The magnificent Norman McNeil

July 3, 2021, is the 200th birth anniversary of my maternal great-grandfather, Norman McNeil.
According to the February 1822 Annual Return of Plantation Slaves, he was born on the Dunvegan Estate, in the Whim district of Tobago, on July 3, 1821, to a mother simply called “Cathrine” (sic). In the column headed “Colour”, he is listed as a “mestee”, which in the Tobago of the time usually meant the child of a white man and a mulatto or quadroon woman.
Plantation master/slave liaisons were common in those days, not only in the Caribbean, and it was also common for the mixed-race offspring of those relationships to be later employed in white households. If the mother was black, she would have to continue her toil in the fields. Child would now think itself superior to parent—it was an early manifestation of the skin-shade prejudice that bedevils us to this day.
McNeil the mestee appears, like others of his kind, to have benefited from physical appearance: we find him as a teenage butler in the Whim great house. Slavery in the British colonies is finally abolished in 1838 when he is 17. The next year, he is no longer on the plantation: the 1839 Tobago census records him as an “apprentice” in Scarborough. Apprenticed to whom? In what area of activity? I don’t know. Three years later, in 1842, he is back in Whim, headmaster of the Estate School. At 21!
But where and how, as an enslaved person (even if mestee), did McNeil learn to read and write? He must have been essentially self-taught, but he was fortunate in being from the Whim/Dunvegan area. In 1829, the Whim estate proprietor (of whom I shall speak again) became the first planter in Tobago to start a day school. There was a Sunday school as well, and I expect McNeil attended both. In addition, he was probably helped by the efforts of the Moravians, who ministered to congregations in Whim and elsewhere, and who were the Church in Tobago that really taught the enslaved and newly free the essentials of literacy. During the 1840s, they also set up a lending library in Montgomery, which McNeil may have used to assist him in his classroom work.
Secular education
That McNeil should have risen so fast cannot, in my view, however be attributed to skin shade alone, or principally. I expect that played a part, but what I have read of him suggests that two factors, in particular, generally intertwined, influenced his outlook on life. He seems to have been very intelligent. And he was clearly ambitious, but ambition without vision and focus is an irrelevance, and he had both vision and focus to spare.
The first factor was secular education. He was not alone, of course, in recognising the centrality of such education, especially for those recently manumitted. But while there were others in Tobago of like mind, I find the comparison with Booker T Washington in the USA irresistible. Both men were of mixed race, but neither considered that fact a reason to claim special privileges for himself. Rather, both saw themselves as black persons born enslaved, and consequently as having a duty to work for black upliftment.
Both saw education as the way out of deprivation: McNeil became a school headmaster at 21; Washington, born 35 years after him, was, at age 25, appointed head of the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute, now Tuskegee University. Washington led his school for over 30 years; McNeil led his for 55, until the year before his death in 1897. Remarkably, his school, differently located and named, still survives, as the Whim Anglican Primary School. Both men faced immense difficulties, particularly suspicion and hostility from their respective white communities, but McNeil’s problems were more profound.
Washington had at least gone to a school for freedmen—the Hampton Institute in Virginia—whereas McNeil had to have been largely an autodidact, with limited formal schooling, whatever may have existed in Whim. There was no secondary school for him to have attended. I accept there was, when he was already an adult, a library in Montgomery, but I assume its stock was predominantly religious. There was no teacher training college. But there were—and this brings me to my second factor of influence in his life—the religious principles and teachings of the Anglican Church to which he belonged, and of which he was a committed and involved member. Here, too, unfortunately, there were difficulties.
The history of relations between the Christian Church, in general, and the institution of slavery is an inglorious one. While there were missionaries and priests and clergymen who saw, and were appalled by, the obvious conflict between the tenets of their religion and the realities of slavery, the economics of the sugar plantation prevailed. Well might the Biblical book of Galatians urge that we should “stand fast...in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage”, and proclaim that “there is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free”. But such concepts were, understandably, anathema to the planter class; no self-respecting slave owner could possibly accept them. It is a little-known fact that a so-called “slave Bible” was therefore written, specifically for use by the enslaved, which deliberately omitted passages like those, deemed subversive.
