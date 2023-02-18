The Pan Players

Sit back, relax and soak in the stories of people, passion and places and let it be an excursion into real phenomenon. Walk in the shoes of people and visit not just places but the passion which keeps people going. Through struggles and successes, be enlightened by the stories of everyday people against a backdrop of villages, cities and corner streets laced with hidden messages and food for thought. Presenting, the column- People. Passion. Places. This week we plunge into the passionate escape of pan…
They were on the track by the Queens’ Park Savannah and the temperature was rising. Things were getting heated as the players grew hungry in anticipation for the coveted title of T&T steel giants… Indeed, it was the day of the Schools and Under 21 Panorama Finals and the teams were trying to squeeze in a last practice to the delight of parents and patrons who saw it as a Carnival pan blocko. The players were focused though. Adrenaline pumping, hearts raising, it was going to be a battle. Clang, clang, clang and with the signal, the St Joseph’s Convent Lil Gems pan side began a gutsy rendition of veteran calypsonian, Crazy’s (Edwin Ayoung) “Band From Space”.
A young girl with curly hair flying in the wind was working her base pan like a professional. She was playing, dancing and jumping and she wasn’t even on the big stage. Her friend and fellow Gemite was behind her, equally passionate on her base pan while the tenor players with face painted and infectious smiles, were manoeuvring their sticks like maestros under the worthy direction of band arranger and pan stalwart, Cherese Pierre. As the tune climaxed the players exploded into pure pan euphoria. The crowd went wild and a little girl with a St Joseph’s Convent flag made from an old curtain waved in pride, supporting her team for the pan finals.
It was my first time at the youth pan event. I was always a staple at the Pan Semis, motives being sweet pan and sweet lime. But from the very first moments of the Youth Finals, I was convinced that I missed out in years gone by. Talented children and teenagers flying the Trinidad and Tobago flag high through their pans… Their thirst for healthy competition and their passion for pan were amazing.
A few bands and tunes later and a couple of steps up the track, a traditional Carnival character, the dame lorraine, was wining her waist to popular calypso tune, “Lorraine” courtesy the stealthy sticks of Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain. Real frills and plenty drills with a fete full of supporters in red BAHS T-shirts. The players were adorned in audacious outfits, broad-brimmed hats and all… The girl playing base was all on top the railing dancing and playing notes like a true woman on the base. But what lay ahead Bishops was more madness. A war of the pans…. Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East beckoning with Hall of Fame by Mical Teja (Mical Williams), the Arima giants Holy Cross belting out “Dead or Alive” by Shurwayne Winchester and oh my...Naparima Combined gave South Trinidad a great showing. They played melodiously as if in an orchestra with the right doses, crescendos and diminuendos, all stirred into a cultural callaloo of bacchanal. Then there were South East Port Spain, St Francois Girls’ College… Imagine my pan sightings so far was just practice although it gave the standards of the real show.
On the real stage the primary schools delivered out-of-this-world performances. Children as young as six years old on the pan… They played like grown panmen and women… Dazzling the crowds and dancing confidently with antics of steel veterans. Parents and family members enjoyed the show. Some of them dressed for a fete and with some supporters it was Carnival Monday and Tuesday on the road…
And so some snow cones, cotton candy and windmills later I had to leave perhaps the best pan lime I had ever been to. All were winners, winners in my book. As I walked outside the Grand Stand of the Queens Park Savannah, I caught a glimpse of the Lil Gems pan player with curly hair I saw at the start. She smiled with accomplishment of her debut (she told me it was her first time playing pan) as she stepped out along the Greens like a wonder girl of steel!