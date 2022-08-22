The path to success

As a success educator, Sanchez supports and guides individuals to achieve their personal and professional goals. But before developing a programme to help others, Sanchez first had to bridge that gap within her own life.
Sanchez, from Tunapuna, migrated to Barbados in 2017, where she lives with her two children. Although she has always had a love for personal development and training, there was a point in her life when she felt like everything was falling apart. This was when she resolved within herself to pursue her own development first, before helping others.
Sanchez, who also works as a human resource practitioner, said helping others find balance and purpose in their own lives, is one of the greatest rewards of being a successful educator.
“My passion for personal development started in my corporate role, where I started training employees on the professional skills they required for success in the corporate world. Over time, I grew more and more passionate about personal development and the psychology of success. Each opportunity to teach was wrapped with feelings of joy and excitement, especially when I saw the transformational success in those that I worked with.”
“I knew I was meant for more and my full potential was untapped. Some days, I imagine getting to the end of life and feeling regret for not living to the maximum of my potential. That was something I wasn’t willing to accept.”
Sanchez learned the importance of small, constant steps towards personal improvement early in life.
“During my early school years, I struggled academically. I recall getting 14 per cent in French and falling short in many of my academic pursuits. I learnt the value of small, consistent steps when I improved my performance by slowly shifting my daily habits.
“I completed my undergraduate in the fields of economics and psychology. I then pursued my postgraduate in human resource management and graduated with distinction. I now have two roles—a corporate HR role and as an entrepreneur. I have spent over the last decade working in the field of talent management,
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sanchez had the time she needed to plan and develop programmes for her clients.
“I used my leisure time to plan and pivot into a role where I could have greater impact, and I aggressively pursued my dream of motivating and teaching others the mindset and skills they needed to thrive.”
Success looks different for everyone, Sanchez said, while noting that: “There isn’t one model that fits all. God created us with a purpose to grow into our full potential and live aligned with our purpose.
Rewarding experience
“I am here to help anyone who wants to live a life of passion, purpose and fulfilment. True success is not easy; it requires designing a clear plan or vision for yourself and executing it with grit, discipline, and consistency,” she said.
“I work best with people who feel stuck and want to elevate or shift their life, career, or business into one that is exciting and purposeful. I help people get clear on their next level and overcome the procrastination and challenges that keep them stuck. What I’ve done for myself, I want to teach others. “
Sanchez offers motivational and practical content on social media. She also offers motivational talks for teens, training workshops, courses and private coaching.
“Personal development starts by being self-aware and taking uncomfortable action to stretch yourself outside your comfort zone so you can learn and grow.”
Inwardly, Sanchez said personal development will look like investing in yourself consistently through books, online courses, coaches, mentors and conferences.
“Personal development requires you to take ownership of your life and create the lifestyle, career and business that you truly want,” she said.
Sanchez described motivating others as a rewarding experience.
“There is an overwhelming feeling of happiness every time someone stops me in the gym, supermarket or at an event to tell me how much they are inspired by my work. I am blessed to work with some talented clients with a desire for more from their lives.”
Sanchez said it is never too late to pursue your personal development. “People are interested in their personal development when it’s something that they are passionate about. If you have to coax or force yourself to develop in a particular field, I would suggest that you do some introspection to determine whether it is the right career choice for you. It’s never too late to transition from one career choice into another.”