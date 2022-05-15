The impact of Covid-19 on children’s mental health

DURING his 39-year career as a clinical psychologist, Dr Krishna Maharaj (now retired), called for properly-staffed child and adolescent mental health units to be established in every regional health authority. Such units, said Maharaj, could prove to be indispensable when it comes to identifying and treating mental health disorders at an early age.
The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the need for mental health services as well as the gap in access to services in T&T. While Maharaj acknowledged that the Ministry of Health is doing its best, he added that not enough progress has been made on the mental health front.
The impact of the pandemic on children’s mental health is obvious, said clinical and organisational psychologist Kelly Mc Farlane.
“Think about it; in the pre pandemic days, many children were already struggling with physical, mental and learning disabilities. Covid-19 exacerbated those issues.
“During the pandemic children were affected by lockdowns and disruptions to their schooling, recreation and routines. Such disruptions have led to an increase in depression, stress, anxiety, loneliness and feelings of frustration, which can be manifested by increased isolation, irritability and actions like locking oneself away in the bedroom.
“Socialising is a very important component in the development of our brain and personality. For two years, children were missing out on that exposure because they were not able to recreate and exchange ideas with friends,” said Mc Farlane who added that because our brains love predictability, when children are raised in an uncertain environment where they are unsure of what lies around the corner (such as what happened during the pandemic), it can result in increased levels of anxiety.
Counselling psychologist Jean-Luc Borel has received clients during the pandemic between the ages of 12-18, who are experiencing symptoms of depression.
“A lot of children are concerned about their future life outcomes and how Covid-19 has affected that,”said Borel, who was quick to add that his clients’ depression isn’t limited to the pandemic.
“The housing markets are horrid, the job markets are quite scary and they often feel as though they are lost with regards to what they should do next,” he said.
In the absence of child and adolescent mental health units at hospitals, there should be counsellors, visiting psychologists and psychiatrists at our nation’s schools, said lecturer and historian Dr Jerome Teelucksingh. There are three major reasons why this is so crucial, he said.
“Firstly, a significant percentage of parents cannot afford the cost of sending their child or children for regular visits to a psychiatrist or psychologist. And it’s very unfortunate that insurance companies do not have policies that cover the counselling and therapy for students deemed troublesome or problematic. Insurance companies need to realise that they have a role in nation-building. Some of the money these companies use for ads in print and electronic media could be better utilised to help the future generation,” said Teelucksingh.
Additionally, if there are counsellors or visiting psychologists and psychiatrists then teachers can identify students with mental health issues and recommend to parents that their children freely access these services. However, this faces some challenges, said Teelucksingh.
“Some parents live in denial and do not accept the fact that their child or children need psychosocial assessment or counselling. This hesitancy is due to the stigma that a child who seeks counselling reflects failed parenting. Also students are embarrassed to undergo counselling as it can lead to teasing by their peers,” he said.
Another reason it is necessary for each school to be outfitted with counsellors and therapists is because many students do not have adequate role models at home. This has contributed to young women wanting to be “bad girls” and boys eager to be “zessers”, said Teelucksingh.
“It is obvious that in overcrowded classrooms, the teacher cannot provide individual attention to those ‘at-risk’ students. There is a glaring void in a students’ lives where a counsellor could intervene. Counsellors can assist students who are confused about their sexuality or are suicidal,” he said.
Access to a professional counsellor or therapist at the workplace can also be of benefit to teachers who face daily pressures in the classroom, added Teelucksingh.
“Incidents of students threatening teachers and female teachers being harassed are only the tip of a dangerous iceberg. Also some teachers face depression, domestic issues or addictions and they need coping strategies, he said.
For the effective operation of denominational, private and government schools, a counsellor is as important as the security guards and teachers, said Teelucksingh.
“Stakeholders such as the Ministry of Education and National Parents Teachers Association need to realise that the future of our nation is in the hearts and minds of our schoolchildren,” he said.
Even when the pandemic is over, its effects on the mental health of our children and adolescents will continue into the future, so we need to give greater consideration to the relationship between mental health and the future life outcomes of our nation’s youths.
“From a humanity perspective, the mental health of youths should matter to all of us,” said McFarlane.
“Children are members of our society and among them are our future leaders. If they are dealing with mental health problems, it can thwart their academic, physical and psychological development. There is also an economic cost to society because an increase in mental health problems places a further financial burden on society.”