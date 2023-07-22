The Model Maker

MODEL maker and founder of 28Models Showin Bishop, has been credited for discovering Danielle Austin and Jean-Luc Joseph and transforming them into international models. Since opening his second modelling agency and first photo studio on Long Circular Road, Maraval in April, Bishop has broadened his quest to scout models in T&T and the wider Caribbean with the intention of preparing them for some of the world’s major international luxury fashion brands in New York, London, Paris and Milan.
But how exactly did Bishop go from running what was once a struggling modelling agency from his mother’s apartment in Brooklyn to becoming a model agent who has put Trinbagonian models on the fashion runways of Balmain, Prada, Giorgio Armani and Alexander McQueen?
In an interview with the Kitcharee at his spanking new 3,000-square-foot agency in Maraval, Bishop opened up about his career and plans for the future.
Bishop was just 16 when he and his family migrated to the US. He found a job in sales before he was approached with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to model for catalogues.
“At the time I was still getting used to living in the US so embarking on a journey as a model was very exciting,” he recalled.
However, during his modelling career, there was an inescapable fact that he couldn’t ignore—there weren’t many black models in the fashion industry, and those who were there were finding it hard to book jobs. Whenever Bishop brought it up for discussion he was often left with more questions than answers. So after four years of modelling, Bishop decided to make the leap from model to model agent. His goal was to redefine the public’s perception of models and the beauty industry by creating a new standard of respect, fairness and representation for all walks of life.
“I knew it was a big ask, telling my model friends to trust me to help them book modelling jobs; after all I wasn’t anything close to international agencies like IMG Models. I had to work five, ten times harder to show that I can actually do this,” he said.
Growing a talent agency can be both rewarding and challenging; it requires a combination of industry knowledge, networking skills and a keen understanding of talent management. When Bishop began his own modelling agency ‘28Models’ from his mother’s apartment in 2014, he had nothing but a lot of determination. For two years he booked small projects, but nothing big or impressive enough. So he changed strategy, using his time to beat the pavements, gather information and build his contact list. He understood that establishing connections with clients, models, photographers and other industry professionals was crucial and that it would take time and effort to build a strong roster of talent and gain a reputation within the industry.
Eventually, his work paid off when one of his models piqued the interest of the Marc Jacobs fashion label, and by 2017/2018 Bishop’s models were walking the runways in Milan and New York. In the years since then Bishop has had to navigate the many challenges that are common in the talent agency business including fierce competition, finding and retaining top talent, maintaining relationships with clients, adapting to changing market trends and dealing with logistics such as contracts, schedules and negotiations. Additionally, talent agencies often face the challenge of balancing the needs and expectations of both the talent and the clients they serve.
Today, 28Models has successfully established itself internationally as a boutique agency with a personalised approach to model management. Bishop has developed models for runways, campaigns, magazine editorials and more. Some of 28Models’ biggest success stories include Sangre Grande born Jean-Luc Joseph who has been featured in campaigns for brands the likes of Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Alexander McQueen and Balmain and Danielle Austin from Penal who walked the runways for Roberto Cavalli, Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera.
Bishop has an undeniable eye for spotting models but he doesn’t approach model auditions with any preconceived ideas.
“I don’t know what I’m looking for until they walk through the door,” he said.
For the past few months the model maker has been busy preparing four young aspiring models for the fashion world.
“This group of girls is on fire, I’m really excited about what the future holds for them, I can already pair each of them with specific fashion brands. Watching them develop has been super amazing,” he said.
While T&T is teeming with talent, Bishop has observed from his conversations with creatives that many feel stuck and believe that their opportunities end at our borders. Part of his job involves showing aspiring models and creatives that possibilities outside of T&T do exist; his growing repertoire of local models who have found success abroad is living proof of that.
Since 28Models opened the doors to its first international office in the Caribbean, Bishop has embarked on a mission to help inspire and promote models in T&T and by extension the Caribbean and make their dreams of becoming a model come true. His studio on Long Circular Road offers high quality resources for creatives, influencers, small businesses and young entrepreneurs to help foster a new generation of talent and provide them with the means to succeed. Bishop also hosts a three-day masterclass where aspiring models learn about the fashion industry, receive training and are helped to build their model portfolios. In the near future, he hopes to use his connections to build a network between creatives in T&T and those abroad.
When Bishop first began 28Models his goal was to give deserving black models a platform from which they could be seen; he has also put Trinbagonian models on the map in the international fashion industry.
“The Caribbean, including T&T has its own modelling scene, one that showcases a rich diversity of talent, culture and aesthetics. It feels great to be able to use my years of experience to help guide and support creatives and give them hope by showing them what’s possible,” said Bishop.