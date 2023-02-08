The Legendary Jogie Ramlal

When we asked that afternoon in late January, Jogie Ramlal could give his exact age—91 years and five months.
Closer to the end, every day is coveted and counted, he let us know.
The day we spoke, he couldn’t but make a few steps before having to rest from the effort.
And could not talk for more than a few minutes before putting palm to chest to calm a racing heart.
His world these past few years has extended no further than what he can hear and see from an armchair in the veranda of his hillside home in the Arima Valley.
But Jogie Ramlal will never be remembered this way.
Because for those who crossed his path, he endures as the sure-footed mountain man, the knower of every tree and trail and stream, full of learning about flora and fauna, capable of naming and identifying birds and insects, amphibians and reptiles, by sight and sound, species by the hundreds, by their scientific names and by common names.
For the scientists and researchers, students and interns, birders, and defenders of the wildlife, he is the man who guided them to discoveries, leading expeditions across the islands, offering counsel and advice on the what lay concealed by the rainforest canopy of the Northern Range.
However, what few know about Jogie Ramlal is his connection with one of the most legendary naturalists, ornithologists, marine biologists, oceanographers, entomologists and explorers of the 20th century—Charles William Beebe.
Beebe, born in Brooklyn, would die in the Arima Valley in 1962, and choose as his final resting place the Mucurapo Cemetery in Port of Spain.
History records him as curator at the New York Zoological Gardens from 1899, and director of the Department of Tropical Research of the New York Zoological Society from 1919.
Beebe would lead numerous research expeditions, circumnavigate the world in search of pheasants, establish the Department of Tropical Research in Guyana; and in 1934, with engineer Otis Barton, design and build the bathysphere (a big steel ball with a glass portal) and descend to a depth of 923 metres in the waters off Bermuda—an unprecedented feat that would lead to the discovery of dozens of previously unknown marine life.
Beebe was celebrated for partnering with scientists and wildlife artists, many of them women, to undertake new forms of ecological study.
And his ability to describe his adventures and undersea discoveries as no one before took the specimens out of museums into the pages of the National Geographic Magazine, The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and on live radio, mesmerising readers and radio listeners.
The clear-cutting of the forest in Guyana and political unrest in Venezuela were why Beebe went in search of a new field station, and Trinidad’s Arima Valley became the place that he would choose, in 1949, having first visited the island 40 years earlier.
On the Verdant Vale and St Patrick’s estates in the Arima Valley, Beebe established the tropical research department he named Simla—a place he considered worthy of preservation and research because of its biodiversity.
Beebe went about studying rainforest ecology, using field biology techniques of his own design, spending a considerable amount of time in one designated area, and observing, collecting and describing what lived there, long before the quarrying machines arrived and began disfiguring this perfect place.
Meanwhile, Ramlal was only just married, living with his parents and siblings near their cocoa plantation lower down in the valley at Temple Village.
Ramlal has a vivid memory of being taken into the cocoa estate with his sister and father to cut the bush.
“I come upon a little mapepire (a highly venomous snake) coiled up under a fern tree. I told my father, and he said kill it. I said nah, I would take it to Dr Beebe because I heard he wanted snakes. It was only a week since he was here.
“I cut a bamboo, two joints, and busted a hole in one side, went up to the snake and put it up to his mouth, and he went right inside. And took it to Dr Beebe.”
At the research station, Ramlal remembered the drama after he announced his find.
“They couldn’t believe it. No one catches a mapepire. They say I must be mad. They brought a cage and said: you throw it out! And I did, and everybody’s eyes opened big. Dr Beebe didn’t say a word then. Just watched it. Then he walked up to me. He said, ‘What is your name? Where do you live?’ I said they call me Jogie. He said, ‘Do you want to want to work with us? Can you come up in the morning?’”
There began a relationship that shaped Ramlal’s life. It was he who went into the forest and found the butterflies, spiders and praying mantises that would be described and named by Simla scientist Joycelyn Crane.
He was the one chasing after the bats, and netting the tanagers and oilbirds, collecting the insects and the eggs that would be hatched so that the life cycles of species could be explained for the first time.
And he became an expert himself, so trusted that when Beebe had to leave Trinidad, it was Ramlal who was at The University of the West Indies, ensuring the exotic collection thrived, and holding the keys.
And he was the centre’s man of business, helping both Beebe and Crane, finding himself in South America, assisting researchers who would visit Simla to test their own hypotheses.
He ended up living on the compound.
Simla closed in 1970, and the property was bequeathed to the Asa Wright Nature Centre where Ramlal tagged every tree with its name, and became its top bird guide, and a walking repository of the natural history of the valley.
His brother, Roodal, would also become a famous guide at the centre, along with son Mahase, one of four children.
Ramlal’s long life has also been his anguish, for he has survived his beloved wife Roan, and two children (a doctor and computer engineer), through accident and illness.
“I did well. I had a good life. At almost 92, I can say that I have over-lived,” he told us.
Before Beebe’s passing, he came to Ramlal and offered a gift.
That gift was many acres of land at St Patrick’s Estate, on which his family now resides.
So while Jogie Ramlal may never see the forest trails again, they’re not far.
He lives within the evergreen forest, with its streams, its birds, and the butterflies.
NOTE: Simla, now part of the Asa Wright centre, continues to function as a research centre hosting scientists from around the world.
