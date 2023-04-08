The origins of Easter eggs and bunnies

When it comes to popular holidays that are widely celebrated, Easter is probably close to the top of the list. Christmas being at number one.
For children and some adults, it is a short escape from school and work, where eating chocolate eggs is part of the fun.
It all begins with the Good Friday holiday, then Easter Sunday, and the last of that long weekend on Monday.
Here’s a little more information about the Christian festival and why during this time we have Easter eggs and Easter bunnies.
Firstly, what is Easter and
when do we celebrate it?
Easter marks the time the Christian faithful say Christ rose from the dead.
It marks Jesus’ resurrection—one of the chief doctrines of the Christian faith.
The festival—preceded by Lent—is derived from the old English word ‘lengthen’—which is a period of 40 days during which Christians recall the events leading up to the death of Jesus on Good Friday.
Easter rarely falls on the same date each year. This year, Easter Sunday and Monday is observed on April 9 and April 10 respectively.
Popular snacks at this time are chocolate eggs, bunnies and hot cross buns.
In the United Kingdom, the first chocolate egg dates back to 1873 when family-owned company Fry’s unveiled the now universally appreciated treat.
Cadbury’s followed by launching their very own chocolate Easter eggs two years later.
Symbol of resurrection
The egg’s hollow centre is seen by Christians as a symbol of resurrection as it emulates Jesus’ empty tomb after He was crucified on Good Friday.
While dormant, it contains a new life sealed within it which hatches to signify new life.
Biblical scripture revealed that when the stone covering the tomb was removed, Jesus’ body was nowhere to be found, and people soon discovered that He had risen. Hence today, eggs are seen as a sign of rebirth.
Then there are egg hunts; another enjoyable yet competitive pastime.
An egg hunt incorporates a selection of colourfully decorated or chocolate eggs that are hidden for children to find.
The eggs vary in size, and can be hidden either indoors or outdoors.
When the hunt is over, prizes are awarded for the highest number of eggs collected, and are sometimes given for the largest or smallest egg.
And you can’t have an egg hunt without the Easter Bunny.
On a religious scale, the Bible makes no reference to a mythical long-toothed animal who delivers eggs to children for being on their best behaviour.
So where exactly did this furry, well-loved creature come from?
Easter bunny—the judge
of naughty or nice
According to folklore, the Easter bunny originates from German Lutherans and originally played the role of a judge, deciding whether children were naughty or nice during the Easter celebration.
Legend has it that the creature carried coloured eggs in a basket, as well as candy and toys to the homes of the best-behaved children.
Another theory explores that pagan Anglo-Saxons held feasts in the spring for Eostre—a pagan fertility goddess of humans and crops whose name inspired the name Easter.
Eostre transformed a dying bird into a hare so it would survive and even have fur to keep it warm—yet, remarkably, it still laid eggs like a bird.
The only known reference to comes from the writings of the Venerable Bede, a British monk who lived in the late seventh and early eighth century.