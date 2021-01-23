THE turquoise bays of Stone Haven and Great Courland on Tobagos western coastline are separated by a rocky point of land lashed constantly by the waves rolling in from the Caribbean Sea.
In a future none of us will live to see, this basalt outcrop will one day relent and erode from the waters timeless thrashing, creating a single sandy crescent between Mt Irving and Plymouth.
In the meantime, this headland, which gave Black Rock village its name, holds the site of one of Tobagos oldest fortifications, from which several maritime battles were fought as the Europeans squabbled over who should own the place.
Fort Bennet was a Dutch stockade around the 1630s, refortified in 1680 by the settlers from the Duchy of Courland, and under British control in 1781, when its two cannons fired on a French invasion fleet, killing many aboard the 74-gun ship, the Pluton.
The two 18-pounder cannons and a brick oven used for heating the cannon shot have been preserved as evidence of this past, but the location remains one of Tobagos more obscure historical remnants.
But its worth the trip, because to get to the fort, you need to drive through the village, where there sits a little house, hidden behind a mango tree, that must surely be the second oldest thing in Black Rock. And its something you have to see, before its gone.
The house is no more than the size of two bedrooms. There was once a detached kitchen and outhouse nearby. Both have been demolished. Five generations have lived in this space. It is now occupied by Betty Frection, 46, and her fisherman husband, who have begun construction of a new home. For it to be completed, the old house may have to go.
Frections mother, Cynthia James, is 79 years old, and knows everything about that house. She was born in the bedroom.
According to James, the money to build the house came from the domestic labour of her aunts Lulucia Irving and Miriam Grant, who travelled to Aruba for work in the 1930s, at a time when the countrys crude oil refinery (Lago) and tran-shipment facility made it rich.
The sisters sent home their money, and built that home for their mother, village matriarch Victoria Grant. The house was constructed with pride and detail, by master builder Walter Stewart, whose work was well known in the village.
James, whose mother Wintress Grant-Roberts also lived in that house before she married, said: we never had to change a single galvanise (roofing sheet). The gentleman who built it was so good. The only thing we changed was the porch railings and the Demerara windows.
James, who had 14 children (some of who also spent time at the house), considers it amusing that the house has become the villages big attraction. Everybody comes now to take pictures. They tell me that house all over the world now and on Facebook. But I have to tell you. If no one is living in it, it wouldnt be there again.
President of the Citizens for Conservation organisation, professional architect Rudylynn Roberts shared her thoughts on the house, which may give its owners reason to reconsider its fate.
Said Roberts, This small, charming, timber vernacular house adopts the style and detailing of the more affluent houses of the era. It may well have been built by one of the master craftsmen who worked on the larger houses. The timber siding is made up of wide boards which indicate they may very well be original. The gable ends are defined by scalloped timber moulding identifying the top of the walls from the gable end infill.
Roberts said that although the house was small there is tremendous attention to detail. She took note of the intricately fretworked port cochere, a porch-like structure through which a house and carriage would pass, in order for the occupants to alight under cover, protected from the weather.
The structure was popular in the 19th and early 20th century estate houses and town houses in Trinidad, said Roberts.
This is the pedestrian version of the ones found in larger estate houses and town houses. The ornately hand-carved brackets cast a lacy shadow on the house, said Roberts.
The house is built off the ground to ensure that the floor structural timbers remain dry. It also has a gable roof and high gable end windows made up of a central pivot glass window and fixed side timber jalousies. These jalousies take the hot air out of the house on a 24-hour basis and the middle window allows light at high level.
Said Roberts: The other windows are solid casement typical of country houses in the early 1900s and are finished nicely with sills, architraves and headers. They also have fixed wooden louvres for ventilation above the window, allowing air flow at night when the windows are closed. It is amazing that the house has survived these years. It only goes to show that buildings well built, with good workmanship, pride and diligence can survive with proper maintenance.