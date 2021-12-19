The mental health toll of grief and loss

AFTER almost two years of masks, hand sanitisers, social distancing, travel restrictions and pandemic fatigue most of us wish for life to go back to the way it was before Covid. But for those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19, there will never be a return to normal. More than 2,500 people across T&T have lost their lives to Covid-19, some families have suffered the loss of two or more relatives to the virus.
In an interview with the Express, Trinidad-born, UK-based author, life coach, mental health advocate and former nurse H Michelle Johnson spoke at length about the heavy mental health toll that the loss of family members to Covid-19 has had on surviving relatives.
“It’s a very sad thing to see so many people being cut down in their prime due to a virus like this,” said Johnson who worked as a nurse for 18 years and wrote the book Bouncing Back: Your Mental and Emotional Resilience in the New Normal and Beyond.
Science suggests that the Covid death toll will only increase.
“What we are seeing with hospital admissions is that, by and large, those who are admitted are not vaccinated,” said Johnson. “As long as people remain unvaccinated they put themselves at risk of getting ill or severely ill with Covid, being hospitalised and ending up in ICU and even dying.”
Covid-19 has made the grieving process much more difficult. In “normal” times losing a loved one was difficult enough but to lose someone in the Covid context only adds to the bereavement, said Johnson.
“In pre-Covid times if your relative was seriously sick in the hospital you would go and comfort them, you would go and spend their last days with them. But families whose relatives are in the hospital with Covid aren’t able to do that and that makes the grieving period difficult and complicated.
It’s really hard to watch your relative’s funeral on Zoom or YouTube and to know that you were not able to see the body which brings some measure of closure.
Funerals are a rite of passage and help people process bereavement but if you can’t see your loved one laid out and say your parting words, that lack of closure can result in anxiety, anger and a whole range of other emotions,” she explained.
As time goes by, those who have lost family members to Covid may feel that they and their loved ones have been forgotten. This is one of the reasons why there needs to be increased mental health support to help such ones process the emotions they are feeling and struggling with at this moment, said Johnson.
“What keeps complicated bereavement and traumas people experience alive is when it is triggered,”said Johnson. “When someone hears the daily Covid-19 death toll on the news, it will give them a flashback of the time when their own relative died of the same thing.
“It’s almost as if family members who have lost loved ones relive it every day because it is something that is being talked about and is the focus of national and global attention. that compounds their stress, anxiety, confusion and fear.
“That’s why it is called ‘complicated bereavement’ because it’s not a normal bereavement process, it is an ongoing thing that is not ending because Covid is still very much the centre of attention.”
All of us can have a share in helping such ones by being understanding and compassionate, said Johnson. We cannot fast-forward the grieving process but we should be patient, supportive and kind.
“Reach out and keep an eye on them; you can go by their gate, call them out, ask them how they’re coping and offer to run an errand for them,” Johnson suggested. “If you see someone who is normally outgoing looking withdrawn or depressed, don’t ignore it, reach out and encourage them to share their feelings.
Being a good listener
Be a good listener, you don’t have to solve the problem and in this case you can’t, the person has to go through the grieving process which takes time but what helps is having that space to share how they’re feeling without being judged or told “cheer up” or “get over it”. Allowing them the space to share and offload enables healing, recovery and bouncing back.”
If a person who was strongly opposed to taking the vaccine falls seriously ill and dies from Covid, Johnson advises against blaming the person and adopting the attitude that he or she “looked for it” or that “it’s good for them”.
“It is an individual’s choice whether they should take the vaccine or not. If someone dies from Covid it should never be said ‘it good for them’ because death is a horrible thing. We should not use someone’s death as a way of blaming or victimising them — that is just unkind and unwarranted.
Vaccination programmes are difficult for some to accept because of sheer fear and worry. Avoid the blame game. It’s hard enough to lose one’s child, sibling or parent to Covid, the last thing they need is for people to blame the one who has died,” she said.
Johnson also added that there should be continual public health messages about the benefits of having the vaccine.
What can surviving family members do now to cope with the loss of loved ones?
Johnson warns against isolating oneself. When people are facing traumas that are cumulative, complicated and complex the tendency might be to withdraw and if that continues they can become increasingly isolated which makes it worse for them, she said.
Practise self-awareness. The social impacts of Covid have been seismic; many people have lost not just loved ones but their livelihood and income and as such many are battling with sadness, anger, fear and anxiety.
“Be aware of what you are feeling, whether it’s loneliness, sadness and abandonment,” said Johnson. “Once you’ve identified the negative feelings, try to understand why you’re feeling that way and what can be done about it.
There is not much we can do about the pandemic but there are things we can do for ourselves such as staying safe by following health restrictions, wearing masks and practising physical distancing.”
Johnson also advises those mourning the death of loved ones to Covid to acknowledge that it will take time to go through the bereavement process.
“Talk to close friends about the way you feel, get plenty of rest and feed your mind on things that are positive and light-hearted,” she advised. “Get in as much physical exercise which is known to relieve stress, negative feelings and emotions. Have a proper diet — green vegetables are known to boost serotonin levels in the brain. And stay close to your faith-based organisation. Faith is a big aspect of your well-being, use your faith in God to help you to cope.”