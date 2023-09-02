The life and times of Denyse Plummer

Denyse Burnadette Kirline Plummer HBM was born into a middle-class family in St James to Barbara and Dudley “Buntin” Plummer, the latter a guitarist with the well known folk choir La Petite Musicale. She attended Holy Name Preparatory and Holy Name Convent in Port of Spain, sang in the folk choir at Holy Name Convent and won several youth music competitions. She also participated in several television talent competitions.
She held several 8 to 4 jobs until her mid-30s. She ditched her business suits at nights and became a superstar, singing pop music across the country and at Chaconia Inn in Maraval, where she was a regular.
She later left her day job to pursue music full time, and between 1977 and 1983 recorded some of the pop songs she typically performed.
In 1985, Phase II Pan Groove steelband arranger Len “Boogsie” Sharpe invited Plummer to sing two calypsoes for the pan. After SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) heard the recording, he asked her to perform in his Culture House calypso tent, which qualified Plummer to enter the Calypso Monarch competition.
In 1986, she made her debut at Calypso Fiesta, the National Calypso Monarch semi-finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando. The competition is known for a portion of its audience that relishes humiliating newcomers or performers who they dislike. Those who objected to a multiracial singer performing calypso held signs saying “Denyse Plummer go back to South Africa” and “White people don’t sing calypso”. They threw already sucked and discarded oranges and rolls of toilet paper at her. She even picked up the toilet paper and waved it at the audience, incorporating it into her performance, winning over some of the spectators..
Plummer was again enlisted by Boogsie in 1986, performing the vocals on Phase II’s Panorama winners “This Feeling Nice” in 1987 and “Woman Is Boss” in 1988. In 1987 she earned third place in the National Calypso Monarch competition and in 1988, she again made it to the National Calypso Monarch finals and also won the National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC) Calypso Queen crown with “Woman Is Boss”, a song she co-wrote with Boogsie and Reynold Howard.
She won the Calypso Queen title eight times over the years. In 1989, she won Amateur Night at Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, performing Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”. In 1990, she achieved another milestone when she became the first woman to win the Young Kings Calypso Competition. In 1998, she debuted at the Chutney Soca Monarch competition with “Carnival Queen”, which she co-wrote with Calypso Rose.
Plummer won Calypso Monarch in 2001 with “Nah Leavin’”, a song co-authored with Christophe Grant, and “Heroes”, becoming the third woman to win the title.
As her career progressed, Plummer became known for her ornate costumes, created by mas designers like Peter Minshall. She often wore elaborate hair extensions, wigs, and headpieces, explaining that she felt the costuming was important to her performance because “when you visit [Trinidad and Tobago], come to see calypso, it is related to Carnival, which is colour, which is costume, which is flamboyant, excitement.”
In 2011, she was honoured with the Hummingbird Medal Gold. In 2015 she published an autobiography titled The Crossover. Also n 2015, prior to Carnival, Plummer announced that she had become a born-again Christian, and would only be performing “gospelypso and groovy soca about God and His Kingdom”. Despite her conversion, she did not adopt the view held by many born-again Christians that calypso is “devil music”, and explained in an interview that “Calypso and soca are still the rhythms that I use. It is only the message that is different. It’s what you sing about and how you behave when you are performing that determines if it is acceptable to God.”
Plummer performed at churches and at gospel concerts here in T&T and abroad. She released songs including “Highest Praise”, “Safe on the Inside” (with Michelle Sylvester), and “Cyah Leave Him,” a worship rendition of her 2001 hit “Nah Leavin’”.
Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, Austin “Blue Boy” Lyons (later known as Superblue), Lord Kitchener, and Black Stalin were influential to Plummer. Throughout her career, Plummer has sung several tribute songs to Lord Kitchener, who invited her to perform in his Calypso Revue tent for years and served as her mentor. Black Stalin taught Plummer how to perform calypso, including how to word her lyrics and where to take breaths for the most impactful delivery.
Plummer married Patrick Boocock, and became pregnant with their first child in 1985. They ultimately had two sons. Her family was instrumental to her career, with her mother living with her and helping to maintain the household, and her sister/manager, Arlene, coordinating her schedule, contracts, and other aspects of her career.
Denyse Plummer died on August 27 2023, at the age of 69, after a long battle with breast cancer. (wikipedia.com)