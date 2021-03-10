Since initial reports of a yellow fever outbreak among red howler monkey populations, bands of their smaller counterparts, white-fronted capuchins, have appeared in areas spanning from Toco and Blanchisseuse in the East to Chaguaramas in the West.
The white-fronted capuchin, Cebus albifrons, is a part of our wildlife presence native to Trinidad, but its frequented territories across the island have been fragmented. Lately, dozens of this species have been roaming parts hitherto untravelled by them.
One farmer in Toco reported that the “little peepers”, as he called them, invaded his orange field and pelted him with the half-eaten fruits.
“Everybody says how my oranges sweet fuh so, but I didn’t expect the little peepers to find so, too. Imagine, they hiding behind the leaves and eating my orange, then peeping at me and pelting me with what remain. I wanted to buss a shot behind them, not to harm them, just to scatter them away.”
A hiker in Tucker Valley thought he was hallucinating when he saw white-fronted capuchins instead of the usual tufted capuchins in that area.
“When I realised that these were not the tufted ones and that they were so frenzied, the first thought that came to mind was that maybe they were suffering from yellow fever and were acting up. There were dozens of them.”
In Blanchisseuse, there were similar reports, also with the basic concern that these capuchins were suffering from the effects of yellow fever.
Pilferers
Residents in Madamas tell of capuchins raiding the food in their kitchens. “They burst open the flour bag and we met rice spilling out of another bag, too. We had to chase them out of the house, but as we turned our backs, they came in through the kitchen window and raided the pot of food on the stove.”
“You could tell that they accustomed to houses and people because in the countryside, we don’t close our windows and cage up with burglar proof. One of the boys managed to catch one, but he got away.”
At Las Lapas junction, some of the monkeys were seen hanging out in the bamboo stool. The next day, they were still there, coming down to grab any scraps of food passers-by threw for them. However, people were afraid of them because of the yellow fever risk, even suggesting that boats had released them here to die.
Research shows that red howler monkeys are more prone to yellow fever and ultimately do die. However, the capuchin populations are less susceptible to the infection, but if afflicted, rarely succumb to the disease.
Buddie Miller of the Confederation of Hunters’ Associations for Conservation, commented that he has seen red howlers staggering about like drunken men and dying, but never saw capuchins in that state. At one time, carcasses of howlers were strewn about the forest floor in South-East Trinidad. This is a periodic outbreak that always results in carcasses of howlers being found but not capuchins.
Causing major crop losses
The big question is, what explains the appearance of capuchins in areas where they were not known to be present before?
Farmers Cyril and Arthur Cooper in the Las Lapas Heights of Lopinot suffered losses to their cocoa and citrus crops because of the appearance of a troop of capuchins on their estate.
“If you see how those small monkeys cracked open the cocoa pods like men. They sat and ate the seeds inside, swallowing them whole. When they finished, they left broken, empty pods scattered throughout the estate. We usually cut off the pod, but they had to wring it off to get it. When we picked up the pods they left behind, you could see how they wring them off.”
“They did the same thing with the oranges, leaving halves of oranges all over. They seemed to like the penny piece most of all. We hardly have penny piece right now. It looks like they ate belly full of penny piece all day, had a good sleep all night, then raided the tree again next day. We don’t know where all those monkeys came from. Maybe people let them out for fear of yellow fever infection.”
Checks with veterinary clinics garnered the common response, that people are not supposed to keep monkeys as pets, but those with a permit who do and might bring them in for evaluation and treatment are advised to take them to the animal hospital at Mt Hope.
Most are illegally kept anyway, so owners do not approach these care facilities. These animals are personally released or disposed of whenever there is a crisis.
All monkeys are protected under the Conservation of Wildlife Act, Chapter 67:01, “No person shall keep a protected animal in captivity unless he is authorised so to do by permit.” This must be issued by the Chief Game Warden. “Any person who contravenes sub regulation (1) is liable on summary conviction to a fine of two hundred dollars.”
This law is also applicable to people selling or disposing of protected animals kept in captivity under the authority of these regulations without the written permission of the Chief Game Warden.
The response from the Forestry Division is that the matter is being investigated.
—Heather-Dawn Herrera