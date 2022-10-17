There are no longer any railways in Trinidad. Apart for a few ghostly reminders of what once was, railways have all but disappeared from the island. Its place taken by the modern, all-conquering, road vehicle.
In this photograph taken by Louis Tucker, we are at Savonetta, about 1 ½ miles south of Couva, looking towards Claxton Bay in March of 1925. This location was then completely agricultural as part of Gordon Grant and Co. Ltd estate holdings which at the time included Esperanza, Providence and Phoenix Park, all operated under General Manager Neil McLeod.
Despite the tranquility of this scene in 1925 there have been over the years many historic events associated with this location.
On the 3rd of October 1867, then under the ownership of William Frederick Burnley and managed by Messrs. A. Cumming & Co, Savonetta witnessed the first STEAM PLOUGH trial in Trinidad. The engines were started about 11 o'clock, and were kept at work for about two hours, which was ample time for testing the capabilities of the machine which was mounted with four ploughs capable of turning up about eight acres of land for a full day's work. The trial was a big success and paved the way for steam traction in company cane harvesting.
However, all history of events at Savonetta are not as pleasant as the one mentioned above. On the 29th of August of 1938 a terrible accident occurred on the level crossing, which can just be seen in the distance in this photograph, when a train struck a bus that was attempting to cross the line killing five people. A relative of one of the victims of this incident recently made contact with me.
As if this was not bad enough, there were two more train accidents at this very spot. The first on 31 May 1942 which involved locomotive No. 61 at the head of a passenger express train to San Fernando, killing driver Amos Andrews and fireman Oscar de Freitas and injuring 64 others.
This was followed three years later by yet another accident on the railway at Savonetta, when engine No. 23 ‘His Majesty’ travelling from Port of Spain to San Fernando with 1000 passengers ran off the rails resulting in 102 people injured.
Railways authorities investigated both incidents and strongly suspected sabotage. However, in both cases, no one was ever charged. Again, I have had contact from various relatives of both accidents.
Despite being only a relatively small island railway, the TGR managed to pack plenty of interest into its network of rails which at one time touched almost every corner of Trinidad. Built primarily to serve an agricultural community in the early years, it eventually became a major modern industrial lifeline for business, moving heavy machinery, major commodities like crude oil and many other things quite unheard of when the railway was first proposed.
The TGR alone consisted of 120 miles of main line and around 40 miles of sidings and branch lines. Then there was a prolific sugar industry with its own system of standard gauge lines and sidings. The Sainte Madeleine Sugar Company railway system, at one time, had greater track mileage than the TGR and continued using railways into the late 1990s. Trinidad back then was truly a “Mecca” for railways. It was a very interesting place to visit as a railway enthusiast. For a considerable spell between the early to mid-20th century, Trinidad would have been regarded as a thoroughly modern place fully up to date with its transport infrastructure.
The TGR track was of “standard gauge”. That means the distance between the rails was 4 ft 8 ½ in. Rails of Vingoles (flat-bottomed) type were of steel, mostly B.S. 60lb per yard (originally 50lb per yard in 1876 and upgraded to 55 in 1898 and later to 60 throughout) in lengths of 30ft sections, dog spiked to full rectangular or half round section timber sleepers of local Balata or Poui. Today it is still possible to find dog spikes just under the surface of the ground all along the old lines. Most of these were discarded when the lined were being taken up. We recently found around 10 examples along a short section of the Rio Claro line at Tabaquite.
Ballast (or crushed stone as seen in the photograph) was obtained from local quarries (a high percentage came from San Fernando Hill) and laid and packed to a width of 13 ft and to a depth of 2 ft below the top of the sleepers.
During WWII the double track section between Port of Spain and St Joseph, some 6 ¼ miles in length, was re-laid with heavier 80lb per yard track in lengths of 40 ft. Such was the volume of traffic on this portion of the network, heavier rail was a necessary measure in order to mitigate the effects of premature wear.
Today old railway line can be found all across Trinidad in use as fence posts, home foundations and a variety of other innovative purposes.
Timber sleepers were laid 2ft 9in apart (center to center) and came in three different dimensions, depending where employed on the system; main Lines used 9 ft x 10 in x 5 in, branch Lines 8 ft x 10 in x 5 in and sidings were 7 ft 6 in x 10 in x 5 in. I have seen a few timber sleepers still in existence and one was recently spotted close to Tabaquite.
Minimum curves were mostly 660ft radius, however there were some 330ft radius curves on the Rio Claro branch and certain sidings throughout the network.
Gradients were mostly 1 in 75’ to 80’ but one section of the Jordan Hill line, to Bronte estate, was 1 in 33. Compare this to the famous 1 in 37’ Lickey incline, which is the steepest sustained main-line railway incline in Great Britain situated to the south of Birmingham not far from where I live in Worcestershire. Over the Lickey, in steam days, locomotives would require assistance (known as “banking”) in order to haul trains over the summit. Fortunately, trains to Bronte, were always empty ascending Jordan Hill and fully loaded descending the incline.
TGR speeds for trains on the main lines were officially 35 m.p.h. with 10, 15, and 20m.p.h. on branch lines. Greater speeds of 40 to 45 mph were not unheard of especially when ever late running tempted train crews to make up time.
The line we are looking at in this 1925 photograph was called the “Southern Main Line” of the Trinidad Government Railway (TGR). All along its entire length, apart from passenger stations, the railway had lines into every sugar estate, Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery and various stone quarries. But this was all about to change with the coming of the internal combustion engine and associated improvements in the road network which benefitted from locally produced Asphalt.
The last train along this line ran on the afternoon of 30th August 1965 and the estate railways that served the sugar factories followed over 30 years later in 1998. The very railway which had once been the pride of Trinidad quietly slipped into oblivion without fuss or ceremony of any form. This passing went almost totally unnoticed by all but a few enthusiasts like me who mourned the passing of Trinidad’s railways.
In December of 1998 I returned to Sainte Madeleine just a matter of months before full abandonment of railway operations at Caroni were announced, finally closing a railway which had been in continuous operation for the greater part of 159 years.
Over the intervening years I often return to locations like this one at Savonetta simply to dream of what the railway once looked like, perhaps to find any reminder of its existence, an old telegraph post, anything. At least I know what it once looked like and can still imagine it. But what about those who do not remember or were perhaps born long after the railway vanished?
Today if you did not know it, and without photographs such as this one by Mr Tucker, one could never imagine that a very important railway once existed in this location.
The Southern Main Line was a part of the Trinidad we once knew.
Photo: Louis Tucker 1925 - Courtesy of The National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago.
NOTE: Glen Beadon is the co-author of the book The Railways of Trinidad.