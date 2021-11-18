The point of the parang soca spear

Jerrod Johnson is the point of the spear of a new wave of soca parang music.

Aptly, Johnson is known in music circles as Bongo Spear. The Palo Seco-born musician catapulted into the national consciousness last year with his parang soca hit “Ah Not Eating”. His comical refrain of “ah not eating nothing dat smelling so” after being offered “food” by a neighbour’s wife became the unofficial anthem of Christmas 2020.