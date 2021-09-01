The ladybug.
I was inspired to write this piece by my three-year-old niece who every day would observe ladybugs on a plant in the yard. Sometimes she gently catches the little insects, excitedly releases them and marvels at the way they fly off.
Ladybugs are also known as ladybird beetles or ladybeetles. According to National Geographic, “The name ‘ladybug’ was coined by European farmers who prayed to the Virgin Mary when pests began eating their crops. After ladybugs came and wiped out the invading insects, the farmers named them ‘beetle of Our Lady’. This was eventually shortened to ‘lady beetle’ and ‘ladybug’.”
No matter which name they are referred to, these small-sized bugs are quite popular with children due to their colourful appearance and having been showcased for many years in many cartoons, storybooks, movies and illustrations.
Ladybugs come in many different colours and patterns, with one of the most types being the seven-spotted ladybug with a red or orange body with black spots. Most ladybugs are known for their oval, dome-shaped bodies and can have spots, stripes or sometimes no markings at all. Just like other insects, ladybugs have six legs. They also have two pairs of wings which can flap 85 times per second during flight!
Ladybugs are not only pretty little insects, but are a favourite among farmers. They are considered beneficial bugs in a garden as they feed on plant-eating pests and aphids. With a short average lifespan of only two to three years in the wild, a ladybug can eat up to 5,000 insects in its lifetime! For this reason, ladybugs are used as a biological control in agriculture. Utilising these little organisms to feed on plant-damaging pests is not only a more affordable pest control method but is also more environmentally friendly when compared to expensive and harmful chemical pesticides.
Not only are ladybugs an effective bio-control agent, but these animals also play a significant role in food chains in ecosystems. Ladybugs are a food source for many types of wildlife, including dragonflies, frogs and spiders, with birds being their main predators.
Ladybugs, however, do have some tricks up their little wings to defend themselves from potential danger. Not only do their bright colours signal to predators that they taste terrible, these bugs can also play dead! They will also secrete an oily, foul-tasting fluid when threatened or simply use their tiny powerful wings to quickly fly off and evade predators.
No matter their role—as predator or prey, ladybugs are indeed important insects in nature. So next time you step out in your yard or garden, like my little niece, look closely at the flora around and try to spot any of these outstanding little helpful and harmless animals we call the ladybugs.
