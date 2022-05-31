T&T-born, Massachusetts, USA-based visual artist Indra Persad Milowe, is replaying her childhood memories in her latest body of work, dedicated to the arrival of indentured labourers to this country.

“My interest is in nature, still life and design,” Milowe said.

“I adored my St Augustine Girls’ High School art teacher, Mrs Helga Mohammed from Madrid, Spain. She was married to a Trinidadian.