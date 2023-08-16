The noise nuisance

NOISE pollution is a public health crisis in Trinidad and Tobago, yet its effects on the general public are largely underestimated and even ignored, said public relations officer of Citizens Against Noise Pollution T&T (CANPTT) Tamara Chatar. What’s worse, said Chatar, is that the laws of the land, in their present form, have resulted in a lack of clarity between the T&T Police Service (TTPS) and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) when it comes to tackling noise complaints.
The non-governmental organisation (NGO) has received numerous reports of persons who suffer with anxiety and sleep deprivation because of excessive noise due to fetes within residential areas, bars/nightclubs that blast music way over the regulated decibel levels, and neighbours who play loud music indiscriminately. Some have even had to flee their own homes.
Most alarmingly, said Chatar, are the mental health effects which noise pollution has had on some citizens. Some have voiced suicidal thoughts because their complaints have mostly fallen on deaf ears, and they see no relief in sight.
When Chatar moved to her parents’ home 12 years ago, she came to a full realisation of what her father and brothers, who worked shifts, had to put up with. A bar which was situated on the same street as hers blasted loud music indiscriminately every day of the week. Aside from making complaints to the bar operator and the police, Chatar became so vocal on CANPTT’s Facebook page that Lindy Ann Bachoo, who founded the group, reached out to her.
In the past eight years, CANPTT has moved from simply having a social media presence to its present status as a registered non-profit organisation that is steadily gaining traction. It is now a growing movement with more than 3,000 members.
Studies have shown direct links between noise and our health. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, problems related to noise include stress-related illnesses, high blood pressure, speech interference, hearing loss, sleep disruption and loss of productivity.
“We’ve had people who complain about the effects the noise has on their children who are on the autism spectrum, there are children who are preparing for exams and can’t get a proper night’s rest. The elderly are also negatively impacted, so are animals. Those with pre-existing health problems have seen how their conditions have been exacerbated because of the stress of having to deal with constant noise,” she said.
Chatar’s own health has been negatively impacted by noise pollution. The professional, who has type 2 diabetes, lived with insomnia for ten years; many nights, she woke up with anxiety and in tears. She still has post-traumatic stress disorder because of the toll which incessant noise took on her body and mind.
“There were times when I thought that I would rather die than have to live this way,” she recalled.
It turns out that many people she encountered on CANPTT’s Facebook page expressed similar sentiments. The fact that citizens are actually considering drastic measures as a way out of the misery caused by noise pollution is a sad indictment on the authorities, said Chatar.
In May of this year, at a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of the Parliament on the operations of the EMA, which focused on its response to noise pollution, the EMA and the TTPS were criticised by CANPTT for their failure to enforce existing noise pollution laws. The non-profit organisation noted that police officers are generally not equipped to test decibel levels on site. The group also cited extremely poor responses on the part of the EMA and the TTPS to emergency distress calls.
In its submission to the JSC, CANPTT recommended, among other things, a massive public sensitisation programme that should be undertaken by the TTPS and the EMA to educate the public on the offence that is noise pollution and its penalty, the introduction of quiet time laws which are used in many developed countries, the introduction of quiet zones and loud zones, and an increase of fines from $1,500 to $15,000. The NGO is also calling for video evidence to be admissible in court, equipment to be confiscated from offending bars and vehicles, and for fireworks and noise pollution to be made ticketable offences.
Although CANPTT’s message has resonated with many across T&T, there are those who mock and label the NGO’s members as “complainers”. Chatar has even been threatened for relentlessly speaking out about noise pollution, which she calls “a scourge on our society”.
“I consider noise pollution to be terrorism and the offenders are using loudspeakers as their weapon,” said Chatar. “There are people who think that bars have a right to play loud music. What about our rights? It is every human’s basic right to lie down and rest in the comfort of our own home without feeling like their home is being invaded. Some also say it’s part of our culture; is it also part of our culture to destroy the mental and physical health of the citizenry with the indiscriminate use of loud music?”
Chatar refuses to give up, and as the movement for Citizens Against Noise Pollution continues to grow, she hopes their voices will lead to necessary changes in the legislation to improve the quality of life in T&T.
“I love my country, that is why I will pick a cause and fight for it. I want to leave behind a country that is a little bit more decent for my nieces and godchildren,” said Chatar.