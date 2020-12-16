The poaching menace

The loud explosions that you hear reverberating throughout our forested hills and valleys at this time are not always those of hunters who are in possession of permits to target wildlife.
In fact, now that the gaming season is opening, men other than legal hunters are using the cover unintentionally provided by the increased activity to continue taking their chances of not being caught by Forestry patrols and other law enforcement officers.
Residents along the fringes of forested areas whose estates and homesteads lie en route to popular hunting areas complain of men coming from the outside and pursuing game all night, even discharging their ammunition uncomfortably close to their houses and roadway.
Drawing from my experience in the past as an honorary game warden, patrols are hard-pressed to preserve the integrity of bona fide hunters, wildlife and State lands, far less to deal with such situations. Patrols are executed to ensure that people are hunting the animals for which they obtained permits.
This is often not the case because as some hunters may argue, they were pursuing a lappe, for which they have a permit, but a deer came along. Maybe the deer really got a stray bullet as they claim, who knows. Nonetheless, the hunters will be charged if caught with the deer.
It is well established that people use the opportunity of the open season to access the forest further to capture protected animals such as monkeys. Game wardens do not only check their permits but check what their catch is, and as happens very often, they find wildlife that is not supposed to be hunted.
The irony of all this is that there is no bag limit to the animals permitted to be hunted. One person can emerge from the forest with ten agoutis on one agouti permit.
Irresponsible men taking
families in the bush
With this in mind, some irresponsible men are taking their young families into the bush, not necessarily the high forest, but into private lands to train them.
I was present in the La Fillette area when a Forestry patrol vehicle stopped where a senior man and three young men, accompanied by several dogs, had come out onto the fringes of the main road. Two of the boys were teenagers one as young as 16 years.
When confronted, the senior man said, “We now come here, you know. To tell you the truth, we say we going for a lil walk.”
They were all carrying backpacks and the dogs seemed tired and thirsty.
On checking, the officers discovered that none had a permit. When asked to see the backpacks, the senior responded, “You could take the bag. It ain’t have nothing in it.”
The bags were searched, and some found to contain fine netting.
The officers took the names and addresses of the group and explained the law to them, especially advising the young boys on the folly of their actions and alternative activities they could engage in at their age.
Not only about enforcement
but education
It was an interesting and educational encounter, and I took the opportunity to ask the officers about their position when cellphones are being used to communicate between parties from the outside to the inside.
“We have been dealing with that for years, and the only advantage we have with that is that in some areas there is no proper reception. These are everyday situations, and it is part of the landscape of the job. We are not only about enforcement but we practise educating the people.”
“We continue to work with communities and have fostered good relationships with people who also want to preserve what is in their areas. It is a proactive approach that often results in the illegal people, through conversation among themselves, advancing in their thinking, too.”
“Liaising with the community is one of the best ways to cut down illegal activities. Take, for example, Matura, where there was a high level of slaughter of the leatherback marine turtles in the past. This decreased immensely when the community assumed an active role in enforcement. When you educate the young people in a community, you know that the future will be preserved.”
Looking at the officers performing their duty, their vulnerability was obvious had there been some form of aggression from the group. Poachers are now better equipped in technology and firepower, and situations have the potential to become quite volatile, for example, where the trees are the only eyes and ears around.
As residents have said, it is unfair to them when men from other parts of the country come into their area and hunt illegally. It compromises their own hunters and frustrates the good intentions of the community to uphold the laws of the land.