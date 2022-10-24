The impermanent art of Rangoli

At some point in their lives, Hindus have all practiced the traditional art of Rangoli – colourful floor designs.
In recent times, however, this Indian artform has become part of our local Hindu festivities that symbolises wealth, joy, prosperity and thanksgiving to the deities.
Local government councillor Richard Rampersad has been decorating mandirs and homes with his Rangoli creations throughout the country for several years.
In an interview last week, Rampersad said Hindus have been practicing Rangoli for decades.
He said, “I always tell people you have been doing Rangoli all your life but you are unaware of it. Maybe we are just ascribing the name to it. Ran comes from the word colour and we are using colour. A lot of people may know that growing up you see your parents or even you after you leepay the bedi (a ceremonial altar) you add dried flour, sometimes you might add pigments like saffron, sindoor, and you do basic line work, basic shapes onto your bedi and that is Rangoli. You may not be using this wide spectrum of colours but the technique, methodology, the design of different pattering follows the tradition of Rangoli.”
Rampersad, who began designing Rangoli as a student at the University of the West Indies, said Rangoli designs have now become part of weddings, pooja, Divali celebrations and other Hindu observances. You will not see Rangoli designs at funerals, he said.
“But over the years, through several influences like the media, people who visited India and coming back, we would have seen Rangoli evolve and manifested in the way we know it now,” he said.
Traditionally, Rampersad said, Rangoli designs were made using coloured rice. Artists, he said, have also used petals, chalk, coloured powder and paint.
According to Rampersad, Rangoli is used by women in south India by arranging a geometric configuration of line and shape. “This is so it’s a sort of intricate line work that they use and it is believed that negative energies and frequencies and negative forces get entangled in this web of intricate lines and it does not enter the homes. So it is done at the front door of the house and it is believed to capture that negativity from entering the home,” he said.
In other parts of India, Rangoli is used to welcome guests and deities into homes, he said.
Rampersad advised that the coloured rice used in decorating Rangoli is discarded in “running water”. “Rangoli should not just go in the garbage, so maybe in running water where the fishes can eat it. It is safe, biodegradable and it is rice. It is coloured with food colouring so it is safe,” he said.
Describing his latest design, Rampersad said he created a peacock which symbolised divinity, grace, elegance and beauty. “The peacock is also a sign of prosperity and a lot of our Hindu Gods and Goddesses are seen with the peacock. I also vary the depth of the layers to add visual interest as it breaks the monotony of having everything in one level,” he said.
But he is not limited to one design, Rampersad said, as he has done countless Rangoli creations, the most intricate being lotus flowers.