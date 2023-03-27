“PEOPLE see the glory, but they don’t know the story,” muses businesswoman and founder of Avocado Restaurant, Pearl Douglas-Spring.
The entrepreneur and first-time author recently released her autobiography The Pearl of Piparo, a heart-rending account of her journey from poverty and hardship to a better life as a successful businesswoman, wife and mother.
She began penning the words of her captivating memoir during the Covid-19 lockdown when she found herself reflecting on the extraordinary circumstances of her upbringing. The result is The Pearl of Piparo—an honest retelling of her life experiences which she disentangles in her simple, direct writing style.
Douglas-Spring and her two sisters were raised by their father. Her parents divorced when she was three years old, although the courts had granted their mother full custody, their father had other ideas.
“My father would have none of it, he defied the courts and escaped with us to the countryside and decided that he would raise us on his own,” says Douglas-Spring.
In her book, Douglas-Spring recounts the moment her father escaped from Chaguanas to Williamsville, taking the train that passed through Knolly’s Tunnel in Tabaquite with his three daughters in tow. Her youngest sister was only one year old. An illiterate old lady who lived in a barrack type house took on the role of stepmother and guardian. Their father assigned each of his daughters chores—Douglas-Spring was the family’s cook- a skill which would serve her in good stead later in life.
Because he was a fugitive of the law, their father was constantly looking over his shoulder and never stayed in one place for very long. Douglas-Spring changed schools no less than six times. They spent most of their upbringing in Piparo where the community took them in as their own. Douglas-Spring worked the acre of land they lived on in Piparo, growing seim, corn and peas which she sold to local shops; at the end of each day she would return to the shops, hoping for a few dollars to take home. Eventually their father who worked at a sand quarry had to retire and because he had matters before the courts he could not access his government pension.
“He had no savings, absolutely nothing. There was a point in our lives when we endured poverty at its worst. The monthly rent was three dollars and my father couldn’t even pay that, there was no food—a neighbour shared her food with us,”says Douglas-Spring.
She and her sisters kept in contact with their mother but when things went from bad to worse and they cried to their mother in desperate need of help, Douglas-Spring says she did very little to help and insisted that they were the sole responsibility of their father.
Devising her plan
At the age of 17, Douglas-Spring knew she had to do something, so she devised a plan. She knew she had a brother in Tunapuna—although they had never met, so she decided to take the bus and find him. She cried all the way from Piparo to Tunapuna but as fate would have it, she found her brother who took her in, helped her get on her feet, go back to school and eventually find a job. She worked as a nanny and with her salary she bought groceries, paid her father’s rent and sent her sisters to school. In her autobiography, her father is cast as the hero.
Douglas-Spring explains that while their mother thought getting married off was their only hope, their father was determined to see his daughters get educated and become a nurse, teacher or get a job with the government. Her father taught her to want more for herself other than becoming someone’s wife at a young age.
Douglas-Spring worked as a receptionist in Port of Spain and with her brother’s help they were able to send their sister to England to study and work. Her line of work put her in contact with people who were starting their own businesses, so she decided to do the same. She did courses in culinary arts at the John Donaldson Technical Institute and opened her own business —Avocado restaurant. She then received contracts to do large-scale catering over the years. To this day, she caters for government ministries and has been the official caterer for the UWI Credit Union for more than 30 years.
Douglas-Spring, now 77, says The Pearl of Piparo is a reminder that adversity is not permanent and that one can persevere and thrive in spite of their circumstances. Even in the midst of trialsome challenges, all is not lost, she adds.
“I used to be ashamed of my background, but then I realised that the time had come for me to share my story and to remind people that there is always a way,” said Douglas-Spring.
“I hope that by reading this book people out there will realise that lots of things can change by means of perseverance and prayer. Sitting down and doing nothing doesn’t work. Have a plan and work on it—there is something out there for everybody.”
• The Pearl of Piparo is now available on Amazon Kindle.