlder) “We Outside” (2020) and Patrice Roberts’ “Mind My Business” (2022), said what we all know is true: his writing and producing skills have grown.
“As I develop, so has the calibre of the music I write and produce. I am not a writer who is limited by any genre or trend, I am ever evolving.”
When it comes to balancing his writing, singing and producing work, Teja said: “I credit God first, then discipline and lastly, time management.”
Like most Trinbagonians, Teja is looking forward to hitting the road for Carnival Monday and Tuesday, (“of course I’m playing mas, mas come again”). When the season is over, he wants to catch up on some zzzzzzs.
“My Carnival advice is for people to enjoy themselves to the max, while taking the necessary precautions to have a safe Carnival. More importantly, I want people to take time to educate themselves on culture and mas. It is such a rewarding experience when one can speak so eloquently on our rich Trinbago culture.”