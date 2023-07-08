Art and fashion have the power to influence behaviour change.
That fervent belief has led artist/designer Anika Plowden-Corentin to combine her creative talents with her deep desire to impact social change.
In 2019, Plowden-Corentin created the non-profit Chosen Hands, with the view of mobilising her network of artists, mental health experts and other professionals, to actively employ their time, talent and resources towards creating safe spaces and positive shifts in the minds of girls and women across T&T.
Over the years, Chosen Hands has successfully facilitated art and wellness programmes, using art as a vehicle for personal development, healing, entrepreneurship and self-expression, for at risk groups.
Last Sunday, Plowden-Corentin picked and showcased the fruit of her labour of love, bringing the designers and artists together to the Central Bank Auditorium stage in Port of Spain.
Aptly titled “An Evening of Art & Fashion”, the showcase featured clothing and on-canvas works of Plowden-Corentin, mixed media artist Brianna Mc Carthy, Diane Carlton creative editor Stacey Weekes-Benjamin, model turned jeweller Jeneile Mc Carthy-Sinanan and Richard Young, among others.
“I felt so privileged to have a group of fantastic women artists who were willing to support the initiative and see the bigger picture of using art, to show the next generation what we have done, to hold their hand and take them forward,” a passionate Plowden-Corentin told the Kitcharee on Friday afternoon.
Plowden-Corentin praised the notable professional female volunteers, among them Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) executive director Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada and well-known event specialist Lisa Ghany, for giving of their time to walk the catwalk at the fashion show.
“These people were willing to walk the runaway in service of our vision. That they were willing to come on the stage and do the work of walking and practising it was such a privilege for me. They all do their bit in terms of philanthropy and volunteerism and it was so powerful that we can come together and support one another,” she said.
A coming together of creative talent
Freetown Collective lead singer Muhammad Muwakil provided an emotive live musical backdrop for the shows heart-warming finale of Brianna Mc Carthy’s wearable art was modelled by participants of the Chosen Hands programme.
Muwakil moved the sold-out audience, among them Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire, with solo performances of his Belmont band’s hits “Can You Feel The Love” and “Kassandra”.
Earlier, choreographer Deon Baptiste presented a moving piece mirroring the strength and conviction of the women on both sides of the Chosen Hands programme.
“As an artist, it’s very difficult to be sustainable and is it important for us to show the next generation how it can be done. Whatever skill you have, be it art, music, or journalism, you should be passing on. The generation does not have enough people to hold their hand and pass it on to them,” Plowden-Corentin said.
The accomplished artist said growing up, she had many local greats to literally guide the paintbrushes between her fingers, and she is determined to continue to pay it forward. Through Chosen Hands, she is set to work with a group in Charlotteville, Tobago on an environmental campaign next week.
“Vulnerability for us is anything that is a tough topic. We use art as a means of breaking it down. When I was younger I had really great mentors. Makemba Kunle, Leroy Clarke and others showed me how it was done as a 14-year-old. They taught us how to do it by showing us and they were very humble people.
“Its only befitting to honour them by doing exactly what they did with me and for me. We need to all think like that, whatever skill you have just pass it on.”