The reality was that profit trumped pulpit. An accommodation was reached between priest and planter, made easier by their common conviction that the slave was not, in any case, entirely human: both agreed that emphasis would be placed on obedience. The late Elsa Goveia, professor of History at The University of the West Indies, described the arrangement this way: “To secure toleration for their efforts to propagate the Christian religion among the slaves, the missionaries accepted the system of enslavement and the necessity for subordination which it created.... (O)ne of the chief tasks of all the Christian missions (was) to inculcate among their Negro converts the duty of submitting to authority, particularly the duty of obeying their masters...”.
It was cynical, if effective, symmetry. The theme of obedience was common to both areas of activity: obedience to the plantation lord, obedience to the Christian Lord. In starting his day and Sunday schools in 1829, the owner of the Whim estate, John Hamilton, brilliantly merged both concepts: he kept slaves, but he was also, bewilderingly, an Anglican reverend. A planter-cleric, he obviously saw no contradiction in simultaneously and contentedly serving God and Mammon.
Mind you, Hamilton was careful not to let his young slaves get ideas of freedom and equality, and forget who they really were: the day school operated only three times a week—emphasis, naturally, was on scriptural studies—and only from 6 to 8 in the morning. Thereafter, it was back to the fields. Only in 2006 did the Church of England formally apologise for its unheroic role in slavery and the slave trade. 168 years after Emancipation! These things take time, I suppose.
Undeterred vision
Emancipation or not, however, the psychology of the plantation continued to hold sway, and that psychology infused the Christian Church. Norman was labouring in his Whim school (which also held Bible classes); he was labouring for Anglicanism. Without formal training in either academic or ecclesiastical matters, he unsurprisingly made many mistakes. But in 1849, instead of lending a sympathetic hand, the Rev Herbert Melville, a British import and Curate of the Scarborough Church of St Andrew and St George, flagellated him and Thomas Dove of the Hope Estate School.
Susan Craig-James quotes Melville as deploring the “weak and palsied instruction” at the two schools, and teachers “notoriously inefficient from want of knowledge...which they offer to impart, while even the little they may possess is impotent and useless...”. Attendance at the schools was poor “because the master does not educate”. But McNeil persevered. In 1872, his school placed ninth of 24 on the order of merit list, and was one of the top five with the most passes in the higher subjects (English history, geography, Bible history, etc).
The indifference of the colonial hierarchy —Melville’s dismissiveness was not unique —could not budge McNeil from his vision. Susan Craig-James writes that for several years, he was paid no salary at all, and it was only after he petitioned the Tobago Assembly that he received compensation—for one year only.
It wasn’t only the absence of a salary. Astonishingly, it was also the fact that for his first several years as headmaster (and, generally, the only teacher), he had no schoolhouse: he used his home, and sometimes, outside the sugarcane crop season, the boiling house on the Dunvegan Estate. His second wife, Rosetta, was for a short period the sewing mistress.
But McNeil would not be deflected from his goal—education, both secular and religious—whatever the obstacles in his path. In the Anglican Church itself, he became a lay preacher, a catechist and superintendent of the adult Sunday school in Scarborough. He would be taken aback to learn what “Sunday school” has come to mean these days in Buccoo.
Such was the public admiration for his unflinching and selfless dedication to Church and school in the face of unending hindrances that he was one of the teachers who were popularly titled “Venerable”. And a decade after his death, Mitchell Prince would laud him, and others like him in Tobago, as “black gentlemen who commanded respect from all classes alike, from Governor to labour (sic). In social progress and material strength they have not many successors in Tobago.” A gubernatorial nod of approval would automatically, in that very colonial period, have considerably elevated the societal acceptability of the recipient, but what to me is of much more importance was the evident approbation of the masses.
Virtual commemoration
Many of McNeil’s descendants, in different parts of the world, will be commemorating his birth bicentenary on July 3. The Covid-19 pandemic makes the entire event a virtual affair, but we will pay tribute to, and be inspired by, the legacy Norman McNeil left—of vision, of hard work, of determination, of commitment to religious principles and social and economic advancement, of dedication to duty. Born enslaved, he never saw himself as a slave, and his descendants should seek constantly to achieve his standards and goals.
And we would like to think that he would have approved the programme for education in the current United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, and thrown himself enthusiastically into its implementation.