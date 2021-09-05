FOR 15 days, Heema Ali was at death’s door as she fought Covid-19 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
So sure were the doctors that she would not make it that they called her family so that Ali and her loved ones could say their final goodbyes. But the 45-year-old wife and mother defied the odds. Out of eight patients in the Intensive Care Unit at the Couva hospital, she was the only survivor. Today, Ali is called the ‘miracle lady’.
Ali came forward to share the harrowing details of her rapid descent into a hellish nightmare with the hope that it will give courage to those currently in the grip of Covid and prompt those who have not yet done so, to get vaccinated.
Ali’s ordeal began on August 6 with a fever and painful body cramps. As the hours went by, the symptoms got progressively worse. She went to Chaguanas Accident and Emergency department where she took a Covid test.
On August 11, the day of her daughter’s 19th birthday, Ali was confirmed Covid-19 positive. The news hit her like a ton of bricks; Ali had chosen not to take the vaccine out of fears of its long-term consequences. By the time she learned of her diagnosis it was too late. Fear seized her.
“I began to cry, I was so scared, my kids and my husband were around me I thought that I was going to give them the virus. I was worried about what we were going to do,” she says.
One day later Ali started having problems breathing; over the next two days she could barely breathe and was panting. Ali’s husband, Anthony, rushed her to the hospital where she was placed on two oxygen tanks.
“I thought I was going to die, I was in fear for my life,”recalls Ali who was overcome with emotion while reliving the memories.
While the doctors explained to Ali’s husband that she had to be transferred immediately to the Couva hospital, her daughter broke down in the car park, unsure whether she would ever see her mother again.
Once at hospital, Ali was admitted to the High Dependency Unit where she was hooked up to oxygen tanks and a maze of tubes. Nurses monitored her and the other patients around the clock.
“I said God, please do whatever you can to help me through this, I need to get back to my family,” she says.
Torture
chamber
Her husband and children tested negative for the virus but unfortunately for Ali, her ordeal was about to get worse. The virus continued to wreak havoc on her lungs so she was placed in a room by herself in the ICU, connected to breathing apparatus.
The doctors brought in a CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) machine which required Ali’s forehead and chin to be strapped down so that the machine could pump air into her lungs. Ali, who is claustrophobic nicknamed the device the “torture chamber”.
It was almost too much for her to bear; when the straps were put on she began to have a panic attack.
One of the doctors — Dr Indira—came in and coaxed Ali to leave the straps on. For four hours straight, Ali was placed on the machine, then given a two hour break before she was strapped to the machine again.
She asked nurses to hold her hand, which they did. Some nurses stayed by her bedside and even prayed with her. Ali, who was once strong and independent, felt helpless as she lay clad in adult diapers on the hospital bed.
While she hovered between life and death, her family was embroiled in their own torment. Her husband formed a WhatsApp group to update family members on Ali’s condition.
On her second day at the ICU the doctors called Ali’s husband to say they were going to intubate her, they informed her family that she may not survive and told them to say their goodbyes. It was the most difficult phone call of her life.
“I told my husband I loved him, he said he loved me,”she recalls.
Before hanging up her husband pleaded with her to fight. And by mustering every ounce of physical and mental strength she had remaining, Ali did just that.
“I thought about my family, my son is six, my daughter is 19 and my husband and I have been married for seven years, I didn’t want to miss out on anything,” she says.
“I had to be strong. I started to talk out loud to myself. If these people had faith in me, I needed to have faith in myself.”
The fear makes it worse
Ali was not intubated as the doctors had anticipated.
She stifled the urge to cry, knowing full well that crying would have made it difficult to breathe and she began learning to get a grip on fear.
“What I observed was that when fear overtakes patients, they begin to hyperventilate and things get worse,” she says.
As her condition began to improve, Ali learned that out of the eight patients warded in ICU, she was the lone survivor.
“The doctors and nurses did a remarkable job. Dr Indira kept checking on me. They are responsible for me being here by the grace of God,” says Ali.
She was transferred to another ward in the same hospital where she met 48-year-old Shellima Ali, a cancer patient who was sick with Covid. Both women not only shared the same surname, they were also mothers and in the same age bracket.
Ali who was by then described as the “miracle lady” was eventually wheeled to a step-down facility before returning home on August 28.
In the arms of her husband and children, she felt like she had been given a second chance at life.
“I can’t stop thanking God for life, I appreciate everyone so much more now,” says Ali. “Every day I hug my family members and tell them I love them- I never used to do that before.
I told my husband that I was sorry if I had taken him for granted in the past. Today my siblings and I are much closer and I love where our relationship is at now.”
In total, Ali’s ordeal lasted 15 days but her recuperation will take much longer, she would need to make follow up visits to the heart and lung clinic at the Mount Hope hospital as part of her recovery process. Currently she is physically weak, clothes that once fit now hang on her. Small tasks leave her feeling tired and winded as if she had run a marathon.
Ali also finds it hard to concentrate and experiences bouts of confusion. In the days following her return home, memories of her head strapped to the CPAP machine would resurface and jolt her from sleep in the early morning hours.
Last Wednesday Ali got a bitter reminder of the toll Covid-19 has wreaked on T&T when her husband read her the account in the Express newspaper of the untimely passing of Shellima Ali — the same woman she shared a ward with at Couva Hospital. Ali jumped up and ran outside to catch her breath upon hearing the news that the patient who lay in a bed next to her had lost her life to Covid.
Figures from the Ministry of Health show that the overwhelming majority of persons who suffer severe Covid-19 illness and die are unvaccinated.
These numbers are mirrored in other parts of the world. Ali was initially among those who didn’t trust the vaccine. She is now convinced that the Covid vaccines can save lives.
Looking back she believes she contracted the virus while interacting face-to-face with customers at work. Now she knows all too well that Covid does not discriminate and that there are people walking among us that are unaware they are carrying the virus and are endangering themselves and others around them.
Her close brush with death brought her face-to-face with the sad reality that comes with vaccine hesitancy. One of the most positive developments that came out of those traumatic two weeks was that it prompted her brother-in-law to get vaccinated.
Ali knows the road to full recovery is long but she chooses not to focus on the negatives. Although it is too soon to put the past behind her she is grateful to have a new lease on life and she intends to make every day count.
“I know that God has a plan for me and he allowed me to survive to fulfil whatever that plan may be,” she says.