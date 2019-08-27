ON the surface, the 14th edition of the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta) was an overwhelming success.
In all fairness, there is a lot that the Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, and her team got right. A fantastic opening ceremony, the impressive Carifesta Market Place at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, and the decentralisation of events to Arima, San Fernando, Chaguanas and Tobago all made for a successful fourth hosting of the regional showcase in Trinidad and Tobago.