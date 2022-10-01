AUTHOR Shinade Martin is back with her recently released sci-fi novel The Haze: Wondrous Eyes. The story, which is the first of a trilogy, is set in the future when a mysterious haze covers the earth, bringing with it a deadly virus that changes lives forever. Billions are infected and transformed into faceless monsters who seek the blood of “Pure Ones”. Residents of Zacombie must follow a dangerous protocol in order to keep themselves safe from the inhabitants of the blood forest.
The Haze: Wondrous Eyes is Martin’s first published sci-fi novel. It marks a departure for the author whose previous books Nayeli and Friends Adventures: The Trini Alphabet Volume 1 and Nayeli’s Career Day were geared towards children.
Readers of The Haze can expect a lot of twists and turns.
“You may think you know what’s going on... but nothing is as it seems,” said a cryptic Martin.
In addition to being an author, Martin wears several other hats. The junior civil engineer was a former fashion designer and once worked with entertainers the likes of Machel Montano and Destra Garcia. She is also the owner of a garment manufacturing company. In 2020 when Covid-19 arrived on the scene and the world went into lockdown mode, Martin decided to use the extra time on her hands to write her own books. Inspired by her daughter, she started writing her first children’s books before settling down to write a sci-fi novel for adults. Inspiration for The Haze came from real life events.
Martin’s books can be found on Amazon.com. Her children’s books are also available at select primary schools.
The author can be reached on Instagram @shinademmartin and on Facebook: @authorshinademmartin.
“The book is inspired by Covid-19,” said Martin. “I was thinking to myself... what if there was a virus affecting everyone—but instead of being deadly, it transformed people into supernatural beings and monsters?”
The minute she put pen to paper, the ideas started flowing. The positive feedback she received from persons who read the first draft added wind to her sails. To make the book more accessible to international audiences, she made the decision to exclude English creole. It took her a year and a half to complete the novel.
“Up until 2020, I never thought that I would be writing my own books,”said Martin. I feel really proud of the book, it’s a reminder that each one of us can use our creativity in different ways. Personally, I feel more accomplished using my hands and my mind to create something in my own space.”
The Haze: Wondrous Eyes is the first of a three-part series. Martin has already completed the second book The Haze: Lost City which will be published in the near future.
