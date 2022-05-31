Wilhelm Joseph has been free from cocaine addiction for 35 years.
Over the last three decades, Joseph went on to become an ordained minister of religion and has worked as a specialised addiction recovery counsellor.
To commemorate over three decades of recovery from addiction, Joseph has become a first-time author, and has written a book entitled The Journey Out-The Damascus Experience.
Joseph, whose passion is towards the rehabilitation of persons from drug addiction, said recovery from any form of addiction is a long and tedious process and help is usually few and far between for those battling addiction.
Each chapter of his book unfolds another aspect of the map on a journey out and gives the reader an in-depth exposure and insight into a step-by-step approach in overcoming addictions and other burdensome lifestyle practices.
'This book is about recovery. Over the years I have witnessed the devastating impact of addictions upon the lives of so many individuals and their households. Addictions not only to drugs and alcohol which are substance addictions but also to other forms of addictions which include behaviours and practices such as gambling, pornography, sex, overly aggressive acts; just to name a few other forms of addictions.
Joseph said he has been through the depths of addition and considers himself knowledgeable on the topic.
'Having experienced addiction for over 15 yearswith cocaine the drug of choice-having overcome for the past 35 years, having counselled and worked with clients and in rehab facilities and continually applying the principles written in this book for my 35 years sobriety; yes, I consider myself an expert on addiction.'
The pastor has described addiction and other negative lifestyle practices as plagues. 'I have interacted with families, torn apart because of a loved one consumed by addiction and other negative lifestyle practices. Addictions and other negative and questionable lifestyle practices have become like an unassuming plague in our society destroying the fabric of family life,' Joseph said.
Joseph said the book has been in the making for over ten years. 'I wrote this book because I strongly felt impressed by God to do so, having myself experienced the lifestyle of addiction and this was before a career in the field of social work. This is my first book and has been in the making for over ten years.
'The book is based first on divine intervention, my personal experiences along with my research and training. The background for this book was taken from the Bible, looking at the Apostle Paul and his lifestyle before meeting Jesus. This account along with my personal experiences of being an addict for over 15 years were all used to pen these tried and proven routes of a journey out of any addiction and other negative lifestyle practices,' Joseph said.
He remembers the day he was discharged from the rehab centre noting that there were good and bad days. 'I was excited and just wanted to thank God for being drug free for the first time in so many years. I was overjoyed like my mother who came to pick me up. I just wanted to thank God for what he had done so I went to church with my mother that Friday night out of rehab.
'I could also recall the dark places. For example, years after my addiction I would still cold sweat and relieve emotional symptoms of those dark places. I remember a Friday night I sat in the crack house enjoying my addiction. As I pulled on my smoking utensil, I realised I was choking.
'I could not inhale or exhale, a fear gripped me as death came knocking and while no one noticed, I knew if I had collapsed there, those other addicts around would empty my pockets, put me out and continue getting high; we had unspoken codes.
'It was one of my most frightening experiences while using drugs. In
panic mode and early signs of fainting, I placed my left hand on my chest and began pounding my chest with my right hand while still gasping for a breath. Suddenly there was a gust of air out my mouth,' Joseph said. Death came visiting me up close and personal. If the power of death cannot stop an addiction then you need a greater power,' Joseph said.
' The Journey Out-The Damascus Experience is my story to every person struggling with an addiction or other negative lifestyle practice and to their families. Do not give up on yourselves, there is hope. There is a journey out! Though this journey is arduous, it is a journey which would lead to your freedom.
'The pressures of life would in the end make you stronger, but this strength is only felt after you have survived the battles. Not while you are going through your wars. This book is an evangelical tool to bring about conversion. It is a roadmap to give positive direction and it is a prescription to cause direct healing to the readers,' Joseph said.
The Journey Out-The Damascus Experience is available on Amazon in both Paperback and Kindle versions. It is also at local bookstores; CLC Bookstores nationwide and Tobago, Christian Booksellers, Edward Street, Port of Spain; Maranatha Bookstore, Ruth Avenue, San Fernando.
-Wilhelm Joseph is an ordained minister of religion, licensed marriage officer and a specialised addiction recovery counsellor. Joseph graduated from The University of West Indies with certification in Social Work and a double-major Bachelor's degree in Sociology and Psychology.
Joseph has over 35 years' experience in state social services, and he has held several essential portfolios to the support of social and community advancement in of Trinidad and Tobago.
He is a former community development officer at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, a former Social Welfare Adviser at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and former regional manager of the Food Card Programme in the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and has also served as a programme facilitator at the Joint Services Staff College, and as an EAP facilitator for members of the Protective Services.