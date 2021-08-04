The legendary lizard

Local folklore has it that contact of this lizard with a human being brings death to either the human or lizard within 24 hours! For this reason, this animal, for years, has been feared by some. Legend or not, the twenty-four hours lizard, as it’s called locally, is truly a stunning reptile.
Also known as the many-coloured bush anole (Polychrus marmoratus), it is appropriately named due to its outstanding colours—shades of greens, browns and yellows. Its throat is lightly coloured and two dark markings can be found near each eye. The colours and patterns help this lizard to camouflage into the natural forested environment.
The twenty-four hours lizard is not only found locally, but is also a South American resident. It measures 30 to 50 centimetres in length, with males being larger than females. This lizard sports a long and slender tail, a blunt snout and short limbs.
This unique animal is diurnal in nature and spends time on branches of trees. Being an ectotherm, or a cold-blooded organism, like other reptiles, it enjoys basking in the sunlight in order to regulate its body temperature and stimulate its metabolism.
What does this lizard feed on, one may ask? Its diet comprises mainly insects! It hunts by stealthily moving towards its prey and then catches it via a quick ambush. The ability to seamlessly blend into its habitat gives this animal an advantage to catch food.
Females of this species are known to lay eight to ten soft-shelled eggs per clutch. There is no parental care of these eggs and hatchlings are totally independent once hatched.
Elder folks would be more familiar with the very one-of-a kind local lizard. Spotting a twenty-four hours lizard in the wild today would surely be a remarkable sight. So whether you believe stories from earlier times handed down by tradition or simply view this animal as a beautiful harmless little lizard, either way, this reptile remains one of our native forest gems!
Follow my work with animals:
Facebook: Sharleen Khan
Instagram: @zoogirlsharleen
YouTube: Sharleen Khan