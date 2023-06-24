The ‘LYNCHPiN’ of a brutal society

Heavy. Brutal. Original.
Rock vocalist Sievan Siewsarran picked those three words as if playing familiar chords on his electric guitar, when asked to describe the grungy sound of his heavy metal band LYNCHPiN.
LYNCHPiN’s music is not for the faint of heart.
Siewsarran, together with bandmates guitarists Gerard Ferreira and Tristan Farfan, drummer Aaron Maharaj and bassist Jignesh Khatri, have put their own spin on the anarchist, anti-establishment angst, for which the genre is reputed. They call it Caribbean Brutal.
Behind the loud guitars and throaty vocals, however, there is a deep desire to demonstrate that they belong, he said.
“I think LYNCHPiN always wanted to be trailblazers. To make changes instead of complaining about what we want changed. Our desire has always been to push the envelope, and we never believed that there was a limitation, I never fell into the idea that because we’re from Trinidad this can’t be done,” a philosophical Siewsarran told the Kitcharee on Friday morning.
The rebellious rocker says the band’s music, attitude and lifestyle are true to the “harsh reality” of life on the island that often doesn’t align with the internationally shared images of “sunshine and coconut trees”.
“Our message is that of storytelling, but from a point of a harsh reality. I know when people think of the Caribbean they think sunshine and coconut trees, but in our world, we know what we live in, and sadly it is not as peachy as people think.
“On a daily basis, we read of murders and corruption. It feels as if our world is decaying, both literally and from the viewpoint of how people treat each other and how they view society and social status which is riddled with political and sometimes shallow opinions just for likes and follows. We just express this in music, and we know that music touches people in a particular way - it could offend and at the same time it could liberate,” he opined.
LYNCHPiN heads off to Montreal, Canada next month to record its third studio album. The band will also present its last local show, aptly titled The Journey North, on July 8 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. Thrash metal band Klavium and Guyanese band Celestial Burn will also perform on the night
“It is the opportunity of a lifetime. This is something that bands dream about, going into a foreign country, working with an international sound engineer and producer, and getting a record.
“’The Journey North’, would assist us with the expenses of travel, accommodation and overheads in the recording process. It would be an epic night, full of surprises and we have some special things for that night only. A lot of new merch would be available that night.”
To the power of one
It takes only one person to stand out in a group and make societal changes differences, says Siewsarran. The Hillview College graduate says that message is an easter egg hidden in the very stylising of the band’s name.
“The band name LYNCHPiN, if you notice, has a lower case I (in pin), which means it’s a common person in a large group that can make the biggest difference. That’s who we believe we are.”
The band’s five rockers come from very different backgrounds and are influenced by several genres of music including rap, soca and electronic dance music. Rock is the common “expression that we use to tell our story”, he added.
So how do they respond to people who don’t understand their sound and deem it noisy or even evil?
A smiling Siewsarran says there is more rock in most people than even they care to admit.
“I guess for people out of the genre they would say it’s noise. I would always argue that most people who say they don’t listen to rock music actually have rock songs that they like. “I think (calling) metal evil music, I can debate that they’re more red devils and blue devils in Carnival than in any rock show. As with all music, it is an expression - both negative and positive, but most importantly true to the writer and felt by the listener.”
Naysayers aside, the path ahead to the Great White North, remains clear for LYNCHPiN, Siewsarran said.
“It’s uncharted territory for us (recording in Canada), and we know we will enjoy this process. Recording is a beast on its own, it plays with your brain and your emotions. We know at the end of this, we are going to come back changed - both musically and technically - and this will influence our future writing and our sound forever.
“That is what excites us most, knowing that opportunity can have a positive impact on us. We hope to see you all soon at any local original concert and as always we urge you to support local original music,
Follow LYNCHPiN across all social media platforms @lynchpintt.