The pitfalls in treating male infertility

IF you are taking synthetic testosterone injections and pills thinking it will improve your fertility, think again. You may actually be worsening your sperm count, urologist Dr Satyendra Persaud warns men.
It is estimated that 15 per cent of couples are infertile, that is they are unable to conceive after a year of trying. Male infertility can be the result of a number of factors such as endocrine disorders, non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, obesity, certain medications or recreational drugs, genetics and varicocele which is an enlargement of the veins that transport oxygen-depleted blood away from the scrotum, explained Persaud.
Once a couple is unable to conceive, the natural course of action is that the woman would go to a gynaecologist, and the man may be sent to have a semen analysis, where a sperm sample is looked at under a microscope.
If there is an abnormality the patient is usually directed to a urologist who must take a detailed look at his history including lifestyle, physical, social and environmental factors that might affect his fertility and do a thorough physical examination.
However, Persaud has observed that some men with abnormal semen parameters and low testosterone are being administered testosterone.
This is wrong as it will only worsen one’s semen parameters and can potentially make one’s infertility worse, said the physician and president of the Caribbean Urological Association.
“It shuts off the body’s ability to produce its own testosterone - it will in fact lower your sperm count. You cannot produce sperm effectively with exogenous testosterone. You need your body’s own testosterone to produce sperm,” said Persaud.
Exogenous testosterone is often administered particularly to older men with testosterone deficiency, however it should not be used to treat male infertility, said Persaud. There are ways to raise one’s testosterone without exogenous testosterone which one can discuss with an endocrinologist or urologist.
Another area of concern for Persaud is the growing trend of men having unnecessary testicular biopsies.
Urologists usually use an algorithmic approach when examining the possible reasons for male infertility. What Persaud has noticed is that men are being sent for testicular biopsies as an initial investigation.
While some men may eventually require a biopsy, generally, a testicular biopsy is not among the first line of tests urologists do for infertile men, stressed Persaud. He added that the first line of investigations would usually involve hormone testing and ultrasounds.
He said that many factors such as heat or a fever can influence a semen analysis, therefore if a patient’s results are abnormal, all that may be required is a repeat semen analysis.
Additionally, a testicular biopsy should only be done in a controlled environment such as a fertility clinic or a place where fertility staff can harvest sperm, said Persaud.
The urologist also advises men with the condition known as varicocele to be realistic about the outcomes of varicocele repairs.
Even if subclinical varicoceles are fixed there is no guarantee the patient’s condition will improve, there might be no change, cautioned Persaud.
If, however, there is clinical varicocele and a documented history of infertility there may be improvements in the pregnancy rate and in the semen parameters.
There are several options for varicocele repair, including open surgery and embolisation.
Persaud is urging men to take their health into their hands.
“You don’t want to do unnecessary testing or take medications that don’t work or can potentially make things worse.
I would advise men to research their condition, if you’re told something and you’re not comfortable with it, get a second opinion and find a reputable lab to do semen testing,” he said.
To ensure healthy sperm, lose weight, exercise, avoid tobacco smoking and recreational drugs, get enough sleep, have a balanced diet and try to manage your stress levels, said Persaud.