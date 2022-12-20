The precious Paramin house

When those five days of non-stop rainfall started in late November, usually unbothered Trinis took this one seriously as every big river overflowed, roads washed away, and landslides cut off communities.
But not everyone feared a calamity.
Up in the mountain village of Paramin, on Trinidad’s Northern Range, Merle Constantine and her family said a prayer for the lowlanders, checked on their garden, pulled the shutters, and settled in to watch the World Cup while the rains pounded on the cottage.
That little house, built on hardwood posts planted in a river-sand foundation, clinging to a hillside and never reinforced—should have been one of the first to be lost to the deluge.
But Ms Merle’s place, one of the last original Paramin houses still occupied—more than 100 years old, clad in mora wood planks, joints held together by wooden stakes, roofing sheets never changed—didn’t even spring a leak.
“All these years, storms, earthquake, rain, winds, bad weather, it just stand her firm,” she told us during a visit that required a virtual rollercoaster ride (or a 45-degree-gradient walk) along concrete roads that had no right being there, to get to a place you wouldn’t think exists.
But Ms Merle didn’t think any of this was interesting.
She is 63, and the descendant of one of the first families to settle in the hill village that has its beginnings in the final decades of the 1700s, clans which include the Romany, Mendez and Fournillier folks.
Respect and kindness
And all her life she has been walking about the hills and valleys, to get to church or down through the cocoa to the river to tote water back by the bucketful, across to the Saut D’Eau beach for a swim or to help with the fish catch, up to the La Vegie lookout from when only the village knew it was there.
She spent a lot of time on the hillside behind the house, planting, one by one, the chive, cabbage and celery and pimento that the place is famous for, taking those bundles out by foot, walking down to Maraval to get to the George Street market to sell, to buy the food she could not barter in the village.
It never made her wealthy, but that isn’t the point of life, she let us know.
Back then, many relied on its herbal doctors to deal with disease and blight before any thought of the general hospital in the city was considered.
That was until the typhoid fever outbreak during Christmas 40 years ago when it was feared that the well water had been contaminated and sickened 14 men, women and children, and the State intervened to chlorinate the water and improve the filters at the wells.
A mother at 19, and orphaned soon after, Ms Merle spent her earlier years with two sons in hand, teaching them, as her parents taught her, how to grow a bountiful crop, lead an honest life, and treat people with respect, kindness and humility, traits that many Paramin people carry without even knowing it is so different from outsiders.
By the way, an outsider could not find a Paramin man by his “birth certificate” name because almost every one has a nickname until death here—Six O-Clock, Porog, Zook, Choko, Splashy and the legendary Pirate, whom we wrote about in the pages of the Express this year.
Vantage point
Until about 20 years ago, Merle went about life without electricity, running water or that paved road gifted to the village by its eight-time Member of Parliament, Colm Imbert.
All of it in a house of two bedrooms, a living space and kitchen, sitting at her Singer sewing machine, near a window looking out on Balata Trace, where the blue devils prepared their paint and where famed Paramin mother Augustine “Ms Fairy” Fournillier lived in her equally old house until 2019 when she passed at the age of 102.
From this vantage point, Ms Merle would listen to the parranderos practise for the Christmas season, her view in the distance of the Caribbean Sea.
Over those years, the Constantines saw no need to fix anything at the house, allowing for a rare view of what the entire village once looked like before the descendants of the first families began building bigger and stronger.
She told us: “This place, it was here long before I came. I would never leave, and never would want to live anywhere else. At night it warms you, in the day in keeps you cool.”
And when the stormy weather of the Northern Range threatens, she said: “Every time the wind blow hard, I would say a prayer to my God and he would calm it down. It (has kept) me safe for all these many years. I think it will be here long after I leave.”
• NOTE: The Constantine house has been preserved for posterity by photographer Chris Anderson, whose images showcasing the history, culture, nature, architecture and landscapes can be found in his coffee table book titled Journey Trinidad and Tobago.
If you want to know more about this place, join the D’Life of PARAMIN Facebook site. You will learn how to get a guided tour of the area.